Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director commented: "The completion of this drilling supports several key programs of the Feasibility Study. Work on the revised resource estimate, pit slope design metallurgical testing including High-Pressure Grinding Roll testing are now all underway. The assays from the resource infill program continue to demonstrate the exceptional continuity of grade at Cangrejos and are in line with expectations from previous drilling and studies."

Table 1: 2023 Drill Program Summary


Resource
Conversion

Pit Slope
Geotechnical

Metallurgical
Twin Holes

Hydrogeological

Pump Testing

Totals

Cangrejos

Total # of holes

91

10

9

6

116

Total metreage

7,786

3,729

1,668

215

13,399

Shallowest hole (m)

35

180

56

27


Deepest Hole (m)

151

600

290

69


Gran Bestia

Total # of holes

n/a

10

7

n/a

17

Total metreage

n/a

4,142

1,397

n/a

5,539

Shallowest hole (m)

n/a

150

100

n/a


Deepest Hole (m)

n/a

663

265

n/a


Overall

Total # of holes

91

20

16

6

133

Total metreage

7,786

7,871

3,065

215

18,938

Cangrejos Drill-Hole Results

Highlights of the 2023 Project resource conversion program are provided in Table 2, and the corresponding intercepts are highlighted in Figures 1 and 2. A complete listing of results from the 2023 Project resource conversion program is provided in Annex 1.

Table 2: Highlighted Drill Results

Hole

Number

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au Grade

(g/t)

Cu Grade

(%)

Au Eq.

(g/t)

Total

Depth

(m)

Comments

C23-252

6.0

45.0

39.0

2.50

0.31

2.94

45

Open to depth

C23-253

4.0

54.0

50.0

23.48

0.09

23.64

85

Incl. 2m grading 580g/t Au - uncut

or

4.0

54.0

50.0

3.08

0.09

3.24

85

2m grading 580g/t Au cut to 70g/t

C23-265

0.0

85.0

85.0

2.09

0.24

2.47

85

Open to depth

C23-269

0.0

115.0

115.0

1.02

0.24

1.37

115

Open to depth

C23-270

0.0

70.0

70.0

1.14

0.13

1.38

70

Open to depth

C23-275

0.0

91.0

91.0

1.76

0.13

1.97

91

Incl. 2m grading 16.4g/t Au - uncut

C23-302

2.0

115.0

113.0

1.50

0.16

1.75

115

Open to depth

C23-306

0.0

70.1

70.1

1.12

0.12

1.31

70.1

Open to depth

C23-312

0.0

76.0

76.0

1.40

0.17

1.65

76

Open to depth

C23-316

0.0

76.0

76.0

1.24

0.19

1.52

76

Open to depth

C23-317

0.0

96.0

96.0

1.48

0.27

1.86

96

Open to depth

Note: Minor contributors to Au Eq. calculation, silver and molybdenum are not included in this table but are provided in Annex 1. Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. A 70g/t Au top cut was applied for the interval noted in the comments section. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. Values assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used to calculate Au Eq.: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.


Figure 1. Geological map of infill drilling at the Cangrejos deposit with the surface trace of Phase 1 mining shown and intercepts in Table 2 highlighted. (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Figure 2. Isometric three-dimensional view of infill drilling at the Cangrejos deposit with Phase 1 mining shown and intercepts in Table 2 highlighted. (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Lumina Gold received the highest drill assay ever returned from the project in hole C23-253, where a 2-metre intercept from 40 to 42 metres graded 580 g/t Au, see Figure 1.

Figure 3. C23-253 at 43.35m, included in 2m sample grading 580 g/t Au: native gold with tourmaline blebs and patches in partially oxidised, bleached quartz diorite porphyry. Field of view approximately 8.5cm. (CNW Group/Lumina Gold Corp.)

Lumina is operating normally at the Project. The Company's activities have not been affected by the recent civil disturbances that have impacted other areas in Ecuador .

Quality Assurance

All Lumina sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control / quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp and reject duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at Lumina's secure facility located at the Project. Drill core is sawn in half on site and half drill-core samples are securely transported to ALS Labs' ("ALS") sample preparation facilities in Quito, Ecuador . Sample pulps are sent to ALS' chemical labs in Lima, Peru for analysis. Gold content is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with total copper content determined by four-acid digestion with ICP finish. The lab is independent from Lumina.

