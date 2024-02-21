Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Technical Evaluation of the El Pilar Porphyry Copper System, Cuba

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF UNIVERSAL COPPER

Integrated Cyber Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lithium Universe

LU7:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Announces Plans for Commercial Launch of GlycoProteMim in Early 2025

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (US-OTC: SRBCF), also known as Sirona, is excited to share a new milestone in its journey. A recent exclusive video interview featuring Dr. Geraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy, Sirona's Chief Scientific Officer, has been released by the Investing News Network. In this interview, Dr. Deliencourt-Godefroy unveils Sirona's ambitious plans to introduce its innovative anti-aging product, GlycoProteMimTM, to the markets of North America and Europe in early 2025.

The interview provides an insightful look into the revolutionary potential of GlycoProteMim in the anti-aging sector. Viewers can access the full interview on the Investing News Network's website through this link: investingnews.com/sirona-biochem-eyes-2025-launch-of-new-anti-aging-product/

About Sirona Biochem Corp.

Sirona is a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company with proprietary platform technology. Sirona specializes in stabilizing carbohydrate molecules with the goal of improving efficacy and safety. New compounds are patented for maximum revenue potential.

Sirona's compounds are licensed to leading companies around the world in return for licensing fees, milestone fees and ongoing royalty payments. Sirona's laboratory, TFChem, is in France and is the recipient of multiple French national scientific awards and European Union and French government grants. For more information, please visit www.sironabiochem.com .

For more information regarding this press release, please contact:

Investor Enquiries:

Christopher Hopton, CFO
604.641.4466
Email: Info@sironabiochem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Sirona Biochem Inc.SBM:CATSXV:SBMBiotech Investing
SBM:CA
Sirona Biochem Inc.
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Inc. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM)

Sirona Biochem Inc.


Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Provides Update on Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announce that, further to its news release on January 29, 2024, it has entered into an amendment to the demand grid promissory note dated September 22, 2023 (the " Amended Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender "). The Amended Note evidences a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Amended Note:

(a)   the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender at any time following the one-year anniversary of the date of the applicable advance;

(b)   the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and

(c)   the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Engages Global Beauty Consulting

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") has announced its partnership with Global Beauty Consulting Cosmetics Laboratory (GBC), under the leadership of CEO Gaël Boutry, a distinguished French formulator. GBC is currently developing an exclusive premium formulation for GlycoProteMim TM in anticipation of its launch in the first quarter of 2025.

GBC has a history of working with Sirona Biochem on the formulation of TFC-1067 for clinical development. This new venture is pivotal in building a brand and competitive product line that showcases GlycoProteMim's potent anti-aging benefits through its exclusive distribution brand Sirona Laboratories TM .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Announces Loan

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona " or the " Company ") announced that it has entered into a demand grid promissory note (the " Note ") with 0906462 B.C. Ltd. (the " Lender ") for a loan in the aggregate principal amount of up to $1,000,000 (the " Loan "). Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Note:

(a) the Loan is repayable on demand by the Lender;
(b) the Loan bears interest at a rate of 12% per annum, calculated yearly not in advance; and
(c) the Company has agreed to, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval (" TSXV Approval "), issue the Lender 450,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (" Bonus Shares ") at a price of $0.12 per Bonus Share, as consideration for the risks taken by the Lender in providing the Company the Loan.

The Bonus Shares, if and when issued, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Initiates Private Placement

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V:SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.10 CAD per Unit (a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to CAD$1,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant, each whole warrant exercisable into one additional common share of the Company for a period of 2 years from the date of issue at a price of $0.15 per Share in year one and $0.25 per Share in year two.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company may pay finders' fees of up to 10% in cash and 10% in Finder Warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share of the Company at any time for two years from the closing date of the Private Placement at a price of CAD$0.15 per Share in year one and CAD$0.25 per Share in year two.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Launches Cosmetics Subsidiary- Sirona Laboratories

Sirona Biochem Corp. (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) is proud to introduce Sirona Laboratories TM - a wholly-owned subsidiary dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of its breakthrough anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim TM .

