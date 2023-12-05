Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Recent Project Highlights:

  • Completed 7,767 metres for the purpose of upgrading some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured category.
  • Completed 3,065 metres of dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples.
  • Samples have arrived in Peru , which allows for confirmatory and optimization metallurgical test work to begin.
  • Additional samples have arrived at the material testing facility in the US for the comminution testing.
  • Test work is on schedule and will support the proposed completion of the feasibility study in H1 2025.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the initiation of a major work program to support the development of the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia gold-copper deposits. The key components of the program include the collection of twenty metallurgical composite samples from dedicated drill holes within the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits, comminution test work, detailed mineralogy and flotation test work for gold and copper recovery estimates and providing concentrate samples for marketing studies. Test work has been awarded to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge"), an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru which has previously provided metallurgical support to the Company and Metso USA .

In past metallurgical test work programs, the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits demonstrated good metallurgical performance using traditional flotation processes to produce a gold-rich flotation copper concentrate that should be saleable into the copper smelting market. This upcoming program will allow some optimization of process parameters and provide significant engineering data supporting process design criteria for the feasibility study.

The Company has now completed the drilling of 3,065 metres across fourteen dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples. Lumina has also completed the drilling of 7,767 metres across ninety-one drill holes for the purpose of potentially upgrading some of the Indicated mineral resource containing 16.8 million ounces gold and 2.2 billion pounds of copper to the Measured mineral resource category. (1) 6,842 metres of the 8,375 metres of planned geotechnical drilling is complete and the balance is expected to conclude before the holiday break in December.

Qualified Persons

Jeffrey B. Austin , P.Eng., is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Austin has previously visited Plenge's laboratory in Lima Peru , and has reviewed, verified and approved the content of this news release.

Leo Hathaway , P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release.

Notes
  1. Details on the mineral reserves and mineral resource can be found in the NI 43-101 technical report titled 'Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project, NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pre-feasibility Study' with an effective date of April 7, 2023 . The report can be found on SEDAR or on the Company's website. The Indicated mineral resource is estimated at 1,080 million tonnes grading 0.48 grams per tonne gold and 0.09% copper.
About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potential conversion of Indicated Resources to Measured Resources, future test work and future studies at Cangrejos and impact and timing of such test work and studies. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-completes-metallurgical-and-resource-drilling-and-commences-feasibility-study-metallurgical-testing-302005547.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

LUM:CC
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn down a total of US$16.7 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$10 million which was due six months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$6.7 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director stated: "Lumina is extremely pleased to be wrapping up resource definition and metallurgical drilling in December to support the Feasibility Study. The US$10 million draw will fund our activities until the next tranche from Wheaton in May 2024 as we progress the study and engineering work."

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Announces Conversion of Ross Beaty Credit Facility to Common Shares

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that Ross Beaty has converted C$15.3 million of outstanding debt to common shares at a price of C$0.42 per share pursuant to an amended and restated credit agreement dated December 13, 2022 (see December 15, 2022 news release for more details). As a result of this conversion, Ross Beaty has been issued 36,484,604 common shares of Lumina, bringing his ownership in the Company to 27.7%.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Provides a Cangrejos Project Update

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that activities at the Cangrejos project are proceeding on schedule. The Company has been actively executing its 2023 Feasibility Study drill plan with nine rigs currently at site. The Company has also been advancing work related to the Feasibility Study expected to be completed in Q1 2025.

Drilling Update

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE PORT OF SKAGWAY

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce during the 2023 Fall Sitting of the Yukon Legislative Assembly, the Yukon Government approved $21.4 million for investment in the Municipality of Skagway's (or "Skagway") redevelopment of their dock infrastructure to include a Marine Services Platform ("MSP") to continue to support ore export for the Yukon mining industry.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The approval of this investment follows the Yukon Government signing of a term sheet with Skagway on September 7, 2023 , outlining the terms and conditions of the investment, proposing an initial 35-year preferential access to the port with an option to extend for another 15 years, as well as a significant investment in the initial engineering of the MSP. The Yukon government is currently working towards finalizing an Export Cooperation Agreement with Skagway .

The MSP at Skagway is located in South-east Alaska and is 560 km from, and is the closest tidewater port to, the Casino Project. The Port of Skagway has historically been the preferred port to ship concentrates from the Yukon , and most recently was used to ship copper concentrates from the Minto Mine.

"Further investment and commitment from the Yukon Government in advancing infrastructure for the mining industry is another step in the right direction to advancing the Casino Project." said Paul West-Sells , President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain confident that the Casino Project is a great asset for the Yukon that will provide benefits to Yukon communities and First Nations for generations to come."

