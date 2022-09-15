Gold Investing News

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) has announced it will delay the full-funds investment decision for the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru to the second half of 2024. To complement this announcement, Newmont has appointed Dean Gehring as Chief Development Officer Peru to lead the Company's Yanacocha operations and the Sulfides project.

The Company has completed an extensive review of the Yanacocha Sulfides project scope and schedule and revised the project timeline. As part of its review, Newmont considered the unprecedented and evolving market conditions, including the continued war in Ukraine, record inflation rates, the rising prices for commodities and raw materials, prolonged supply chain disruptions and competitive labor markets.

As Chief Development Officer – Peru, Dean will lead Newmont's Yanacocha operations and Yanacocha Sulfides project. A 30-year mining industry veteran, Dean brings extensive global leadership experience to the role, having previously managed operations and projects in the United States, Canada, Indonesia, Suriname and Peru, including as the head of Newmont's South America region. Most recently, Dean served as Newmont's Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, integrating teams and systems across the global enterprise during a pivotal period following the acquisition of Goldcorp and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Newmont has a long history of operating in Peru, and Yanacocha is an important part of Newmont's world-class portfolio and long-term strategy. Dean brings a breadth of experience in successfully operating in this important region, and a proven capability in building and leading teams to successfully deliver results in complex operating environments," said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer. "Dean is uniquely qualified to ensure operational excellence while working closely with government stakeholders, business partners and local communities to manage the development of this project in the current global economic context."

Newmont will continue to manage the Yanacocha operations responsibly while also finding opportunities to enhance operations, including the construction of two water treatment plants, with an anticipated initial spend of around $350 million over the next two years.

Ahead of the full-funds investment decision for the Sulfides project, Newmont will continue advanced engineering and long-lead procurement activities to de-risk the project seeking a profitable and predictable path forward. Following the investment decision anticipated in the second half of 2024, the project is expected to be developed over a three-year period, adding average annual production of approximately 525,000 gold equivalent ounces per year for the first five years of operation.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont's sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com .

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, without limitation, (i) expectations regarding the future of the Yanacocha Sulfides project in Peru, including the timing of full-funds investment decision and the development timeline; (ii) expectations regarding the addition of significant gold, copper and silver productions for decades to come from development of the project; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; and (iv) other project and planning expectations. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially. Similarly, forward-looking statements are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, but are not limited to: (i) geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other assumptions of physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, and mine plans assumptions; (iii) assumptions regarding political developments and community relations in Peru; (iv) exchange rate assumptions; (v) price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) cost, supply chain and labor market assumptions; (vii) mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (vii) other planning assumptions, including, without limitation, relating to the impacts of Covid-19 or similar variants and future market conditions on economic assumptions for the project. For a detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements and related assumptions, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com , and the Company's other SEC filings, including the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement" after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

Media Contact
Courtney Boone
303.837.5159
courtney.boone@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Daniel Horton
303.837.5468
daniel.horton@newmont.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

NewmontNGT:CAGold Investing
NGT:CA
TSXV:LSX

LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

Keep reading...Show less
NYSE:NEM

Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Keep reading...Show less
FRA:29W

White Gold Featured in the Mining Journal

White Gold Corp. (TSXV:WGO,OTC:WHGOF,FRA:29W) has been featured in a sponsored article published by the Mining Journal.

The article covered recent results from White Gold’s 2019 exploration program which is comprised of 17,000 meters of diamond drilling, 7,500 meters of reverse circulation drilling and upcoming drill plans. To date, White Gold has identified multiple new high-grade mineralization trends across its JP Ross project and White Gold project in the Yukon’s White Gold district. The new trends were all delineated within 10 kilometers away from last year’s Vertigo discovery area. One of White Gold’s goals this summer is to add more ounces to the VG zone on the company’s QV project, which sits 44 kilometers north of Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Coffee project.

Keep reading...Show less

New to the Investing News Network

New to the Investing News Network – August 2021

Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from the Anaconda Area at the Fekola Complex

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO) (NYSE: BTG) (NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional positive exploration drilling results from the Anaconda Area located approximately 25 kilometers north of the Fekola Mine, confirming continuity of the Mamba Main Zone, which remains open down plunge.

The Anaconda Area , comprised of the Menankoto and Bantako North permits, forms part of the Fekola complex (the "Fekola Complex"), which also includes the Fekola Mine and the adjacent Cardinal Zone, the Bakolobi permit, and the Dandoko permit (subject to completion of the Oklo Resources Ltd. transaction).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Breaker Resources

Share Divestment (GL1)

Breaker advises that it has divested its remaining shareholding in Global Lithium Resources Limited (GL1) raising approximately $15 million in working capital.

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Ltd

Trailbreaker Resources Defines 1,000 X 600-Metre Gold and Coincident IP Anomalies at Eakin Creek Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the results of the Phase 1 exploration program at its 100%-owned Eakin Creek property in south-central British Columbia (BC). A 1,000 x 600-metre area has been defined as having a gold-in-soil anomaly coincident with an Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical anomaly. Also, widespread gold mineralization in bedrock and float samples was identified.

Keep reading...Show less
Torrent Gold

Torrent Gold


Keep reading...Show less
copper wire

VIDEO — Rob McEwen: Gold for Wealth, Copper for Electrification — How to Position Right Now

Rob McEwen: Gold for Wealth, Copper for Electrification — How to Position Right Nowyoutu.be

After a slow summer, where should resource investors be positioning right now?

In an interview, Rob McEwen, chairman and chief owner of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX), reiterated his positive stance on gold and copper, two metals to which his company has strong exposure.

In terms of gold, McEwen noted that central banks around the world continue trying to cool inflation with interest rate hikes, which is widely perceived as a headwind for the yellow metal. But in his view that's not the case.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars on nugget grains

How to Use Gold Investments as a Hedge (Updated 2022)

It can be tempting for investors to focus on specific assets, but those taking a long-term approach will want to diversify in order to balance out potential portfolio instability.

Gold has a reputation for being a reliable diversifier because it can act as a hedge against various risks. But how does that work, and what's the best way to get exposure to gold as a hedge?

Read on for a look at how this strategy works and why it's worth considering.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×