Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA
2024 Copper Outlook Report

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

SIRONA BIOCHEM Corporate Update April 2024

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") provides the following update:

Dear shareholders,

We are pleased to provide an update on our recent milestones and strategic decisions shaping Sirona Biochem's path forward.

AGM

Last week, during our Annual General Meeting (AGM), we successfully gained another year of backing for our management team. Although it's common for many shareholders to abstain from voting, we're pleased to report that we've received numerous messages from our shareholders expressing their support for our ongoing corporate strategy.

Financing

We have closed our financing well below its anticipated goal. The small cap marketplace in the Canadian market is very challenged at this time. Our past supporting brokers do not have the fund-raising capabilities of the past. Instead of dropping the financing share price we are in discussion with investment funds to assist with our financial needs. This includes funds based in Europe, North America, and Asia, linking future investments to our commercialization of GlycoProteMim TM .

The commercialization of GlycoProteMim TM offers substantial potential for financial returns, benefits from clinically validated technology, and has a relatively swift path to generating revenue.

We persist in exploring non-dilutive funding sources from France and Canada as our preferred financing option whenever feasible.

Branding of GlycoProteMim TM (TFC-1326)

We have successfully selected the brand name for our anti-aging product. We will soon be proceeding with the formal trademark registration. The name will be made public closer to launch. Our cosmetic branding expert, based in Paris, is currently concentrating on developing brand messaging to establish this new product line as a premium offering in the anti-aging market.

Preparation for Commercialization of GlycoProteMim TM

We are on track for a commercial launch of our first consumer products containing GlycoProteMim TM in Europe and North America in early 2025 through our subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, with plans to expand to other international markets afterward. Additionally, we've expanded our strategy to include the development of a second GlycoProteMim TM -infused product. Our brand and marketing team is convinced that broadening our product range is essential for achieving the best market penetration and ensuring consumer satisfaction.

An initial production batch of custom cosmetic containers, tailor-made for our products, is currently being manufactured by a premier French company. We have engaged a South Korean specialist in product label design to create our labels. Furthermore, a renowned Parisian facialist is crafting a specific massage protocol for the application of our products.

Product Samples

The demand for product samples has arisen earlier in the development phase than expected, prompting us to adjust our plans to accommodate this interest. It's clear that people are eager to physically interact with the product themselves. At this point, our capability to provide samples is limited to key potential stakeholders around the world who require a hands-on experience with the product to build their investment confidence.

Overall GlycoProteMim TM Strategy

Our strategy involves launching in Europe and North America in early 2025, with a view to exploring licensing opportunities in pivotal markets such as South Korea, Japan, and China, where partnering is the favored approach for market entry. We foresee a variety of commercialization paths. Possessing established products significantly enhances our ability to achieve this objective. Key contacts have been pinpointed, and we are in the process of identifying additional ones.

Our strategy does not encompass any solitary licensing agreement. Our patent application for GlycoProteMim TM spans 54 countries, encompassing all major markets.

Pipeline

Sirona Biochem is currently honing its focus on the cosmetic and therapeutic skincare sector, where we identify the most significant commercial potential. Our pipeline includes a variety of projects, some of which have been made public, while others are kept under wraps due to competitive reasons and intellectual property concerns. Our scientific team is continuously at the forefront of innovation, discovering incredibly promising opportunities.

TFC-1067 Global License Agreement

Allergan Aesthetics is actively progressing with the integration of TFC-1067 into its product lineup. We will inform our shareholders of any developments as soon as it is feasible. The introduction of TFC-1067 into the market presents a significant chance to enhance our company's value and expand our growth prospects. It's important for shareholders to recognize that this is a global licensing agreement, which represents a considerably greater value to Sirona compared to the prior supply agreement with Rodan and Fields.

Summary

Navigating the financial challenges in this market is complex, but we have strategies in place to address them. While there are concerns among shareholders about dilution, our plans carry substantial potential to benefit our shareholders significantly. Although some level of dilution may occur, our goal is to enhance value to a degree that more than validates our approach. The continued support from our shareholders is crucial for our collective success.

