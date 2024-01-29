Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lumina Gold Appoints Feasibility Study Consultants

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) ("Lumina" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC ("Ausenco") to lead the Feasibility Study on its Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project ("Cangrejos" or the "Project") in southwest Ecuador . Lumina is expecting the Feasibility Study to be completed in H1 2025. Along with Ausenco, Lumina has appointed a full team of consultants to support the completion of the Feasibility Study. Key consultants and responsibilities are listed below in Table 1.

Table 1: Appointed Consultants

Consultant

Responsibility

Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC

Lead author, including process and infrastructure engineering

SIM Geological Inc.

Resource estimation

Laboratorio C.H. Plenge & Cia. S.A.

Metallurgical testing

International Metallurgical and Environmental Inc.

Metallurgical Qualified Person

Independent Mining Consultants Inc.

Mineral reserves, mine design and mining costs

MTB Enterprises Inc.

Project manager

RM Enterprises

Economic model

Wyllie & Norrish Rock Engineers Inc.

Mine geotechnical

Global Resource Engineering

Ground water & hydrology

BARR Engineering Company

Ground water & hydrology

Social Capital Group

Social and community

Ron Halas , Chief Operating Officer commented: "Most of these consultants have been working on Cangrejos since the first PEA that was released in 2018 and bring a wealth of project knowledge to this Feasibility Study. I have been working hand in hand with Ausenco on a number of trade-off studies and potential improvements that could be integrated into the Feasibility Study."

About Ausenco

Ausenco has a global team based across 26 offices in 15 countries, with projects in over 80 locations worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco provides innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the mining & metals and industrial sectors.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the completion of the Feasibility study. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-appoints-feasibility-study-consultants-302046054.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/29/c0843.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

×