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO and founder of Sirona Biochem, expressed his enthusiasm for the major milestone, stating that the establishment of Sirona Laboratories is meant to not just shape the future of the company, but to revolutionize the global anti-aging skincare market.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON RARE DISEASE

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcasted call at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 22, 2024 to discuss Rare Disease, its newly added fourth pillar of growth, and provide insights on its rare disease strategy and opportunities, including marketed products and pipeline. Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations at Amgen, Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, Vikram Karnani executive vice president of Global Commercial Operations and Medical Affairs (Rare Disease) at Amgen, and Paul Burton senior vice president and chief medical officer at Amgen, will participate in the conference call. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Eyes 2025 Launch of New Anti-aging Product

Sirona Biochem Eyes 2025 Launch of New Anti-aging Product

Following successful clinical trials for its groundbreaking anti-aging and anti-wrinkle molecule, TFC-1326, Sirona Biochem (TSXV:SBM) is pursuing a path to commercialization for a final cosmetic product, according to the company’s chief scientific officer, Géraldine Deliencourt-Godefroy.

“We are still pursuing a final compound to launch on the market, which is pretty good because it will allow us to have a better control on the final product. We can launch fast on the market, we can generate revenue earlier and also the level of revenue will be higher,” Deliencourt-Godefroy said.

Sirona has already trademarked its anti-aging skincare ingredient, GlycoProteMim, as one of the first steps for commercialization. In January of this year, the company also launched a new cosmetics subsidiary, Sirona Laboratories, which is dedicated to maximizing the commercial potential of GlycoProteMim.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN TO PRESENT AT THE 34TH ANNUAL OPPENHEIMER HEALTHCARE LIFE SCIENCES CONFERENCE

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will present at the 34 th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 12:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday Feb. 14, 2024. Jay Bradner executive vice president of Research and Development and chief scientific officer at Amgen, Murdo Gordon executive vice president of Global Commerical Operations at Amgen, and Susan Sweeney senior vice president of Global Marketing, Access and Capabilities at Amgen, will present at the conference. The webcast will be broadcast over the internet simultaneously and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

The webcast, as with other selected presentations regarding developments in Amgen's business given by management at certain investor and medical conferences, can be found on Amgen's website, www.amgen.com , under Investors. Information regarding presentation times, webcast availability and webcast links are noted on Amgen's Investor Relations Events Calendar. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
male doctor holding cell phone

How Big Tech is Helping Leverage Big Data in Healthcare

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in healthcare was a prominent theme discussed at this year's Biotech Showcase, a three day event held in San Francisco in January.

While experts agree that Big Tech has the potential to improve patient outcomes by revolutionizing the way illnesses are diagnosed and treated, there are also challenges and ethical considerations when implementing AI in healthcare.

The Investing News Network sat in on several Biotech Showcase discussions on the role of AI and machine learning in healthcare, as well as the impact of digital medicine. These talks shed light on the opportunities and challenges of bringing these industries together, and explored strategies for overcoming obstacles and maximizing the benefits of these technologies. Read on to learn about key takeaways from the event.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 versus comparable periods in 2022.

"2023 was another year of performance and progress for our company," said Robert A. Bradway , chairman and chief executive officer. "Our marketed products are reaching many more patients around the world, and we anticipate more than a dozen significant pipeline milestones in 2024."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global Ltd

Renewal of China Tobacco Agreements

The Board of BPH Global Ltd (ASX: BP8) (Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into two (2) new agreements with the China Tobacco group for the sale and distribution of bird’s nest products via China Tobacco’s outlets in the City of Guangzhou in China for calendar year 2024 (2024 Agreements).

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Inc.
Sign up to get your FREE

Sirona Biochem Inc. Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Bitcoin Well Provides Preliminary Year End Update and Bitcoin Super Company Vision

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. 2023 Progress and 2024 Plans

Battery Metals Investing

CleanTech Lithium: Invitation to PDAC 2024 Booth 2610

Copper Investing

Forum Energy Metals to Present in March at the Red Cloud Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase and the PDAC 2024 Convention in Toronto, Canada

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Inc. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 3010 at PDAC 2024 in Toronto, March 3-6

Base Metals Investing

VIZSLA COPPER PROVIDES UPDATES ON WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT EXPANSION

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Acquires the Cosmo Uranium Property, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL URANIUM STAKING AND PROVIDES UPDATE FOR MURMAC AND STRIKE URANIUM PROJECTS

×