argenx SE

NASDAQ:ARGX
argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company.
argenx SE is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in the business of developing a pipeline of differentiated antibody-based therapies for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its product pipeline includes product candidates such as ARGX-111, ARGX-109, ARGX-115, ARGX-112, and others. The company operates in the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and Luxembourg. It derives the majority of its revenues from Switzerland.
