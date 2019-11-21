Precipitate Gold: Exploring in Prospective Mining Jurisdictions in the Dominican Republic

Precipitate Gold Corp. (TSXV:PRG) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









Precipitate Gold is a mineral exploration company with district-scale strategic land positions in the Dominican Republic. The company is currently advancing its Pueblo Grande and Juan de Herrera projects in the Dominican Republic, where the company is also working to expand its existing portfolio. Precipitate Gold always works to acquire 100 percent of the properties that it owns, ensuring that there are no outstanding vendor payments or working commitments.

Precipitate Gold’s current projects are strategically located in highly-prospective and active gold and copper mining camps in the Dominican Republic. The company’s flagship Pueblo Grande project is next to Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX) and Newmont Goldcorp’s (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) Pueblo Viejo mine, which is the eighth-largest gold mine in the world and the largest gold mine operating in Latin America. Pueblo Viejo is projected to produce approximately 600,000 ounces of gold at an all-in sustaining cost of US$650 per ounce in 2019.

Precipitate Gold’s company highlights include the following:

Precipitate Gold is operating in two prospective and active gold and copper mining camps in the Dominican Republic.

Both projects are adjacent to significant deposits and exploration targets.

Barrick Gold has expressed an interest in investing further in the Dominican Republic’s mining industry and expanding its exploration activities in the country.

An initial 8 to 10-hole drill program is planned to commence in the near term on the Pueblo Grande project near Barrick Gold’s Pueblo Viejo mine.

Work is planned on the Juan de Herrera project to confirm mineralization and test new targets with similarities to GoldQuest’s Tireo project.

Strategic shareholders include Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD), which owns 26 percent of the company shares.

Management and insiders hold 10 percent of the company’s shares.

