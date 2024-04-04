Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 4, 2024 Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (" Sirona ") has closed its private placement (Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $132,500 CAD. The Private Placement consists of 1,325,000 units, (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 4, 2024.

Proceeds will be used for general working capital purposes.

No insiders participated in the Private Placement.

No finders' fees were paid from the Private Placement.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is located in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Christopher Hopton, CFO,
604-641-4466
Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Sirona Biochem cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions based upon current expectations and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of release of the relevant information, unless explicitly stated otherwise.  Actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, Sirona Biochem's forward-looking statements due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Sirona Biochem's business including, without limitation, statements about: the progress and timing of its clinical trials; difficulties or delays in development, testing, obtaining regulatory approval, producing and marketing its products; unexpected adverse side effects or inadequate therapeutic efficacy of its products that could delay or prevent product development or commercialization; the scope and validity of patent protection for its products; competition from other pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies; and its ability to obtain additional financing to support its operations. Sirona Biochem does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 28, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 26,722,196, representing 10.52% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 22nd of February, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announces a significant achievement in its quest to transform the skincare industry. Its subsidiary, TFChem, has successfully received formulations for its eagerly awaited GlycoProteMim™ based anti-aging serum from its formulation partner, Global Beauty Consulting (GBC). This marks a crucial step in Sirona Biochem's plan to offer innovative skincare solutions.

The chosen formulation will not only define the brand but also lay the foundation for a broader range of products. The team is in the process of selecting the precise formulation that will undergo standard safety evaluations and be used in the upcoming clinical trial. This is in preparation for the planned product launch in early 2025, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the European, US, and Canadian markets.

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network's website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announce that, further to its news release on January 29, 2024, it has entered into an amendment to the demand grid promissory note dated September 22, 2023 (the " Amended Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender "). The Amended Note evidences a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Note:

(a)   the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the date of the applicable advance;

(b)   the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and

(c)   the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") has announced its partnership with Global Beauty Consulting Cosmetics Laboratory (GBC), under the leadership of CEO Gaël Boutry, a distinguished French formulator. GBC is currently developing an exclusive premium formulation for GlycoProteMim TM in anticipation of its launch in the first quarter of 2025.

GBC has a history of working with Sirona Biochem on the formulation of TFC-1067 for clinical development. This new venture is pivotal in building a brand and competitive product line that showcases GlycoProteMim's potent anti-aging benefits through its exclusive distribution brand Sirona Laboratories TM .

Need injecting into red and white cell.

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Investors interested in the life science sector are well aware of the importance of biotechnology.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, many areas of day-to-day life are influenced by players in the biotechnology space, and expert projections show the industry's future looks bright.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in the expanding biotechnology market, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BPH Global Ltd

120-Day Business Development Plan

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) announces that the Company’s CEO Matthew Leonard and CFO Chow Yee Koh are currently travelling in Malaysia and China for a series of meetings over a 2–3- week period commencing last week. The CEO and CFO will be joined by China-based Company Director Michael Huang for strategic meetings in Malaysia and China.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

BP8 to Expand Seaweed R&D Activities into Essential Mineral Extraction Utilising AI Search Technology; Carbon Credits

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding the nature of its business to include the following projects:

Keep reading...Show less
double helix molecule with word "etf"

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of March 8, 2024. All other figures were also current as of that date. Read on to learn more about these investment vehicles.

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH ON OTEZLA® AT AAD 2024

SPROUT 52-Week Data Demonstrate Durable Response and Consistent Safety Profile of Oral Otezla in Children with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Late-Breaking Phase 3 Study of Otezla in Palmoplantar Pustulosis Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints at 16 Weeks

Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets. Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on March 1, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

