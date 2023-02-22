Osisko Metals Signs C$100 Million Investment Agreement With Appian Natural Resources Fund for a Joint Venture on Pine Point

Battery MetalsInvesting News

Marvel's Camp Is Completed at the KLR- Walker Uranium Project, Mobilizes Equipment & Drill Rig

Marvel's Camp Is Completed at the KLR- Walker Uranium Project, Mobilizes Equipment & Drill Rig

VANCOUVER, BC ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2023 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX-V:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" orthe "Company") is pleased to announce the camp is now set up for the inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD and Highway Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program is planned for 10 holes totaling 1,000m. Equipment, including a drill is now on site.

Marvel Discovery Corp., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Press release picture
Figure 1. Highway North, Walker and KLR claim groups along the Key Lake Fault with prominent VTEM conductor trends.

The DD Zone remains an area of high merit based on:

  1. Drilling during the 1970's intersected U values of 0.125%.
  2. Backpack drilling by EFU in 2015 discovered the Highway Zone, intersecting 1.96% U over 29cm Other highlights include 1.57% U over 4cm 0.279% U over 44cm, 0.20% U over 60cm, 0.175% U over 41cm, and 0.124% U over 24cm. The Highway Zone Discovery appears structurally related and an extension of the DD Zone.
  3. A distinct correlation with high U values and strong magnetic gradients.
  4. The Property is located within the Wollaston-Mudjactic Transition Zone ("WMTZ") of the eastern Athabasca Basin. The WMTZ hosts the highest-grade uranium mines in the world.
  5. The DD Zone further straddles the Key Lake Shear Zone, an important fault for structurally controlled Athabasca Basin type uranium deposits.

The DD Zone is proximal and along strike to Fission 3.0 Hobo Lake uranium properties. Hosted within WMTZ, the DD Zone lies along the Key Lake Shear Zone and hosts 10 uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets.

Like its neighbor to the west, the Arrow Deposit, owned by NexGen Energy lies along a similar structural corridor as the Marvel properties. The Arrow Deposit1, which has undergone a Positive Feasibility Study with robust economics contains Probable Reserves of 239.6 million lbs of U3O8 at an average of 2.37% U3O8 and Measured and Indicated Resources of 256.7 million lbs at an average grade of 3.1% U3O8. The Arrow Deposit is the largest undeveloped uranium deposit in Canada.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

References

Arrow Deposit1 https://www.nexgenenergy.ca/rook-1-project/default.aspx#feasibility-study

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander North, Gander South, Victoria Lake, Baie Verte, and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au Prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE Prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel -Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium Prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements Prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is no assurance any of the conditions for closing will be met. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/740362/Marvels-Camp-Is-Completed-at-the-KLR-Walker-Uranium-Project-Mobilizes-Equipment-Drill-Rig

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Marvel DiscoveryTSXV:MARVBattery Metals Investing
MARV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel Discovery


Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

Marvel Provides Exploration Update At Its Hope Brook Project Contiguous To Benton-Sokoman JV, NFLD.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE /September 23, 2022 / Marvel Discovery Corp.(TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF), ("Marvel");and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX-V), (3FA: GR), (FGLDF: OTCQB), ("Falcon");and together (the "Alliance") are pleased to provide an update on their combined exploration focus for their Hope Brook Projects which are strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Joint Venture, and First Mining's ground which was recently optioned to Big Ridge Exploration. The Alliance had originally planned to complete high resolution magnetic gradiometer surveys over the project area, a proven method to distinguish structural complexities in geological terranes. Start of the survey work has been delayed due to helicopter availability from forest fires in Central Newfoundland, a state of emergency was issued. Providing the Alliance an opportunity to conduct a geophysical review and structural interpretation over the Hope Brook project area in advance of the survey and surface work. The Alliance is pleased to announce that the geophysical review has identified kilometer-scale shear zone corridors, and a major fold closure, interpreted from the magnetic patterns, within the Hope Brook Property area. These will be the focus of prospecting and till sampling projects employed to verify the structures and determine their mineralization potential. With recent success in identifying anomalous gold, tungsten, silver, and copper reported by Falcon at their Gander North Property (September 15, 2022), the Alliance has shifted their exploration focus to the Gander district.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Provides Updates on Field Crew Activities on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company")is pleased to report on findings from our most recent field campaign on the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and Ti-V-Cr property which is located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, August 23, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel's Power One - Receives First Set of Comments Back From TSX.V for Listing of Power One

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to update shareholders on Marvel's equity holding Power One Resources Corp., on its listing application. Power One was wholly owned subsidiary of Marvel Discovery and received its final approvals on the plan of arrangement (Spin-Out) dated April 23, 2021

