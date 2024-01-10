Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "BHL" or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI) the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Company has delisted its shares from trading on the US OTCQB Market, with effect from 1 January 2024, due to share trading liquidity expectations not having been met and cost saving in this current market environment

The Company's shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market and on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.

For further information:

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited+44 (0) 1624 639 396
Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman
Denham Eke, Finance Director
Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)+44 (0) 2076 283 396
James Biddle / Roland Cornish
Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 2078 862 500
John Prior / Hugh Rich
Shard Capital (Joint Broker)+44 (0) 2071 869 927
Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre
Red Cloud (North American Broker)+1 416 803 3562
Joe Fars
Tavistock (Financial PR)+ 44 20 7920 3150
Nick Elwes / Adam Baynesbraddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR plus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE:Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