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona Biochem is a biotechnology company focussing on innovative cosmetic and dermatology active ingredients with a proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton
Chief Financial Officer

Phone: (604) 641-4466
Email: info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Sirona Biochem Inc.
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia – April 4, 2024 Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (" Sirona ") has closed its private placement (Private Placement") for gross proceeds of $132,500 CAD. The Private Placement consists of 1,325,000 units, (the "Units") at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two. All securities issued under the Private Placement are subject to statutory hold periods expiring on August 4, 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Announces 2023 Annual Meeting Results

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held in Vancouver, British Columbia on March 28, 2024. The total number of shares represented by shareholders present in person and by proxy at the Meeting was 26,722,196, representing 10.52% of Sirona's issued and outstanding Common Shares.

All matters put forward to shareholders for consideration and approval, as set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 22nd of February, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting. These were:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Receives Commercial-Grade GlycoProteMim Based Anti-Aging Serum Formulations

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announces a significant achievement in its quest to transform the skincare industry. Its subsidiary, TFChem, has successfully received formulations for its eagerly awaited GlycoProteMim™ based anti-aging serum from its formulation partner, Global Beauty Consulting (GBC). This marks a crucial step in Sirona Biochem's plan to offer innovative skincare solutions.

The chosen formulation will not only define the brand but also lay the foundation for a broader range of products. The team is in the process of selecting the precise formulation that will undergo standard safety evaluations and be used in the upcoming clinical trial. This is in preparation for the planned product launch in early 2025, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards in the European, US, and Canadian markets.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network's website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announce that, further to its news release on January 29, 2024, it has entered into an amendment to the demand grid promissory note dated September 22, 2023 (the " Amended Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender "). The Amended Note evidences a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Note:

(a)   the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the date of the applicable advance;

(b)   the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and

(c)   the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Need injecting into red and white cell.

How to Invest in Biotechnology (Updated 2024)

Investors interested in the life science sector are well aware of the importance of biotechnology.

From finding cures for diseases to feeding future generations, many areas of day-to-day life are influenced by players in the biotechnology space, and expert projections show the industry's future looks bright.

But how can investors gain exposure to biotechnology? Here’s a brief overview of how to invest in the expanding biotechnology market, from stocks to watch to exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

BPH Global Ltd

120-Day Business Development Plan

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) announces that the Company’s CEO Matthew Leonard and CFO Chow Yee Koh are currently travelling in Malaysia and China for a series of meetings over a 2–3- week period commencing last week. The CEO and CFO will be joined by China-based Company Director Michael Huang for strategic meetings in Malaysia and China.

BPH Global Ltd

BP8 to Expand Seaweed R&D Activities into Essential Mineral Extraction Utilising AI Search Technology; Carbon Credits

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company is expanding the nature of its business to include the following projects:

double helix molecule with word "etf"

5 Small Biotech ETFs to Watch (Updated 2024)

Thanks to exchange-traded funds (ETFs), investors don’t have to be tied to one specific stock. Biotech ETFs allow market participants to gain leverage in multiple biotech companies via one investment vehicle.

The life science sector can certainly be risky, and ETFs are a good way to enter more safely than by investing in standalone stocks. A key advantage is that even if one company in the ETF takes a hit, the impact will be less direct.

Below the Investing News Network takes a look at five small biotech ETFs for investors to consider. They were selected using ETFdb.com, and their total assets under management (AUM) were under US$100 million as of March 8, 2024. All other figures were also current as of that date. Read on to learn more about these investment vehicles.

AMGEN PRESENTS NEW RESEARCH ON OTEZLA® AT AAD 2024

SPROUT 52-Week Data Demonstrate Durable Response and Consistent Safety Profile of Oral Otezla in Children with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Late-Breaking Phase 3 Study of Otezla in Palmoplantar Pustulosis Achieves Primary and Secondary Endpoints at 16 Weeks

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Collage with hands holding shiny DNA molecule on blue background.

5 Biggest Biotechnology ETFs in 2024

Investing in the biotech industry can be a long road to gains given the sector’s volatility.

Even with a good understanding of the system, no one can predict which treatment, device or therapy will give the biggest return, making biotech exchange-traded funds (ETFs) a more secure option than individual biotech stocks.

An ETF is a relatively safe investment route that can minimize losses while offering exposure to multiple companies instead of focusing on the gains and losses of a single biotech stock. With that in mind, here’s a brief look at the five top biotechnology ETFs by total assets. Data was sourced from ETFdb.com on March 1, 2024, and all data was current as of that time.

Sirona Biochem Inc.
×