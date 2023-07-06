PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Hires Ron Halas as Chief Operating Officer

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has hired Ron Halas P.Eng. as Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Halas has over 30 years of diverse experience including open pit and underground mining in both base and precious metals. He has worked with major mining companies including Kinross IAMGOLD, Vale, PT Freeport Indonesia, Placer Dome, and Cominco. His extensive experience in mine feasibility, development, and operations has been gained in Canada Niger Indonesia New Caledonia Suriname, Brazil and Mauritania . Mr. Halas has a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and a Graduate Diploma in Business Administration from Simon Fraser University .

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Marshall Koval , CEO & President commented: "Ron's specific experience delivering late-stage studies for projects at Global Atomic Corporation, Spanish Mountain Gold and IAMGOLD is extremely well suited for taking Cangrejos towards a Feasibility Study. His operating experience at Tasiast and Goro Nickel will also be invaluable as the project moves towards construction."

Ron Halas commented: "I am excited to be part of the Lumina team and am looking forward to advancing the Cangrejos project. Cangrejos has the advantages of proximity to a port, highway, and electric power and is a world class deposit with its production scale and mine life. I believe it has the right mix of attributes to be a successful mining operation."

In conjunction with his appointment, Lumina has granted Mr. Halas 350,000 options pursuant to its stock option plan. Each option has an exercise price of $0.52 , will expire on July 6, 2028 , and vests in 1/3 tranches annually, with 1/3 vesting on the date of grant.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-hires-ron-halas-as-chief-operating-officer-301870746.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina GoldLUM:CCTSXV:LUMBase Metals Investing
LUM:CC
The Conversation (0)
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF ) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed on SEDAR an independent technical report (the "Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") supporting the results of a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the development of its Cangrejos gold-copper project located in southwest, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos"). The results of the PFS were previously reported in the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023 and there are no material differences in the Report from those results. The effective date of the Report is April 7, 2023 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces Receipt of First Early Deposit Payment of US$12M from Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it has received the first US$12 million payment (the "First Early Deposit Payment") under the previously announced precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos").

Lumina Gold Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

The principal terms of the First Early Deposit Payment and the Gold Stream are as described in the Company's news release dated May 16, 2023 , whereby Wheaton will pay a total of US$300 million to acquire 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project until 700,000 ounces of gold have been delivered, and 4.4.% thereafter, with US$48 million being paid as an early deposit pre-construction and US$252 million being paid during construction.

The Company also wishes to clarify information disclosed in its May 16, 2023 news release, to revise the original statement from "Wheaton will pay a production payment representing 18.0% of the spot price of gold for the first 700,000 ounces and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter" to "Wheaton will make ongoing payments for the gold ounces delivered equal to 18.0% of the spot price of gold until the uncredited deposit is reduced to nil and 22.0% of the spot price of gold thereafter".

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS") for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the Company's decision and ability to develop the Project into a producing mine; payment by Wheaton of $300 million to Lumina and the satisfaction of each party's obligations in accordance with the Gold Stream; and the delivery to Wheaton of gold production in respect of the Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions; the prices of gold, copper and silver; the Company's ability to meet its obligations under the Gold Stream and other material agreements; the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies, including the PFS; the accuracy of slope guidance underlying the engineered pit design; estimates of mineral resources and mineral reserves; anticipated costs and expenditures; future results of operations; ability to satisfy power infrastructure and water capacity requirements; availability and ability to procure personnel, machinery, supplies, and equipment from local sources where possible; the characteristics of the Project producing innate positive environmental impacts; tax rates and royalty rates applicable to the Project; the relationship between the Company and the local communities and its business partners; ability to operate in a safe and effective manner; and the success of exploration, development and processing activities. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to exploration activities and accurately predicting mineralization; the timing and ability of the Company to obtain necessary permits; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); capital costs varying significantly from estimates; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; risks associated with the business of the Company; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; inflation and credit risks; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-receipt-of-first-early-deposit-payment-of-us12m-from-wheaton-precious-metals-301835971.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/26/c8359.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Announces US$300 Million Metals Streaming Agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that it entered into a precious metals purchase agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton") in relation to its 100% owned Cangrejos gold-copper project located in El Oro Province, Ecuador (the "Project" or "Cangrejos") on May 16, 2023 . The Gold Stream initially represents 6.6% of the payable gold produced from the Project in exchange for US$48 million of pre-construction funding (the "Early Deposit") and US$252 million of construction funding (the "Upfront Payment").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Positive Cangrejos Pre-Feasibility Study; US$2.2 Billion NPV, 26 Year Mine Life and Production of 371,000 Gold Ounces Per Year and 41 Million Pounds of Copper Per Year

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce it has received positive results from the Preliminary Feasibility Study (the "PFS"), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), for its 100%-owned Cangrejos Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project"). The work that was completed as the basis for the PFS was managed by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), along with oversight and input from Lumina's representative, MTB Enterprises Inc. The PFS demonstrates further improvements upon the Company's two prior preliminary economic assessments for the Project, with the latest being the 2020 Preliminary Economic Assessment (the "2020 PEA"). The following is a summary of improvements at Cangrejos since the 2020 PEA :

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement, Extends Offering, and Enters into New Contract with Investing News Network

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the second closing of its non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 working capital units ("WC Units") and up to 8,000,000 flow through qualified units ("FT Units"). The WC units are priced at $0.06 per WC Unit. Each WC Unit is comprised of a share and a warrant. Each warrant and $0.10 can acquire an additional common share of Bold and may be exercised for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Each FT Unit is priced at $0.08. Each FT Unit consists of a share and one-half warrant. A full warrant and $0.12 can acquire an additional common share for a period of two years after which the warrant expires. Proceeds from the sale of FT Shares will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expenses" as defined in subsection 66.1(6) of the Income Tax Act

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on the IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that the Company has filed the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report") covering the NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate at the La Romanera and La Infanta deposits at the Company's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project ("IBW" or the "Project").

The Technical Report was prepared by Wardell Armstrong International Limited ("WAI"). The Qualified Persons responsible for preparing the MRE, on which the Technical Report was based, are Dr. Phil Newall, BSc (ARSM), PhD (ACSM), CEng, FIMMM, QMR and Frank Browning, MSci, MSc, MCSM, PGCert, FGS, CGeol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Effective Date for Consolidation and Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that, further to its news release of June 6, 2023 the Company will complete a consolidation of the issued and outstanding common shares immediately prior to the closing of the  Offering (as defined below) on the basis of five (5) existing common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the " Consolidation ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the start of the summer core drilling program at the Woodjam copper-gold project (the " Woodjam Project " or " Woodjam ") in south-central BC.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Receives $2,155,797 from Early Exercise of Warrants from Major Shareholders

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to announce that KRE Development Co. Ltd ("KRE"), the biggest shareholder of the Company has elected to exercise their warrants ahead of the scheduled expiration of December 31, 2023. KRE is an investment company registered in Ontario, Canada, owned by two Directors of the Company.

KRE exercised 1,437,198 share purchase warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50) for aggregate proceeds of $2,155,797 on June 30, 2023. Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold: Colombia's Next Significant Gold Exploration Company

Battery Metals Investing

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Gold Investing

Puma Exploration Launches its 2023 Drilling Campaign at Williams Brook

Battery Metals Investing

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

Gold Investing

White Gold Corp. Commences Diamond Drilling at the Betty Ford target, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-in Partner Confirmed to Drill Five New Wells in the Next Nine Months

Resource Investing

Discovery Hole Intersects 280m Of Graphite Schist At Mcintosh Project

×