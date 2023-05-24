TSXV:WGO
Developing an Extensive Discovery Portfolio in the Yukon
Company Highlights
- Largest landholder in the Yukon's White Gold district, owning over 40 percent of all claims.
- Flagship Golden Saddle deposit has an indicated resource of 1.14 million ounces grading 2.28 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 402,100 ounces grading at 1.39 g/t gold.
- Strong pipeline of high-grade gold exploration discoveries, including Betty Ford (3.46 g/t Au over 50m, Ryan’s Surprise (20.64 g/t Au over 6.09m), Ulli’s Ridge (6.94 g/t Au over 19.5m) and others
- QV property has a resource of 267,600 inferred ounces of gold.
- Strategic partners with Agnico Eagle and Kinross, each owning 19 and 16 percent of the company, respectively.
- Proprietary data-driven exploration methodology, based on an extensive historical exploration database.
- Operating exclusively in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Yukon, Canada.
- Experienced management team has been involved with every major gold discovery in the White Gold district.
- White Gold announced the start of its 2022 $6-million exploration program that includes drilling at the Betty Ford target and White Gold property.
*Disclaimer: This profile is sponsored by White Gold ( TSXV:WGO ). This profile provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by White Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. White Gold is a client of INN. The company's campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this profile.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with White Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.