Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announces a significant achievement in its quest to transform the skincare industry. Its subsidiary, TFChem, has successfully received formulations for its eagerly awaited GlycoProteMim™ based anti-aging serum from its formulation partner, Global Beauty Consulting (GBC). This marks a crucial step in Sirona Biochem's plan to offer innovative skincare solutions.

The chosen formulation will not only define the brand but also lay the foundation for a broader range of products. The team is in the process of selecting the precise formulation that will undergo standard safety evaluations and be used in the upcoming clinical trial. This is in preparation for the planned product launch in early 2025, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the European, US, and Canadian markets.

‘We are thrilled to unveil these innovative formulations for our GlycoProteMim based anti-aging serum. Our mission at Sirona Biochem is to revolutionize skincare through science and these formulations represent a significant step towards achieving that goal." reports Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer Dr Geraldine Deliencourt-Godfrey. In line with our commitment to transparency and innovation, samples of the GlycoProteMim-based anti-aging serum formulations will be distributed to prospective key stakeholders in Asia, Europe, and North America.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton
Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 641-4466
Email: info@sironabioche.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc.SBM:CATSXV:SBMBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem Inc.
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Inc. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network's website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announce that, further to its news release on January 29, 2024, it has entered into an amendment to the demand grid promissory note dated September 22, 2023 (the " Amended Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender "). The Amended Note evidences a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Note:

(a)   the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the date of the applicable advance;

(b)   the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and

(c)   the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") has announced its partnership with Global Beauty Consulting Cosmetics Laboratory (GBC), under the leadership of CEO Gaël Boutry, a distinguished French formulator. GBC is currently developing an exclusive premium formulation for GlycoProteMim TM in anticipation of its launch in the first quarter of 2025.

GBC has a history of working with Sirona Biochem on the formulation of TFC-1067 for clinical development. This new venture is pivotal in building a brand and competitive product line that showcases GlycoProteMim's potent anti-aging benefits through its exclusive distribution brand Sirona Laboratories TM .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Note:

(a) the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender;
(b) the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and
(c) the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

The Bonus Shares, if and when issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V:SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.10 CAD per Unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 10% in cash and 10% in Finder Warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at any time for two years from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of CAD$0.15 per Share in year one and CAD$0.25 per Share in year two.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
double helix molecule with word "etf"

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of March 8, 2024. All other figures were also current as of that date. Read on to learn more about these investment vehicles.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH ON OTEZLA® AT AAD 2024

SPROUT 52-Week Data Demonstrate Durable Response and Consistent Safety Profile of Oral Otezla in Children with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Late-Breaking Phase 3 Study of Otezla in Palmoplantar Pustulosis Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints at 16 Weeks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets. Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on March 1, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES 2024 SECOND QUARTER DIVIDEND

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a $2.25 per share dividend for the second quarter of 2024. The dividend will be paid on June 7, 2024 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2024 .

About Amgen
Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 44TH ANNUAL TD COWEN HEALTH CARE CONFERENCE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 44 th Annual TD Cowen Health Care Conference at 9:10 a.m. ET on Tuesday March 5, 2024. Peter Griffith executive vice president and chief financial officer at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Inc.
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Inc. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

ARway.ai Expands Global Education Industry Reach with New SaaS Student Plan Subscriptions

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

Gold Investing

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

MinEx CRC Commences Government Funded Drilling on Moonera Project

Graphite Investing

International Graphite and Comet Agree Funding and Director Appointments

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Update on Refinery Byproduct Offtake Strategy

Resource Investing

MTM Formally Exercises its Option for Global Licence Agreement over Flash Joule Heating

×