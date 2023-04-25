Nextech3D.ai Announces Conditional Listing Approval & Updates on Generative-AI IPO Spin-Off SaaS Platform Toggle3D.ai

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona" ) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial results, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, have exceeded even high expectations on key criteria.

The trial, which was completed by a leading contract research organization in Paris, France, was independently financed by Sirona to ensure that results can be shared with interested partners, without restrictions. Full results will be published in a scientific journal.

The clinical trial was designed to assess the compound's efficacy to reverse aging facial skin, including restoring lost volume and reducing fine wrinkles. The formulation is a cream base with TFC-1326 at a concentration of 1% and no other active ingredient.

The following key scientific results were shown during the trial:

The following results were collected from participants:

  • 80% of participants felt their skin was firmer.
  • 90% of participants felt an improvement in the quality of the skin.
  • 100% of participants reported the product was well tolerated, even on sensitive skin.
  • 95% of participants reported being happy with the product.
  • 75% of participants reported a visible reduction in wrinkles.
  • 90% reported improved skin hydration.

Both measured and subjective parameters showed continued improvement through the 12-week study, indicating further improvement likely with longer use.

Unretouched photos, taken in standard lighting. Results may vary.Unretouched photos, taken in standard lighting. Results may vary.

Unretouched photos, taken in standard lighting. Results may vary.Unretouched photos, taken in standard lighting. Results may vary.

The results support the strong preclinical data including clinical safety data . A basic formulation was utilized in the clinical trial to confirm all benefits were specifically attributable to TFC-1326 and not other active ingredients.

"We have achieved results that exceed those seen from currently marketed anti-aging therapies. Our photographic results show a remodeling effect of the jowl and cheek area which is truly unprecedented in topical application. In the world of aesthetics positive visual results delivered safely, without adversity is an ultimate gaol and has been achieved during this trial. We believe even more outstanding results are possible through planned modifications in our formulation and knowledge we have gained from this study", reports Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Chief Scientific Officer.

Sirona is currently engaging industry experts to determine the best path forward to commercialize TFC-1326. Further updates will be provided once the strategy is finalized.

About TFC-1326

The concept for the anti-aging library related to TFC-1326 was initiated by Chief Scientific officer Dr. Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy. The innovative chemistry is based on the naturally occurring antifreeze glycoproteins found in polar fish. TFC-1326 is now a clinically proven breakthrough anti-aging compound. Sirona has achieved the goal to develop a non-invasive anti-aging skin care compound which is safe, easy to use and truly effective. TFC-1326 could be a stand-alone product for anti-aging or an adjunctive option to Botox ® and dermal filler treatments depending on consumer goals.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

BOTOX COSMETIC® is a registered trademark of Allergan Inc

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:
Investor Enquiries:
Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

---------------------------------------------

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1be6b86-9eee-4188-8483-32670cc1580e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/483df67c-9501-42f5-b7a0-05d53cab0ff1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/998ff387-d357-456a-96b0-64b6c1b931c0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb4bff86-e14d-4b6e-8fd6-2552911bd4c4


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc.TSXV:SBMBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Antiviral Compounds to be Tested Against SARS-CoV-2 by Top US Testing Facility

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the advancement of 20 antiviral compounds to In Vitro testing. The compounds will be shipped to the Utah State University's Institute of Antiviral Research for evaluation against the SARS-CoV-2 virus (COVID-19).

Sirona's French subsidiary, TFChem, has created a novel and patentable library of 20 compounds that are designed to target the COVID-19 virus by targeting the host cell and not the virus itself. When a virus enters a cell, it induces a "cytopathic effect" which refers to structural changes in the host cell, that allow the virus to replicate. In SARS-CoV-2, the virus causes plaque-like effects in the human cells of the lung. Mechanisms such as cell fusion, apoptosis (death) and destruction of epithelium integrity are all observed in the plaque regions (Nature Communications, 2020, https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-020-17796-z ). Sirona's antiviral compounds are intended to prevent the cytopathic effect from occurring.

The results will be completed in approximately 6 weeks.

"Since the compounds are designed to target the host cell and not the virus itself, we have a unique approach that is based on our proprietary technology . We have seen the number of variants that the SARS-CoV-2 virus has. It will continue to mutate, creating new strains, so there is a strong need for compounds like these that are not targeted to a specific virus," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem. "It is now time to push this program as quickly as possible, adding to a robust and valuable pipeline that will attract the right kind of partners. For this project, we have already been in preliminary discussion with a company that has expertise in antiviral clinical trials. The results from these preliminary studies will be key to moving forward with potential partners in 2022."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential. Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/20/c6910.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on SGLT2 Inhibitor for Type 2 Diabetes in China

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces that it has received notice that the development of Sirona's SGLT2 inhibitor, TFC-039, will be discontinued by Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals (" Wanbang ") as a treatment for type 2 diabetes in China .

TFC-039 was licensed to Wanbang, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group, in 2014. Sirona received a total of USD 1.5 million in up front and milestone payments.

"To this point, Wanbang has remained dedicated to the development of the drug, completing the IND and advancing through and completing its Phase I clinical trials. During 2021, they indicated that they were extensively analyzing the clinical results and that delays were the result of COVID closures and restrictions. This year, Empagliflozin (developed by Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly ) failed to uphold patent protection in China , which created a generic environment for SGLT2 inhibitors. It was reported to us TFC-039 performed well in the clinical trials, however, given the generic situation, it did not make good business sense for Wanbang to continue a lengthy and costly development", said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona Biochem.

