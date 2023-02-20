Element79: High-Grade Gold Project with Near-Term Cash Flow Potential

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Appointment of Joey Wilkins as COO

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. (AIM:BHL)(TSXV:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF) ("Bradda Head" or the "Company"), the North America-focused lithium development company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Joseph (Joey) Wilkins, a highly-regarded geologist with significant experience of working in Arizona and Nevada, as COO with immediate effect

Joey is a geologist by trade, having gained his qualification at the University of Arizona in geoscience. He has held positions at a number of mining companies including Director of Exploration Great Basin at Coeur Mining, which had assets in Nevada, Vice President and Chief Geologist, as well as being President and CEO, at Aztec Minerals Corp, whose assets were in Arizona and Sonora, Mexico, guiding the company to public company status including a CAD $4.0M Initial Public Offering (IPO) and also working as a Principal Geologist with Kennecott Exploration Co (Rio Tinto) in the Western US and Mexico.

Joey has extensive experience in porphyry (copper, gold and molybdenum), epithermal (gold and silver), magmatic (nickel and copper) and Industrial Minerals (boron and lithium). He also has extensive knowledge of geologic & alteration mapping, geochemical interpretation, geophysical interpretation and geotechnical applications, corporate finance and project management and in exploration permitting.

Joey will be replacing Jim Guilinger as COO, who has been working with Bradda since 2016 on this portfolio of assets, the Company wishes Jim well.

Charles FitzRoy, CEO of Bradda Head Lithium, commented:

"We would like to thank Jim Guilinger for all the time and effort he has put into Bradda Head since the assets were acquired back in 2016. We are delighted to welcome Joey to the senior management team at Bradda. He is a highly-regarded geologist in the US arena with extensive experience and knowledge of US geology, specifically in Arizona and Nevada, as well as in project management and permitting across numerous commodities including lithium.

"This is an exciting time for Bradda; we have extensive programmes planned for 2023 and look forward to working with Joey, utilising his expertise across our portfolio and taking our projects forward."

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

As previously announced in press release on 16 January 2023, the Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.2 Mt at an average grade of 891 ppm Li and 3.5% K for a total of 100 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 73.3 Mt at an average grade of 694 ppm Li and 3.2% K for a total of 271 kt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has estimated an Exploration Target of between 300 to 1,300 Mt of material grading between 600 to 850 ppm Li which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 6 Mt LCE.

The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure.

Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Ventures exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

