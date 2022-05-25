Battery Metals Investing News

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") the leading uranium producer in the United States, announces the results of the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held virtually on May 25, 2022 .

The ten (10) nominees proposed by management for election as directors were elected by the shareholders of the Company, through a combination of votes by proxy and electronic poll, as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

J. Birks Bovaird

28,895,258

84.00%

5,504,196

16.00%

Mark S. Chalmers

34,174,259

99.35%

225,195

0.65%

Benjamin Eshleman III

33,122,677

96.29%

1,276,777

3.71%

Ivy V. Estabrooke

34,046,339

98.97%

353,115

1.03%

Barbara A. Filas

33,578,211

97.61%

821,243

2.39%

Bruce D. Hansen

33,031,520

96.02%

1,367,934

3.98%

Jaqueline Herrera

33,885,122

98.50%

514,332

1.50%

Dennis L. Higgs

33,942,354

98.67%

457,100

1.33%

Robert W. Kirkwood

33,124,267

96.29%

1,275,187

3.71%

Alexander Morrison

33,845,484

98.39%

553,970

1.61%

About Energy Fuels Energy Fuels is a leading U.S.-based uranium mining company, supplying U 3 O 8 to major nuclear utilities. Energy Fuels also produces vanadium from certain of its projects, as market conditions warrant, and is ramping up commercial-scale production of rare earth element (" REE ") carbonate. Its corporate offices are in Lakewood, Colorado, near Denver, and all its assets and employees are in the United States. Energy Fuels holds three of America's key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah, the Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery (" ISR ") Project in Wyoming, and the Alta Mesa ISR Project in Texas. The White Mesa Mill is the only conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. today, has a licensed capacity of over 8 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year, and has the ability to recycle alternate feed materials from third parties, to produce vanadium when market conditions warrant, and to produce REE carbonate from various uranium-bearing ores. Energy Fuels is also evaluating the potential to recover medical isotopes for use in targeted alpha therapy cancer treatments. The Nichols Ranch ISR Project is on standby and has a licensed capacity of 2 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. The Alta Mesa ISR Project is also on standby and has a licensed capacity of 1.5 million pounds of U 3 O 8 per year. In addition to the above production facilities, Energy Fuels also has one of the largest SK-1300/NI 43-101 compliant uranium resource portfolios in the U.S. and several uranium and uranium/vanadium mining projects on standby and in various stages of permitting and development. The primary trading market for Energy Fuels' common shares is the NYSE American under the trading symbol "UUUU," and the Company's common shares are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "EFR." Energy Fuels' website is www.energyfuels.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energy-fuels-announces-election-of-directors-301555475.html

SOURCE Energy Fuels Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/25/c9087.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Energy Fuels NYSE:UUUU Battery Metals Investing
UUUU
Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

~58.3 square mile (~37,300 acre) heavy mineral sand position has potential to feed the Company's White Mesa Mill with rare earth element and uranium bearing natural monazite sand for decades

Energy Fuels Inc. ( NYSE American: UUUU ) ( TSX: EFR ) ( "Energy Fuels" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the " Purchase Agreements ") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the " Transaction ") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the " Bahia Project ").

Keep reading... Show less
Release - Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

Release - Energy Fuels Secures Major Rare Earth Land Position in Brazil

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into binding agreements (the "Purchase Agreements") to acquire seventeen (17) mineral concessions (the "Transaction") between the towns of Prado and Caravelas in the State of Bahia, Brazil totaling 15,089.71 hectares (approximately 37,300 acres or 58.3 square miles) (the "Bahia Project"). Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels - Are we seeing the first signs of ramping up?

Energy Fuels - Are we seeing the first signs of ramping up?

Energy Fuels reported 2022-1Q results generally in line with expectations and gave an update on operations. Production and sales remain small (modest Vanadium sales) making bottom line results largely a function of operating costs. A slight increase in operating losses ($10.2m versus $8.8m) and net losses ($14.7m versus $10.9m) reflect additional ramp up costs for UUUU's rare earth element (REE) development and were expected. Development discussions were largely a repeat of the April update. But wait! A uranium supply contract?!?! Management plans to separate REE elements, efforts to access new REE supplies (Monzanite), and its medical isotope recovery partnership. This is all old news. However, management also announced on a call with investors (not in the press release) that it had just signed a uranium supply contract. This is the first contract in several years and a clear sign that the uranium market has improved to a point where UUUU may ramp up production, "perhaps as early as this summer." Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2022 Results, Including Continued Robust Balance Sheet, Market-Leading U.S. Uranium Position & Rare Earth Production

Webcast on May 18, 2022

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) ("Energy Fuels" or the "Company") today reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 . The Company's annual report on Form 10-K has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (" SEC ") and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (" EDGAR ") at www.sec.govedgar.shtml on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (" SEDAR ") at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.energyfuels.com . Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars.