As part of the transaction, Marvel Shareholders received 16 million common shares, with Marvel receiving 5 million common shares for transferring ownership of the Serpent River Pecors project (Elliot Lake Ont.), and the Wicheeda project (Prince George, B.C.), to Power One.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Mobilizes Crews to Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Property, Lac St. Jean, QC

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report that a field crew has been mobilized to the Duhamel Ni-Cu-Co and Ti-V-Cr property (the ‘Property') located 350 kilometres (km) north of Quebec City, QC (Figure 1). Following the interpretation of the TDEM and magnetic airborne survey, Marvel increased its land position in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Anorthosite Suite from 42 claims to 102 claims for a total of 5,300 hectares (see press release dated February 15, 2022

Marvel Discovery Corp., Tuesday, July 26, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1. Regional location of the Duhamel Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Applies for Permit for Its Diamond Drill Program, KLR-Walker Uranium Project-Athabasca Basin

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has applied for the necessary permits to complete an inaugural diamond drilling program at the DD Zone within the KLR-Walker Uranium Project ("the Property") in the Athabasca Basin. The drill program will consist of 10 holes totaling 1,000m, the Company will report back on an estimated start date once all necessary permits are received

A list of drill holes is tabled below:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TINONE EXPANDS LAND POSITION AT ITS ABERFOYLE LITHIUM-TIN-TUNGSTEN PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

TSX.V: TORC   OTCQB: TORCF

TinOne Resources Inc. (TSXV: TORC) (OTCQB: TORCF) (" TinOne " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has expanded its land position at its Aberfoyle Project (" Aberfoyle " or the " Project ") and now holds tenure comprising a total of 159 square kilometres in the tier one mining jurisdiction of Tasmania, Australia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Recognized as a Top 10 Ranked Company in the Mining Sector by TSX Venture 50 for 2023

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation (TSXV:CRE)(OTCQX:CRECF)(FSE: F12) ("Critical Elements" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce it has ranked in the top 10 performing mining stocks in the 2023 TSX Venture 50™, which is comprised of the top 50 from over 1,713 companies on the TSX Venture Exchange

"it's a great honor to be included in the Venture 50 ranking. It's a great testament to the progress being made over the year on the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project as it accelerates toward a Final Investment Decision" says CEO, Jean-Sebastien Lavallée. "2023 should be an exciting year as we advance detailed engineering toward construction and continue an active drilling campaign on the Corporation's prospective 1,050 square kilometer exploration portfolio," he concluded.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Provides Corporate Update & Celebrates Being Named as TSX Venture 50 Top Performing Investment Company 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties" or the "Company") provides the following corporate update on its TSX-50 top 50 selection and on its investment holdings:

As of February 17, 2023, material investment holdings for the Company in the lithium mineral exploration field include the following investments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone Announces Application For Dual Listing on Upstream

Infinity Stone begins application to dual list on Upstream to tap into global audience who can invest using digital currency & traditional payments

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce that it has begun the application process to dual list its shares on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (" Horizon ") and MERJ Exchange Limited (" MERJ ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Brunswick Exploration is Selected for the 2023 TSX Venture 50

Brunswick Exploration Inc . (TSX-V: BRW; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top performers on the TSX Venture Exchange for 2023. The TSX Venture 50 is the Exchange's flagship program, ranking the top 10 performing companies from each of five sectors based on three equally weighted criteria: share price appreciation, trading volume, and market capitalization growth.

"It's a great honour for BRW to be included as a winner of the Venture 50 list," said Killian Charles, President and CEO of Brunswick Exploration. "This will be an exciting year for us as we look to launch one of the largest lithium exploration programs in Canada focused on exciting portfolio in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Atlantic Canada. Sign up for our newsletter on our website, www.brwexplo.ca , and we look forward to continued growth in 2023."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

International Lithium Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to Visit Them at Booth 3206 at PDAC 2023 in Toronto, March 5-8

Visit International Lithium Corp. (TSXV:ILC) at Booth #3206 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Stop by our booth and learn about the Raleigh Lake lithium project's maiden lithium resource estimate and the upcoming plans for a preliminary economic study that considers the benefits of the excellent infrastructure that already exists at the Raleigh Lake project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

IIROC Trade Resumption - FVL

Exploration Update -- Work Programs in Progress on Projects in Ontario and Quebec

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Snowline Gold Appoints Calum Morrison to Its Board

Resource Investing

Advanced Critical Metals Portfolio

Resource Investing

Test Work on Colorado River Water Confirms Suitability for DLE Extraction Process at Paradox Project

Lithium Investing

Charger confirms high-grade lithium at the Medcalf Spodumene Discovery

Resource Investing

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-End Results, Including Record Net Income, Funds Flow from Operations and Free Cash Flow

×