Lumina is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

Qualified Person

Leo Hathaway , P.Geo., Senior Vice President of Lumina and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects for the Project has reviewed, verified, and approved the contents of this news release and has verified the data underlying the contents of this news release by review and supervision of, but not limited to, drilling procedures, chain of custody of core and samples, logging and sampling procedures and insertion of blind standards, blanks and pulp duplicates into the sample stream and running of check samples with an umpire laboratory; such that no limitations are known that would prohibit it being suitable for resource estimation.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

Follow us on: Twitter , Linkedin or Facebook .

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminagold.com/ . To receive future news releases please sign up at https://luminagold.com/contact .

Lumina Gold Corp.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"
Marshall Koval , President & CEO, Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to potentially converting mineral resources to mineral reserves and future work programs and work on the FS. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the prices of gold and copper, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Annex. 1: Drill result table – Complete 2023 Cangrejos Infill Resource Conversion Program Results. Intervals provided in Table 2. are shown in bold.

Hole
Number

From

(m)

To

(m)

Interval

(m)

Au
Grade

(g/t)

Cu
Grade

(%)

Ag
Grade

(g/t)

Mo
Grade

(ppm)

Au
Eq.

(g/t)

Total
Depth

(m)

Comments

C23-242

0.0

86.0

86.0

0.37

0.09

1.19

2

0.51

140.0

330 ° /-65 °

and

98.0

100.0

2.0

0.26

0.05

0.25

2

0.33



and

112.0

136.0

24.0

0.31

0.05

0.29

8

0.38



C23-243

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.37

0.01

21.00

1

0.64

85.2


and

10.0

14.0

4.0

0.31

0.03

9.75

1

0.46



and

52.0

70.0

18.0

0.25

0.09

0.72

1

0.38



C23-244

0.0

88.0

88.0

0.54

0.07

1.53

6

0.66

130.9

150 ° /-65 °

and

118.0

128.0

10.0

0.26

0.02

0.46

15

0.30



C23-245

4.0

18.0

14.0

0.33

0.06

12.59

2

0.55

45.1


and

30.0

45.1

15.1

0.25

0.15

1.23

2

0.47


Open to depth

C23-246

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.33

0.03

22.50

3

0.64

85.3


and

12.0

30.0

18.0

0.43

0.04

25.34

5

0.79



and

52.0

84.0

32.0

0.44

0.02

0.29

11

0.48



C23-247

14.0

16.0

2.0

0.95

0.04

1.30

1

1.03

75.4


and

26.0

58.0

32.0

0.27

0.12

1.97

5

0.46



C23-248

2.0

30.0

28.0

0.31

0.09

5.88

5

0.51

50.0


and

42.0

50.0

8.0

0.58

0.15

1.40

8

0.81


Open to depth

C23-249

0.0

35.1

35.1

0.47

0.17

3.10

9

0.75

35.1

Open to depth

C23-250

16.0

18.0

2.0

0.74

0.04

2.90

1

0.83

100.4


and

46.0

92.0

46.0

0.29

0.14

2.01

10

0.50



C23-251

0.0

86.0

86.0

0.44

0.05

2.14

6

0.53

90.1


C23-252

6.0

45.1

39.1

2.50

0.31

3.83

11

2.94

45.1

Open to depth

C23-253

4.0

54.0

50.0

3.08

0.09

2.46

4

3.24

85.2

2m sample grading
580g/t Au cut to 70g/t
Au

or

4.0

54.0

50.0

23.48