Keep reading... Show less
Energy Fuels - Production Timeline May Be Moving Up. Price Target Raised

Energy Fuels - Production Timeline May Be Moving Up. Price Target Raised

Energy Fuels ships Uranium, Vanadium and Rare Earth Element (REE) Carbonate in the same week. The shipment of Vanadium is not unusual nor is the shipment of REE Concentrate although it is worth noting that shipments of both elements can be erratic. The shipment of Uranium to an enrichment center in Illinois does not represent sales, per se, but can be viewed as a sign that the company is getting closer to sales. While not significant by itself, the shipment all three elements in the same week represents a milestone for the company. Energy Fuels REE production is advancing. The company has begun producing a "more advanced" form of REE Carbonate. Importantly, it was achieved with existing operations and will set the stage for the company as it takes the next step of considering complete separation of Rare Earth Elements. Energy Fuels has already begun a pilot to evaluate the separation of heavy elements and has engaged a firm to explore the separation of light elements. At this point, we do not include the separation of elements in our models. However, we do assume a growing level of REE Carbonate production. Uranium prices are soaring. Spot uranium prices have risen to $63 per pound. When we began covering Energy Fuels and the uranium industry a few years ago, prices were near $30, a price too low to justify production. We believe Energy Fuels is able to produce Uranium at a cost near $40/lb. at its White Mesa plant. A key test for Energy Fuel and other uranium companies will be whether or not consumers (electric utilities) will begin to sign long-term contracts. Production is moving forward. We are raising our price target. Rising uranium prices lead to to believe that the company is close to signing a contract and restarting uranium sales. In addition to raising our uranium price forecast to $60/lb. in 2022 and rising $5/lb. annually until hitting $80/lb., we now expect the company to begin selling uranium in 2023 instead of 2024. We have also accelerated our expectations regarding REE Carbonate sales to levels in line with management projections given recent developments. The combined impact of the aforementioned adjustments increased our estimated fair value for the stock to $13 per share from $9 per share and our price target accordingly. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital Is Pleased to Announce It Has Published a New Research Note on Ion Energy Ltd

Couloir Capital is pleased to announce it has published a new research note on ION Energy Ltd. (TSXV: ION) (OTCQB: IONGF) (FSE: 5YB). The update report is titled, "Maiden Drilling Results for Flagship Project and 2022 Drilling Work Commenced."

Report excerpt: "Off the back of our previous update report, ION has completed its maiden auger drilling program at its flagship project Baavhai Uul, reporting assay results that offer promising indications about the project's lithium potential. In addition, the program uncovered the anomalous presence of copper and nickel at the project, offering further potential for the project to be future supplier to the EV industry. Moving forward, ION has commenced maiden drilling at its other project Urgakh Naran, with early indications pointing to high-grade lithium potential. We expect that positive findings at Urgakh Naran could build upon positive results from the 2021 drilling at Baavhai Uul and build a growth platform for ION to leverage in future exploration."

Keep reading... Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

Canada Silver Cobalt AGM Results

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 -- Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Annual General Meeting was held today, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved.   Resolutions passed are listed below.

Keep reading... Show less
Electra Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of 20-year Investor Relations Professional

Electra Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of 20-year Investor Relations Professional

Electra Battery Materials Corporation (NASDAQ: ELBM) (TSX-V: ELBM) ("Electra") today announced the appointment of Mr. Joseph (Joe) Racanelli a 20-year veteran of the capital markets, as Vice President, Investor Relations.  Mr. Racanelli will oversee Electra's engagement with shareholders and the investment community, helping to build profile and visibility of the company's vision of becoming North America's first fully-integrated battery materials park for the electric vehicle industry.  Working closely with Electra's CEO, Trent Mell Mr. Racanelli will communicate Electra's investor proposition and build shareholder value.

Keep reading... Show less
ACME Lithium Mobilizes Drill Crew to Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Mobilizes Drill Crew to Lithium Brine Project at Clayton Valley Nevada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQB: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that its contracted drilling crew and rig have mobilized to begin preparations for a Phase 1 drill program at ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project. Harris Drilling Exploration and Associates Inc. has been contracted to provide drilling services and related activities. Access road grading and pad preparation for the first drill hole collar has been completed.

ACME's Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project is contiguous to the northwest of Albermarle's Silverpeak lithium deposit which has been in production since 1966.

Keep reading... Show less
Merida Minerals Inc

Merida Minerals: An Experienced Miner Capitalizing on Spain's Zinc-Copper Deposits

Merida Minerals (TSXV:ESPN) is an exploration and development mining company, focused on zinc-copper-lead deposits in Spain. A strong management team leads the company with a combined 80 years of experience leading mining operations in multiple countries, including Spain. Its flagship project contains promising mineralizations that the experienced managers believe are ideal for repeating past successes. Merida Minerals’ focus is growth via new acquisitions and identifying additional assets with potential.

Map of Iberian Geology Map of Iberian Geology investingnews.com

Keep reading... Show less
Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Fortune Minerals Provides Summary of Key Highlights of the Recent Cobalt Institute Cobalt Market Report 2021

Transition to Electric Vehicles driving year on year and projected cobalt demand growth

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to provide a summary of the key highlights from the Cobalt Institute's (" CI ") Cobalt Market Report 2021 (access report here ) released this week. The CI is a trade organization promoting the sustainable and responsible production and use of cobalt with member companies comprised of producers, developers, users, traders, and recyclers of cobalt metals and chemicals. The Cobalt Market Report 2021 confirms cobalt's essential role in diverse industrial applications, and particularly as an enabler of the green economy transition and innovation of rechargeable battery technologies supporting accelerating global electric vehicle (" EV ") sales. Fortune's NICO Cobalt-Gold-Bismuth-Copper Project (" NICO Project ") is a Canadian, vertically integrated, Critical Minerals development and one of the few cobalt assets in the world that can be developed in the timeframe needed to meet today's cathode chemistries in rechargeable batteries used in EV's, portable electronics and stationary storage cells.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×