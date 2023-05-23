



Overview VMS deposits are some of the world’s most prosperous base metal and precious metal deposits. This type of deposit is found across the globe, and often forms in clusters. The oldest known VMS deposits date back three billion years, and new ones are still being formed. VMS deposits have impressive mineralization and high grades, but only 2.2 percent of global gold production and 6 percent of copper production currently come from VMS deposits. Atico Mining (TSXV:ATY,OTC:ATCMF), operating in Colombia and Ecuador, has two VMS-style projects surrounded by large land packages. Such strategic positioning gives Atico the potential to mimic successes seen with the Fortuna Silver Mines (TSX:FVI,NYSE:FSM), a company with an estimated market cap of US$2 billion, and was founded by the team currently leading Atico. “We have a very strong production profile along with a pipeline of growth prospects for a small company. And we generate a robust free cash flow from which we can finance all of our exploration plans,” commented Igor Dutina, the company’s corporate development lead. The stable mining jurisdictions of Latin America have proven to be a premier place for acquisition and mining development for Atico. The company is also looking at avenues of growth in the possible acquisition of a third project. The company’s flagship El Roble mine has proven to be an extremely valuable asset. The gold-copper mine generates roughly 21 million lbs of copper and 11,000 oz of gold per year, with a life-of-mine of about four years. This VMS asset primes the company to become a mid-tier producer. El Roble Mine’s El Roble Mine’s total production for three months ended September 30, 2022 totaling 3.75 million lbs of copper and 2,724 oz of gold in concentrates, a decrease of 15 percent for copper and an increase of 8 percent for gold over the same period in 2021. A regional drill campaign at the El Roble Mine project is currently underway.

The company’s second asset, its 100-percent own La Plata project in Ecuador, is a pre-development-stage asset with a mineralized profile containing high-grade gold, copper, zinc and silver. Past exploration campaigns and a completed PEA have also aided in advancing this highly prospective asset. In 2023, Atico Mining received approval for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the construction, operation, maintenance and closure of the 69 kV powerline and substation Atico Mining has a world-class team of mine developers and mine operators, with several generations of mining experience in Latin America and extensive expertise in the industry and regional networking sectors.

Key Projects El Roble Mine Atico’s El Roble mine is the only copper mine currently in production in Colombia. Under-explored until 1990, the 6,355-hectare asset has processed approximately 1.8 million tonnes of primarily pyrite-chalcopyrite ore with an average grade of 2.67 percent copper and an approximate grade of 2.63 g/t gold. Currently, the mine has an 850-tonne-per-day throughput capacity and 15 prospective geochemical VMS exploration targets that extend over 10 kilometers across the property.

The land package, which is located in Carmen de Atrato, also leverages a strategically positioned infrastructure with proximity to paved roads, a power grid and established mine and plant facilities on site. As of January 2021, the company owns 90 percent of the operating mine and surrounding claims. Future plans for the project include a continued focus on drilling into recently discovered resources and mineralization exploration along the strike’s depth. With the impressive cluster profile of VMS deposits, El Roble has the potential to generate significant cash flow and shareholder returns for the company as production progresses. The current available free cash flow stands at approximately US$11.2 million. La Plata Project

This Noranda/Kuroko-type VMS deposit hosts nine priority exploration targets over a land package that spans 2,300 hectares near Quito, Ecuador. Surrounded by large Atico-controlled land packages, the property operates in an investor-friendly jurisdiction with governmental mining support. It hosts an infrastructure with high road accessibility and good natural resource networks. This pre-development asset hosts the characteristic VMS cluster profiling which reinforces the prospect of further nearby deposits and significant exploration potential. Currently, La Plata has prospective resources of 1.9 million tonnes at 12.9 g/t gold equivalent mineralization. Historic resources based on past drilling campaigns are estimated at 913,977 tonnes graded at 8.01 g/t gold and 5.01 percent copper. High-grade silver, lead and zinc have also been found along the more than nine kilometers of favorable strike geology on the property. Atico Mining has been quick to begin exploring and developing this exciting project after its acquisition in late 2019. The company intends to complete a full feasibility study for the project and to prepare the asset for the initial development of prospective targets.