0.09

2.46

3

23.64

85.2

2m sample grading
580g/t Au - uncut

and

70.0

76.0

6.0

0.75

0.05

1.30

4

0.96



C23-254

0.0

100.1

100.1

0.68

0.05

1.90

18

0.78

100.1

Open to depth

C23-255

0.0

45.2

45.2

1.46

0.37

1.75

1

1.98

45.2

Open to depth

C23-256

16.0

48.0

32.0

0.42

0.09

8.49

8

0.64

76.0


and

64.0

66.0

2.0

1.68

0.06

0.25

6

1.76



C23-257

8.0

14.0

6.0

0.39

0.09

6.23

13

0.59

55.2


C23-258

0.0

48.0

48.0

1.09

0.06

4.81

8

1.22

85.4

Open to depth

and

62.0

85.4

23.4

0.69

0.04

0.33

37

0.77



C23-259

16.0

54.0

38.0

0.22

0.15

1.19

3

0.44

65.0


C23-260

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.37

0.05

0.25

2

0.44

75.3


and

8.0

10.0

2.0

0.33

0.01

0.50

1

0.35



and

52.0

62.0

10.0

0.23

0.05

0.30

24

0.32



C23-261

0.0

65.1

65.1

1.13

0.12

1.55

30

1.40

65.1

Open to depth

C23-262

8.0

10.0

2.0

0.57

0.07

1.20

2

0.67

75.3

330 ° /-85 °

Open to depth

and

26.0

75.3

49.3

0.24

0.09

0.42

15

0.37



C23-263

2.0

8.0

6.0

0.88

0.23

6.47

3

1.28

91.3

Open to depth

and

22.0

26.0

4.0

0.23

0.04

0.53

1

0.30



and

36.0

40.0

4.0

0.33

0.13

0.25

4

0.51



and

52.0

91.3

39.3

0.67

0.20

0.58

8

0.95



C23-264

12.0

24.0

12.0

0.34

0.10

0.79

7

0.49

90.2


and

82.0

84.0

2.0

0.26

0.12

0.70

70

0.45



C23-265

0.0

85.3

85.3

2.09

0.24

1.44

78

2.47

85.3

Open to depth

C23-266

0.0

115.1

115.1

0.83

0.18

0.57

10

1.09

115.1

Open to depth

C23-267

0.0

65.7

65.7

1.09

0.14

2.09

24

1.31

65.7

Open to depth

C23-268

2.0

22.0

20.0

0.25

0.14

0.86

1

0.46

55.1

150 ° /-50 °

and

46.0

54.0

8.0

0.24

0.08

0.61

3

0.35



C23-269

0.0

115.0

115.0

1.02

0.24

0.67

46

1.37

115.0

330 ° /-60 °

Open to depth

C23-270

0.0

70.0

70.0

1.14

0.13

4.70

40

1.38

70.0

Open to depth

C23-271

2.0

100.2

98.2

0.60

0.16

4.74

8

0.88

100.2

Open to depth

C23-272

0.0

100.0

100.0

0.87

0.14

0.63

19

1.07

100.0

150 ° /-50 °

Open to depth

C23-273

0.0

75.2

75.2

0.88

0.19

2.10

3

1.17

75.2

330 ° /-60 °

Open to depth

C23-274

0.0

65.5

65.5

0.57

0.09

0.68

15

0.72

65.5

150 ° /-75 °

Open to depth

C23-275

0.0

90.8

90.8

1.76

0.13

2.15

23

1.97

90.8

150 ° /-75 °

2m sample grading

C23-276

14.0

22.0

8.0

0.37

0.11

3.55

2

0.56

95.1


and

52.0

54.0

2.0

0.34

0.13

2.50

6

0.55



and

64.0

66.0

2.0

0.25

0.11

0.60

2

0.41



and

88.0

90.0

2.0

0.25

0.02

0.25

7

0.27



C23-277

0.0

2.0

2.0

0.32

0.04

0.25

2

0.37

105.9

330 ° /-70 °

Open to depth

and

10.0

12.0

2.0

0.24

0.08

2.30

1

0.37



and

32.0

34.0

2.0

0.21

0.06

0.60

2

0.31



and

36.0

38.0

2.0

0.27

0.05

2.30

2

0.37



and

86.0

105.9

19.9

0.40

0.07

0.75

4

0.51


Open to depth

C23-278

0.0

80.0

80.0

0.58

0.15

0.55

10

0.79

80.0

Open to depth

C23-279

0.0

71.4

71.4

0.53

0.14

0.40

10

0.73

71.4

Open to depth

C23-280

0.0

65.4

65.4

0.51

0.12

2.98

17

0.72

65.4

Open to depth

C23-281

10.0

28.0

18.0

0.88

0.16

1.63

1

1.11

110.1

Open to depth

and

44.0

46.0

2.0

0.23

0.07

0.25

2

0.33



and

48.0

50.0

2.0

