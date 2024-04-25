Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce the listing of the Company's common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the trading symbol "W0H". The Company's common shares are now cross listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in Canada and the FSE in Germany, aligned with the Company's strategy of introducing European investors and manufacturers to the advanced stage development of its Record Ridge Industrial Mineral Mine that contains 10.6 million tonnes of magnesium and 16 million tonnes of silica.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and CEO of West High Yield, commented: "We expect the FSE listing will assist in increasing trading liquidity and also facilitate potential investment in the Company by institutional and retail investors across Europe. The listing on the FSE, in addition to the Canadian TSXV, will heighten exposure of the Company in this major marketplace with its knowledgeable investor base traditionally very active in the junior gold mining sector."

The FSE is one of the world's largest international trading centers (behind only the NASDAQ and NYSE) organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. The electronic trading platform of the FSE, XETRA, has made it the world's second largest fully electronic cash market responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany with direct linkage to all other major European financial hubs. This European listing will help to increase the Company's trading liquidity and facilitate investment in West High Yield by European investors through the Frankfurt listing as major financial hubs like Switzerland, Luxembourg, Lichtenstein, Monaco and others are reached easily.

About West High Yield

West High Yield is a publicly traded junior mining exploration and development company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral resource properties in Canada. Its primary objective is to develop its Record Ridge critical mineral magnesium, silica, and nickel deposits using green processing techniques to minimize waste and CO2 emissions.

The Company's Record Ridge magnesium deposit located 10 kilometers southwest of Rossland, British Columbia has approximately 10.6 million tonnes of contained magnesium based on an independently produced National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report prepared by SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc. in accordance with NI 43-101.

Contact Information:

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD.

Frank Marasco Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (403) 660-3488
Email: frank@whyresources.com

Barry Baim, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (403) 829-2246
Email: barry@whyresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: general economic conditions in Canada and globally; industry conditions, including governmental regulation; failure to obtain industry partner and other third party consents and approvals, if and when required; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; and other factors. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward-looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities of the Company will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of U.S. persons except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/206871

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

WHY:CA
West High Yield
West High Yield

West High Yield


West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Publishes Public Notice of Application for Record Ridge Magnesium Project and Announces Second Tranche Closing of Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce another milestone in the mining permit application process with the posting of its "PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION" (the "Public Notice"), as well as the second tranche closing (the "Second Tranche Closing") of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (the "Units").

Publication of Notice of Application

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Extension of Previously Announced Private Placement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) ("West High Yield" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news releases dated February 26, 2024 and March 14, 2024, it has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") with respect to the final acceptance date of its previously announced private placement offering (the "Offering") of units (each, a "Unit").

The outside date for the final closing and filing acceptance of all final documentation required by the TSXV in respect of the Offering has been extended from April 11, 2024 to May 10, 2024 (the "Extension Date").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Stock Option Grant

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that its board of directors approved and authorized the grant and issuance of a total of 1,578,000 stock options (each an "Option" and collectively, the "Options") effective March 25, 2024.

1,160,000 of the Options were issued to the members of the board of directors of the Company; 60,000 of the Options were issued to one (1) officer of the Company; and 403,000 of the Options were issued to four (4) different consultants of the Company. One (1) Option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Company (each a "Share" and collectively, the "Shares"). All of the Options vest on their date of grant and have a term of 10 years from their date of grant. The exercise price of the Options was set at CAD$0.23 per Share, which was above the closing trading price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") on their date of grant.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Private Placement Offering and Marketing/PR Agreement

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement offering for the sale of up to 3,800,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.25 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CAD$925,000 (the "Offering"). The Company also announces that it has engaged Outside The Box Capital Inc. ("OTBC") to provide marketing services to the Company in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a marketing agreement (the "Marketing Agreement").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Appointment of Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. Market Making Services

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WHY) (the "Company" or "West High Yield") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") pursuant to the terms of a liquidity program services agreement (the "Services Agreement").

