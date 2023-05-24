Nevada Sunrise Receives Final Lithium-in-Sediment Results for Phase 2 Drilling Program at the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Developing an Extensive Discovery Portfolio in the Yukon

  • Largest landholder in the Yukon's White Gold district, owning over 40 percent of all claims.
  • Flagship Golden Saddle deposit has an indicated resource of 1.14 million ounces grading 2.28 g/t gold, and an inferred resource of 402,100 ounces grading at 1.39 g/t gold.
  • Strong pipeline of high-grade gold exploration discoveries, including Betty Ford (3.46 g/t Au over 50m, Ryan’s Surprise (20.64 g/t Au over 6.09m), Ulli’s Ridge (6.94 g/t Au over 19.5m) and others
  • QV property has a resource of 267,600 inferred ounces of gold.
  • Strategic partners with Agnico Eagle and Kinross, each owning 19 and 16 percent of the company, respectively.
  • Proprietary data-driven exploration methodology, based on an extensive historical exploration database.
  • Operating exclusively in the mining-friendly jurisdiction of Yukon, Canada.
  • Experienced management team has been involved with every major gold discovery in the White Gold district.
  • White Gold announced the start of its 2022 $6-million exploration program that includes drilling at the Betty Ford target and White Gold property.
Yukon Could Be Canada’s Next Major Gold Camp, White Gold CEO Says

White Gold CEO Expects "Action-packed" 2023 Amid Renewed Interest in Gold

White Gold Corp. Significantly Increases Inferred Resources by 41% at its Flagship White Gold Project and Reports 1,152,900 Gold Ounces in Indicated Resources and 942,400 Gold Ounces in Inferred Resources, Yukon, Canada

White Gold Corp. Further Outlines Two Large Copper-Molybdenum Porphyry Targets in Close Proximity to the Casino Copper-Gold Porphyry Deposit

White Gold Corp. Intersects Gold Mineralization in Widely Spaced Step Out Holes at Ryan's Surprise and Discovers Additional Gold Mineralization in Maiden RAB Drill Program at Several Other Targets along the 6.5km Mineralized Ryan's Trend, Yukon, Canada

