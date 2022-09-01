Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in atopic dermatitis, asthma, and nasal polyposis; Libtayo in cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal antibodies with Sanofi in immunology and cancer, and bispecific antibodies and antibody cocktails with other collaborators and independently.