0.21

0.09

0.25

1

0.34



and

60.0

64.0

4.0

0.42

0.09

1.20

4

0.56



and

80.0

110.1

30.1

0.43

0.13

0.53

24

0.63



C23-282

4.0

6.0

2.0

0.22

0.08

0.60

3

0.34

81.2

330 ° /-65 °

and

16.0

18.0

2.0

0.27

0.04

0.25

8

0.33



and

26.0

72.0

46.0

0.71

0.04

0.31

7

0.77



C23-283

24.0

36.0

12.0

0.31

0.10

1.03

4

0.46

79.2

150 ° /-70 °

and

52.0

74.0

22.0

0.57

0.08

0.74

6

0.69



C23-284

4.0

84.0

80.0

0.63

0.11

0.67

40

0.80

100.2

330 ° /-70 °

Open to depth

and

96.0

100.2

4.2

0.64

0.12

0.25

120

0.84



C23-285

0.0

84.0

84.0

0.58

0.20

2.17

12

0.88

85.0


C23-286

0.0

90.8

90.8

0.39

0.12

1.23

7

0.58

90.8

330 ° /-50 °

Open to depth

C23-286A

6.0

88.0

82.0

0.37

0.13

1.20

7

0.56

150.5

330 ° /-50 °

Open to depth

and

106.0

122.0

16.0

0.26

0.08

0.76

4

0.39



and

142.0

150.5

8.5

0.60

0.10

0.91

2

0.74



C23-287

0.0

46.0

46.0

0.54

0.08

0.35

9

0.65

50.3


C23-288

0.0

65.2

65.2

0.67

0.08

0.47

40

0.80

65.2

330 ° /-60 °

Open to depth

C23-289

0.0

46.0

46.0

1.35

0.32

2.58

5

1.82

100.1

Open to depth

and

64.0

100.2

36.2

1.29

0.45

2.45

13

1.95



C23-290

0.0

62.0

62.0

0.92

0.05

1.01

6

1.00

65.5


C23-291

0.0

80.0

80.0

0.65

0.07

2.23

23

0.77

100.2


C23-292

0.0

65.4

65.4

0.88

0.12

0.34

108

1.09

65.4

Open to depth

C23-293

0.0

62.0

62.0

0.36

0.12

1.18

4

0.54

75.1


C23-294

10.0

34.0

24.0

0.23

0.16

0.75

4

0.46

140.7


and

42.0

44.0

2.0

0.21

0.06

0.25

2

0.30



and

58.0

72.0

14.0

0.55

0.04

0.25

10

0.60



and

86.0

116.0

30.0

0.23

0.04

0.38

2

0.29



and

132.0

136.0

4.0

0.27

0.05

0.85

2

0.35



C23-295

0.0

60.9

60.9

0.84

0.12

2.49

23

1.03

60.9

Open to depth

C23-296

2.0

50.0

48.0

0.31

0.14

1.67

3

0.53

55.2


C23-297

0.0

80.6

80.6

0.74

0.11

0.85

46

0.91

80.6

Open to depth

C23-298

0.0

70.3

70.3

0.87

0.07

1.42

25

0.99

70.3

Open to depth

C23-299

6.0

16.0

10.0

0.50

0.06

2.50

1

0.62

35.2


and

28.0

30.0

2.0

0.46

0.03

0.25

6

0.50



C23-300

6.0

95.3

89.3

0.42

0.08

0.44

24

0.54

95.3

Open to depth

C23-301

16.0

20.0

4.0

0.56

0.18

1.75

10

0.83

105.3

Open to depth

and

36.0

38.0

2.0

0.35

0.07

0.70

1

0.46



and

50.0

52.0

2.0

0.59

0.06

0.70

1

0.68



and

70.0

72.0

2.0

0.31

0.03

0.90

2

0.35



and

84.0

105.3

21.3

0.91

0.08

0.51

2

1.03



C23-302

2.0

115.1

113.1

1.50

0.16

1.48

44

1.75

115.1

330 ° /-45 °

Open to depth

C23-303

0.0

50.2

50.2

1.22

0.08

2.02

19

1.36

50.2

Open to depth

C23-304

2.0

8.0

6.0

0.32

0.04

2.00

3

0.40

65.1

330 ° /-60 °

Open to depth

and

28.0

30.0

2.0

0.25

0.10

0.60

7

0.39



and

64.0

65.1

1.1

0.43

0.02

0.25

1

0.47



C23-305

24.0

66.0

42.0

0.26

0.05

0.52

7

0.33

105.2

Open to depth

and

92.0

105.2

13.2

0.32

0.06

0.42

12

0.40



C23-306

0.0

70.1

70.1

1.12

0.12

0.55

48

1.31

70.1

Open to depth

C23-307

4.0

100.4

96.4

0.32

0.10

0.32

8

0.47

100.4

Open to depth

C23-308

0.0

78.0

78.0

0.82

0.08

2.44

6

0.96

80.5


C23-309

0.0

85.4

85.4

0.84

0.16

1.45

17