Services Agreement

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Announces Appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as New VP Exploration for Brazil Operations

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FWB: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today the appointment of Mr. Andre Costa as its new VP Exploration for its Brazil Operation effective immediately. Mr. Costa will oversee the ongoing development of the Company's PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay project located in Goias, Brazil.

Tom Drivas, CEO stated, "Having the right leadership in place to direct our plans and team in Brazil has been a priority for Appia, and we are so pleased to have Mr. Andre Costa joining us at this pivotal time in our growth cycle. As Appia moves to the next phase in the exploration of the PCH project, and following the announcement of our maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on Target IV and Buriti Zones and NI 43-101 technical report, Mr. Costa will design and implement programs to further delineate extension zones at these targets along with drill testing the next series of high-potential REE areas, and will oversee our ongoing metallurgic testing programs."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Announces the Closing of the Transaction with Cap and the Receipt of Initial Payment of Us$9.7M as Part of the US$29.1M Strategic Investment

Aclara Resources Inc. ("Aclara" or the "Company") (TSX:ARA) is pleased to announce the closing of the acquisition by CAP S.A. ("CAP") of its 20% equity ownership interest in REE Uno SpA ("REE Uno"), the Company's Chilean subsidiary that owns the Penco Module project, and receipt by the Company of the initial payment of approximately US$9.7 million in connection with such acquisition. The acquisition is made pursuant to the terms of the previously announced investment agreement entered into between CAP and Aclara on March 13, 2024 (the "Investment Agreement"). Under the terms of the Investment Agreement, payments are to be made in three tranches, of which the remaining two tranches in the amounts of US$12.5 million and US$6.9 million are to be made in January of 2025 and 2026, respectively

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - API

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - API

Trading resumes in:

Company: Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Appia Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

Appia Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate for the PCH Ionic Adsorption Clay Project in Goias, Brazil

6.6 Million Tonnes Indicated Grading 2,513 ppm TREO
46.2 Million Tonnes Inferred Grading 2,888 ppm TREO

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") announced today that an independent technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") has been filed for the PCH ionic adsorption clay (IAC) project (the "PCH Project") located in the State of Goiás, Brazil. The report entitled 'Technical Report on the Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for The PCH Project, State of Goiás, Brazil' dated April 15th, 2024 with an effective date of February 1, 2024 (the "PCH MRE Report"). The PCH MRE Report was co-authored by Yann Camus, P.Eng., Marc-Antoine Laporte, P.Geo., M.Sc., and Sarah Dean, P.Geo., of SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS"), all of whom are independent qualified persons under NI 43-101. The PCH MRE Report is available for review on SEDARplus (www.sedarplus.com) and the Company's website www.appiareu.com.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Appia Engages Generation IACP to Provide Market Making Services

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (MUN: A0I0) (BER: A0I0) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Generation IACP Inc. ("IACP") to provide services as a market maker in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the Canadian Securities Exchange and other applicable legislation.

IACP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month. The agreement between the Company and Generation is for an initial term of six (6) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent six (6) month periods (collectively, the "Term") unless the Company provides written notice of termination to IACP at least 30 days prior to the end of the Term or IACP provides a written notice of termination to the Company. Commencing on the first anniversary of the agreement, the fee payable to Generation will automatically increase annually by 3%.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Compass with Canada flag pointing to the word "invest."

Ontario and Saskatchewan Ramp Up Mining Sector Investments

The Canadian provinces of Ontario and Saskatchewan are funnelling substantial funds into their mining sectors to bolster critical minerals infrastructure and cultivate the next generation of miners.

The investments are poised to revitalize key areas of the provinces' economies and enhance their global competitiveness.

In its 2024 budget, Ontario announced plans to inject C$15 million into the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF) to foster research and development in the critical minerals sector. The investment will be spread across three years, and will help boost research, development and commercialization of forward-thinking technologies.

West High Yield
