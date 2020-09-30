LaSalle Exploration: Early-stage Precious Metals Exploration in Under-explored Areas of Quebec

LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.









LaSalle Exploration Corp. (TSXV:LSX) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s resource channel.

LaSalle Exploration is a diverse resource exploration and development company focused on projects in the province of Quebec. The company is working to evaluate both the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region and under-explored regions of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The company owns a strong portfolio of projects including the Radisson gold property, the Blakelock gold-copper property and its recently-acquired Egan gold property.

LaSalle Exploration’s flagship Raddison property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, approximately 90 kilometers from Newmont Corporation’s (TSX:NGT) Eleonore gold deposit. In 2020 LaSalle Exploration resumed exploration of the Raddison property, investigating the targets previously generated during the company’s field programs and geophysical surveys. Grab sample results at Raddison have returned up to 25 g/t gold and 0.22 percent copper.

LaSalle Exploration Corp’s company highlights include the following:

Exploring underexplored districts of the Abitibi region in addition to the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region

Has two key projects — the Radisson property and Blakelock property — both of which are in the early stages of exploration

Began exploration of the Radisson property in July 2020

Previously discovered widespread gold-copper-silver mineralization in the region

Acquired its Blakelock property from Pan American Silver subject to a $400,000 exploration expenditure by June 2021 and a retained 2 percent net smelter returns royalty with a buydown to 1 percent

Identifying drill targets as well as geophysical work at Blakelock in late 2020

Announced acquisition of the Egan Gold property in August 2020