1.08

85.4

Open to depth

C23-310

8.0

22.0

14.0

0.24

0.06

2.50

4

0.35

101.1

Open to depth

and

42.0

44.0

2.0

1.35

0.06

0.60

1

1.44



and

56.0

58.0

2.0

0.65

0.08

0.60

5

0.77



and

84.0

86.0

2.0

0.25

0.07

0.25

7

0.35



and

98.0

101.1

3.1

1.15

0.15

0.77

11

1.37



C23-311

2.0

70.3

68.3

0.71

0.04

0.26

26

0.78

70.3

Open to depth

C23-312

0.0

75.8

75.8

1.40

0.17

0.71

24

1.65

75.8

330 ° /-60 °

Open to depth

C23-313

0.0

92.0

92.0

0.41

0.10

0.38

12

0.55

115.6


and

106.0

108.0

2.0

0.22

0.03

0.25

5

0.27



C23-314

16.0

24.0

8.0

0.42

0.10

1.73

4

0.58

145.9

150 ° /-85 °

Open to depth

and

38.0

52.0

14.0

0.40

0.06

0.49

5

0.48



and

88.0

145.9

57.9

0.40

0.13

0.53

9

0.59



C23-315

0.0

115.5

115.5

0.32

0.12

0.48

4

0.49

115.5

Open to depth

C23-316

0.0

75.7

75.7

1.24

0.19

0.82

31

1.52

75.7

Open to depth

C23-317

0.0

95.7

95.7

1.48

0.27

0.50

56

1.86

95.7

Open to depth

C23-318

0.0

46.0

46.0

0.64

0.14

1.75

4

0.85

115.4

330 ° /-55 °

and

60.0

114.0

54.0

0.37

0.10

0.63

5

0.52



C23-319

0.0

122.0

122.0

0.50

0.15

0.54

13

0.72

125.9

330 ° /-60 °

C23-320

0.0

78.0

78.0

0.54

0.20

0.43

23

0.82

86.2

330 ° /-45 °

C23-321

0.0

36.0

36.0

0.53

0.17

1.06

2

0.78

105.0

Open to depth

and

48.0

105.0

57.0

0.97

0.34

0.99

13

1.44



C23-322

0.0

100.4

100.4

0.67

0.20

0.58

15

0.95

100.4

Open to depth

C23-323

2.0

95.7

93.7

0.27

0.11

1.70

16

0.45

95.7

Open to depth

C23-324

4.0

95.7

91.7

0.54

0.16

0.39

13

0.78

95.7

330 ° /-55 °

Open to depth

C23-325

0.0

98.0

98.0

0.35

0.08

0.78

15

0.48

141.2

330 ° /-70 °

Open to depth

and

112.0

141.2

29.2

1.36

0.15

3.84

9

1.61



C23-326

0.0

75.1

75.1

0.90

0.31

0.70

19

1.34

75.1

Open to depth

C23-327

26.0

30.0

4.0

2.65

0.03

1.00

2

2.71

106.0

225 ° /-65 °

and

40.0

84.0

44.0

0.33

0.14

0.91

8

0.53



and

98.0

106.0

8.0

0.57

0.09

1.44

13

0.72



C23-328

0.0

8.00

8.0

0.27

0.05

2.28

3

0.37

60.6


and

52.0

60.0

8.0

0.36

0.04

0.25

5

0.41



C23-329

2.0

75.2

73.2

0.35

0.11

0.32

11

0.51

75.2

Open to depth

C23-330

6.0

71.3

65.3

0.81

0.32

1.49

6

1.27

71.3

330 ° /-55 °

Open to depth

C23-331

0.0

55.2

55.2

0.29

0.13

0.38

5

0.48

55.2

Open to depth

Note: All holes drilled at 0 ° azimuth and -90 ° dip unless otherwise stated in the comments. Intervals in the reported holes are calculated using a cut-off of 0.2 g/t Au with maximum internal dilution of ten continuous metres. A top-cut of 70 g/t Au was applied to one sample as noted in comments. Sampling is done in consistent, continuous 2-metre intervals. Values assume 100% recovery of all quoted metals and the following prices were used: a gold price of US$1,500 per ounce, a copper price of US$3.00 per pound, a molybdenum price of US$7.00 per pound and a silver price of US$18.00 per ounce.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumina-gold-announces-results-from-19-000-metre-drill-program-at-cangrejos-including-85-metres-grading-2-42-gt-gold-equivalent-from-surface-and-open-to-depth-302037958.html