"While this is disappointing, we still see a path forward for TFC-039. We are working on several opportunities (both existing and new) for animal care globally. Our science team is also working on a new therapeutic indication, with potential strong advantages for TFC-039 compared to other compounds of the same class. This new indication has both unmet need and tremendous commercial value. The work done to date by Sirona and Wanbang will provide added value towards these opportunities, and we will also explore future involvement with Wanbang. Further dialogue will be occurring between Wanbang, and Sirona and any material news will be released accordingly."

About Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals and Fosun Pharmaceuticals

Wanbang Biopharmaceuticals develops, manufactures and sells drugs with indications for chronic disease treatment, antibiotics, and other endocrine diseases in China . Founded in 1981, they are presently headquartered in Xuzhou, China , and are a subsidiary of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group. Fosun is a leader in the pharmaceutical industry and regarded as one of the top five domestic pharmaceutical companies in China . For more information on Fosun and Wanbang, please visit www.fosunpharma.com/en .

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/13/c8213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sbm tsx

Sirona Biochem Announces 2021 Annual Meeting Results: Shareholders Approve All Resolutions With Majority Vote

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF)  (" Sirona ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on November 10, 2021 . The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the meeting was 33,335,079, representing 14.45% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Sirona Biochem Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Sirona Biochem Corp.)

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 12 th of October, 2021, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

1. To elect Sirona's board of directors; 2. to fix the number of directors of the Company at five; 3. to appoint DeVisser Gray LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorize the directors to set the auditor's remuneration; and 4. to confirm and approve the Company's existing stock option plan.

"We thank our shareholders for their participation and continued support," said Dr. Howard Verrico , CEO of Sirona. "We look forward to further building and commercializing our pipeline."

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE Sirona Biochem Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/10/c4848.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sirona biochem

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico/

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Sirona Biochem: Investing News Network Interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico

Featuring an update on anticipated deal for TFC-1067

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to inform its shareholders that a video interview with CEO, Dr. Howard Verrico has been published by Investing News Network https:investingnews.com in Vancouver BC Canada .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results from Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine Among Patients with Prior Treatment Failure at the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting

  • The Phase 3 ELEVATE study demonstrated atogepant is effective and well-tolerated for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who previously failed two to four classes of conventional oral medications used for prevention
  • The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints with results showcasing a significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days for those with episodic migraine taking atogepant 60 mg once daily compared to placebo across a 12-week period
  • Data will be presented as part of an oral and poster presentation during the AAN Scientific Platform Session for Emerging Science

- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive data from its Phase 3 ELEVATE study, evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who had previously failed two to four classes of oral preventive medications. The results of the study demonstrated adult patients in the atogepant 60 mg once daily (QD) arm experienced a decrease of 4.20 days in their mean monthly migraine days (MMDs) across the 12-week treatment period, which was statistically significantly greater than the 1.85 day reduction observed in the placebo arm (p

"We understand that people living with migraine endure a chronic neurological disease and we are dedicated to providing them the best chance to live a life with less frequent migraines," said Dawn Carlson , vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "The data presented at AAN underscores the important role of atogepant, not only as a treatment option for people living with episodic migraine but also for those whose previous treatments failed to help reduce the impact of migraine on their lives."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (Xetra: ZSB) (the " Company ") announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed, non-brokered convertible debenture for gross proceeds of $1,563,600. The private placement consists of 1,563 Debenture units, (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO, subscribed to $500,000 of Debenture Units. Dr. Verrico's participation is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder-approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering. The MI 61-101 exemptions are available as the fair market value of the Debenture Units, and the fair market value of the consideration for the Debenture Units, insofar as it involves Dr. Verrico and other interested parties, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
man holds hand to head as fragments break off

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2023

Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in declining memory and thinking skills and typically affects people in their mid-60s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 6.7 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the sixth leading cause of death in America. Treatments are available to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, but because they do not affect the underlying causes of this neurodegenerative disease, they’re only a bandaid solution.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN WINS PATENT APPEAL ON OTEZLA®

Appeals Court Affirms Validity of Patent Expiring in 2028

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. ("Sandoz") and Zydus Pharmaceuticals ( USA ), Inc. ("Zydus"). Today's decision affirms the permanent injunction entered by the district court prohibiting Sandoz and Zydus from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing each of their generic versions of Otezla until February 2028 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gilead Sciences: Breaking Down Barriers To Access in HIV and Beyond: A Perspective

Gilead Sciences

When I came to Gilead in 2019, I did so in part because of the revolutionary way this company thinks about bringing therapies to those who could benefit. Health equity and access are more than goals or ambitions - they're woven into the fabric of who we are and what we do. Gilead has a long legacy of making medicines available around the world, working toward the goal of ensuring cost isn't a barrier to access.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Slave Lake Zinc Poised to Become a Key Player in Canada's Green Economy

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Hispania Resources Inc. Announces Acquisition of Lumbrales Permit

Precious Metals Investing

Orefinders Invests in Awale Resources

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Mobilizes Drill to Palos Verdes

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Completes Acquisition of a 100% Interest in Four Metals Project, Arizona

×