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project, using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com

On behalf of the board,

"Paul West-Sells"

Dr. Paul West-Sells
President and CEO
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning anticipated developments in Western's operations in future periods. Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Certain forward-looking information should also be considered future-oriented financial information ("FOFI") as that term is defined in NI 51-102. The purpose of disclosing FOFI is to provide a general overview of management's expectations regarding the anticipated results of operations and capital expenditures and readers are cautioned that FOFI may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: mineral resource and reserve estimation; mine plan and operations; internal rate of return; sensitivities; net present value; potential recoveries; design parameters; economic potential; processing mineralized material; the potential of robust economics at Casino ; advancing the Project through additional engineering and towards the next step in permitting and submission of an environmental and socio-economic effects statement; key changes to the TMF design; increases to the gold recovery in the heap leach; potential economic returns from the Project; estimated initial capital investment costs; estimated operating costs; estimated mining costs; development of the airstrip and all weather access road; anticipated concentrate handling service charges; developing and operating the Project in a safe, ethical and socially-responsible manner; plans for further development and securing the required permits and licenses for further studies to consider operation; market price of precious and base metals; or other statements that are not statement of fact. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include prevailing and projected market prices and foreign exchange rates, exploration estimates and results, continued availability of capital and financing, construction and operations, the Company not experiencing unforeseen delays, unexpected geological or other effects, equipment failures, permitting delays, and general economic, market or business conditions and as more specifically disclosed throughout this document, and in the AIF and Form 40-F.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; uncertainty of estimates of capital and operating costs, recovery rates, production estimates and estimated economic return; risks related to joint venture operations; risks related to cooperation of government agencies and First Nations in the development of the property and the issuance of required permits; risks related to the need to obtain additional financing to develop the property and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in construction projects and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/05/c5608.html

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Inc. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 6th

Osisko Metals Incorporated ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) based in Montreal, Canada, focused on base metals, today announced that Robert Wares, Chairman and CEO, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 6 th .

DATE : December 6 th
TIME: 2:00 PM EST
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th and 5th

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

Heritage Mining's Contact Bay: Two Large Ni-Cu-PGE Mafic-Ultramafic Intrusives

(TheNewswire)

Heritage Mining Ltd.

NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Emerita Resources Files Supporting Documentation For Exploitation Licence For The IBW Project

Emerita Resources Corp. (" Emerita " or the " Company ") (TSX-V: EMO; OTCQB: EMOTF; FSE: LLJA) announces that through its wholly-owned Spanish subsidiary, Emerita Resources España S.L.U., it has submitted all the required documentation (the " Supporting Documentation ") to support its application to the "Delegación Territorial de Energía y Minas in Huelva province, Junta de Andalucia" for an exploitation licence (the " Exploitation Licence ") for Emerita's wholly-owned Iberian Belt West project (" IBW " or the " Project "). Please see the Company's September 12, 2023 press release for further details regarding the Company's application for the Exploitation Licence.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), whereby SKRR and X1 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive acquisition agreement (the " Acquisition Agreement ") for X1 to acquire a 100% interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay gold project (the " Manson Bay Project ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Manson Bay Project is located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border. The Manson Bay Project consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares.

Under the terms of the LOI, X1 may acquire a 100% interest in the Manson Bay Project by issuing 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 to SKRR. The potential Acquisition Agreement and the consideration and transactions contemplated thereunder, will be subject to and in accordance with applicable corporate and securities laws and the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, and if required, the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and any other such approvals that may be required, including approval of the shareholders of X1.

Further details regarding the proposed transaction with X1 will be provided in a comprehensive news release if, and when, the parties enter into the Acquisition Agreement. There can be no guarantees that the proposed transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the potential transaction with X1 including entering into the Acquisition Agreement, Canadian Securities Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange approval of the transaction, as applicable, approval of the shareholders of X1 and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/04/c1605.html

Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Awale Signs Investment Agreement for Non-brokered Private Placement with Newmont

Awalé Resources Limited (TSXV: ARIC) ("Awalé") is pleased to announce that Awalé and Newmont Ventures Limited ("Newmont"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newmont Corporation, subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance, have entered into an Investment Agreement (the "Agreement") for a strategic non-brokered private placement financing to raise C$957,530.89. The financing will be structured through the issuance of (i) units ("Units") with each Unit comprised of one common share in the capital of Awalé (a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (a whole warrant, a "Warrant") and (ii) Shares. If completed, the proceeds from the financing will be used to initiate greenfield exploration on the Odienné project permits, which lie outside the Newmont Joint Venture, and for general administrative costs of Awalé.