SOURCE Lumina Gold Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/18/c4798.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LUM:CC
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Issuance of Annual Equity Incentive Grant

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") announces that it has granted incentive stock options and restricted share units ("RSU's") under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. 5,635,000 stock options were granted and have an exercise price of $0.33 per share and will expire on December 18, 2028 . 5,510,000 of the options will vest in three equal parts over the first two years after grant and 125,000 options (the "First Globe Options") will vest in four equal parts over the first two years after grant. 3,500,000 RSUs were granted and will vest in equal parts over three years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Completes Metallurgical and Resource Drilling and Commences Feasibility Study Metallurgical Testing

Recent Project Highlights:

  • Completed 7,767 metres for the purpose of upgrading some of the Indicated Resource to the Measured category.
  • Completed 3,065 metres of dedicated diamond drill holes for the collection of metallurgical samples and comminution testing samples.
  • Samples have arrived in Peru , which allows for confirmatory and optimization metallurgical test work to begin.
  • Additional samples have arrived at the material testing facility in the US for the comminution testing.
  • Test work is on schedule and will support the proposed completion of the feasibility study in H1 2025.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the initiation of a major work program to support the development of the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia gold-copper deposits. The key components of the program include the collection of twenty metallurgical composite samples from dedicated drill holes within the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits, comminution test work, detailed mineralogy and flotation test work for gold and copper recovery estimates and providing concentrate samples for marketing studies. Test work has been awarded to C. H. Plenge & CIA S.A. ("Plenge"), an independent metallurgical laboratory based in Lima, Peru which has previously provided metallurgical support to the Company and Metso USA .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces US$17M Wheaton Precious Metals Draw

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce that under the previously announced US$300 million precious metals purchase agreement (the "PMPA") with Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. ("Wheaton"), the Company has drawn down a total of US$16.7 million . The draw consisted of two tranches, US$10 million which was due six months after the initial draw in May 2023 and US$6.7 million related to specific pre-construction acquisition transactions.

Marshall Koval , CEO and Director stated: "Lumina is extremely pleased to be wrapping up resource definition and metallurgical drilling in December to support the Feasibility Study. The US$10 million draw will fund our activities until the next tranche from Wheaton in May 2024 as we progress the study and engineering work."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on November 15, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Lumina's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including:

  1. Electing each of Marshall Koval, Lyle Braaten , Donald Shumka , Michael Steinmann , Stephen Stow and Heye Daun as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year;
  2. Appointing auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration; and
  3. Approving Lumina's new omnibus equity compensation plan.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador . In 2023, the Company completed a Pre-Feasibility Study for Cangrejos, which is the largest primary gold deposit in Ecuador . Lumina has an experienced management team with a successful track record of advancing and monetizing exploration projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold: Invitation to Deutsche Goldmesse

Lumina Gold (TSXV: LUM), Lumina Gold, a large scale gold-copper developer, will be participating in the Deutsche Goldmesse Fall Conference, which will take place on November 24 and 25 at The Westin Grand Frankfurt.

Members of the Lumina Gold management team will be taking meetings throughout the day, and will also present at 14:15 CET on November 25th to an audience of European investors.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Receives Total Proceeds of $9,186,597 From Exercise of Warrants

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company," TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) announces the completion of the redemption of its outstanding purchase Warrants (each a "Warrant" to purchase one share at $1.50). The Warrants were issued in connection with the Company's offering of units completed prior to listing and expired on December 29, 2023.

The Company has received total proceeds of $9,186,597 from the exercise of 6,124,398 warrants between January 1, 2023 and December 29, 2023. With the exercise of these Warrants, there are no remaining outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the " Woodjam Project "). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.
  • Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit. The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower , Vice President of Exploration . "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till. We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024. "

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Reports 11 Metres Grading 14.71% Zn + Pb From Final Results of the 2023 Pine Point Drill Program

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company " or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the 2023 drilling program at the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Joint Venture Project, located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The reported results are from the C2 Zone, N1 Zone, NE1 Zone, and the NE2 Zone. Results are all from near-surface, tabular-style deposits, and these will be incorporated into a new Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") that will be released in Q1 2024 and will be integrated into a Feasibility Study ("FS") that is also planned to start in Q1 2024.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

