Lumina Gold Engages a Market Maker

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has engaged Integral Wealth Securities Limited ("Integral") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. Under the agreement, Integral will receive a fee of C$6,000 plus applicable taxes per month. The initial term of the agreement is three (3) months from the date of execution with an option to renew.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-engages-a-market-maker-302042861.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/24/c6658.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lumina GoldLUM:CCTSXV:LUMBase Metals Investing
LUM:CC
