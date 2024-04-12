Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap in North America

Deep Drilling Hits Visible Gold Over 1km Deep Below Never Never Gold Deposit

Health House Australia and Corporate Update

Significant Mineral Resource Upgrade for Project Iron Bear

Multiple Work Programs Underway and Planned at Radium Point, Coppermine & Reedy South Projects

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC

Cyclone Metals

CLE:AU

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Lithium Outlook for Australia

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $80,250 from the issuance of 535,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement raised $301,350 in gross proceeds with the issuance of 2,009,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months from the date issuance.

The Company paid finder's fees totalling $14,286 in cash and 95,240 warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months. All finder's fees are subject to compliance with applicable securities legislation and TSX Venture Exchange policies. All securities issued in this closing of the Private Placement are subject to statutory four month hold periods expiring on August 6th and 13th, 2024. The Private Placement remains subject to obtaining final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to advance exploration activities at the Company's 100% controlled Mexican Hat gold property located in S.E. Arizona, advance exploration at the Daisy Creek Lithium project, as well as for general working capital.

About GMV Minerals Inc.

GMV Minerals Inc. is a publicly traded exploration company focused on developing precious metal assets in Arizona. GMV, through its 100% owned subsidiary, has a 100% interest in a Mining Property Lease commonly referred to as the Mexican Hat Property, located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA. The project was initially explored by Placer Dome (USA) in the late 1980's to early 1990's. GMV is focused on developing the asset and realizing the full mineral potential of the property through near term gold production. GMV. Recently updated its National Instrument inferred mineral resource to 36,733,000 tonnes grading 0.58 g/t gold at a 0.2 g/t cut-off, containing 688,000 ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
________________________________________
Ian Klassen, President

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

GMV Minerals Inc.
Ian Klassen
Tel: (604) 899-0106
Email: info@gmvminerals.com

SOURCE:GMV Minerals, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GMV MineralsGMV:CCTSXV:GMVBattery Metals Investing
GMV:CC
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals

GMV Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:"GMVMF") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The first tranche raised gross proceeds of $221,100 from the issuance of 1,474,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement will raise up to $300,000 in gross proceeds with the issuance of up to 2,000,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until April 7, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Secures Deferments Under Option Agreement for Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has reached a mutual agreement with Western Property Holdings, LLC ("WPH"), as optionor, to amend the Option Agreement dated May 15, 2023 between the Company, as optionee, and WPH (the "Option Agreement") for the Company's option to acquire a 100% interest in the Daisy Creek Project, Nevada, on the terms which were previously announced on May 16, 2023, as follows:

  1. The first cash option payment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from US$100,000 to US$10,000, and the parties have agreed to defer payment of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now US$190,000 in total);
  1. The first share installment due on or before June 12, 2024 has been reduced from 1 million common shares to 500,000 common shares of the Company, and the parties have agreed to defer issuance of the balance until June 12, 2026 (now 4 million common shares in total); and
  1. The parties have agreed to defer the minimum work requirements of US$250,000 due on or before June 12, 2024 until June 12, 2026 (now US$750,000 in total).

The Company has doubled its land position at the Daisy Creek Lithium Project, and these revisions were made to allow additional time for the Company to complete on-going exploration work to evaluate the potential of the properties.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Defines Initial Drill Program to Test for Uranium and Lithium at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that further to receipt of additional geophysical depth analysis of its helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey, the Company's exploration team has proposed an initial drill program of six holes at the Daisy Creek property. The program is designed to test the Daisy Property for prospective Lithium Claystone (LC) mineralization. The property was explored in the past because of the prospectivity for uranium with lithium being identified serendipitously. Drill targets have been established based upon recent sampling, historical data, and the high-resolution aeromagnetic survey completed by Precision GeoSurveys in late 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Retains Precision GeoSurveys Inc. to Fly Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey at the Daisy Creek Project in North Central Nevada

GMV Minerals Inc. (TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has contracted Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia to perform a helicopter-borne high resolution magnetic and radiometric survey at its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

Ian Klassen, CEO, remarked: "We are very pleased to be working with Precision, a Canadian and global leader in airborne geophysics. The airborne survey, expected to start in the next two weeks, will be flown in a systematic low level grid pattern using 150 metre line spacing at a planned constant flight height of 40m. The high-resolution magnetic and radiometric survey will be another important instrument used by GMV's exploration team to map the geometry of the caldera basin in detail, as well as the radiometric response of the exposed rocks to determine what the previous owner Phillips Uranium was targeting when they drilled the high-grade lithium target in the 1980's. The survey will provide uniform, low ground-clearance magnetic and radiometric data coverage of the Daisy Creek project at higher resolution than existing surveys that cover only parts of the property."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick") granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29082023 Press Release ).

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement with Sirios Resources (" Sirios ") to repurchase an existing 0.5% NSR on certain claims within the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are excitedly looking forward to the approaching release of the first wave of results from our Winter 2024 campaign at Mirage as these results will continue to demonstrate the growing exploration prospectivity at Mirage. In the interim, we have been actively working in consolidating the region and improving the economic potential of the project through various opportunities including this royalty repurchase and the transaction announced today further cements Mirage as one of the leading lithium projects in our portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to provide the Company's 2023 year in review, a Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction update and the anticipated 2024 catalysts for Santa Cruz and BamaStar. Additionally, under the Brazilian regional development incentive program administered by the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento do Nordeste ("SUDENE"), South Star's Santa Cruz project has also been granted eligibility to receive certain income tax exemptions, including a 75% corporate income tax reduction for ten years

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

{{ sections }}
More News
GMV Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

GMV Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Ramp Metals: Battery Metals Exploration Company Focused on Mining Assets in Saskatchewan

Nexus Gold Updates Dakouli 2 Gold Concession, Burkina Faso, West Africa

Related News

Energy Investing

Imperial to hold 2024 First Quarter Earnings Call

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Announces Private Placement

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Smashes Through US$2,400, What's Going On?

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Gold Investing

5 Biggest Gold ETFs in 2024

Cobalt Investing

5 Largest Cobalt Mines in the World (Updated 2024)

×