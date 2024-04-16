Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Victory Announces Private Placements

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FRA:VR6) (OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it will undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 by the issuance of 10,000,000 units at $0.05, each unit consisting of one share and one half a warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder to additional share for 2 years at a price of $0.10

In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finder's fees in cash or securities or a combination of both, as permitted by the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and applicable securities laws. The common shares and warrants comprising the Units will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.

About Victory Battery Metals

Victory is a publicly traded diversified investment corporation with mineral interests in North America. The Company's head office is located at 1780-355 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 2C8, and its Common Shares are currently listed on the CSE.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this press release regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking information can be generally identified by terms such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future, and readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions may not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities may not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to those identified and reported under the Company's disclosure documents available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Contact Information

For further information, please contact:
Mark Ireton, President
Phone: +1 (236) 317-2822 or toll-free +1 (855) 665-GOLD (4653)
E-mail: info@victorybatterymetals.com
www.victorybatterymetals.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE:Victory Battery Metals Corp.



Overview

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR,FWB:VR61,OTCPINK:VRCFF) is a Vancouver-based junior mining and exploration company operating primarily out of North America. The company recently underwent restructuring and rebranding to pivot to battery metals, recognizing the significant opportunity brought about by the global efforts toward electrification and decarbonization.

As the push for clean energy and the global transition to net-zero continue to ramp up, lithium has never been more important. The burgeoning electric vehicle market exemplifies this, with sales of electric cars topping 6.6 million in 2021 and over 10 million in 2022. On the plus side, this explosive market growth will, according to the International Energy Agency, eliminate the need for roughly 5 million barrels of oil per year by 2030.

Victory’s flagship project, Smokey Lithium, has the distinction of being situated very close to the only lithium-producing silver mine in North America. In addition to Smokey Lithium, Victory maintains five other projects: Stingray Lithium Array in James Bay, Quebec; Georgia Lake Lithium property, Ontario; Tahlo Lake, in the Babine Copper-Gold Porphyry District, British Columbia; Saguenay Nickel Project, Quebec; and Black Diablo Copper and Manganese in Nevada.

Lithium

These projects’ strategic locations in mining-friendly and infrastructure-ready jurisdictions position Victory to not only explore new sources of critical battery metals required to meet the growing demand, but also help disrupt the currently unbalanced supply chain, with China dominating roughly 70 percent of global lithium production despite the fact it only supplies 13 percent of the world's lithium.

Given China's questionable mining practices and propensity for leveraging the global supply chain as a political weapon, the status quo is far from ideal. Unsurprisingly, many countries — Canada and the United States among them — are investing heavily into establishing a domestic lithium supply chain. Victory Battery Metals is ideally positioned to take advantage of these investment efforts.

Company Highlights

  • Recently completed a successful private placement for $2 million, and holds several million dollars in treasury.
  • Smokey Lithium flagship project operates out of Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America.
  • Victory's primary focus is on bridging the considerable gap between supply and demand, and is benefitting considerably from federal mandates around lithium and critical battery metals production in both Canada and the United States.
  • Work programs are planned for all major assets within the next twelve months.
  • Maintains an incredibly diverse mining portfolio primarily geared towards the needs of the growing electric vehicle market. However, its assets also include precious metals such as gold and silver.
  • Victory is actively working to identify opportunities in regions conducive to mining and geographic locations suited to year-round exploration and development.

Victory Announces Debt Settlements

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces today that it has closed its previously announced shares for debt settlement transaction. The Company entered into settlement agreements that settled $463,025 of debt by the issuance of 9,260,500 shares at a deemed price of $0.05, and the Company's balance sheet much improved

No finders fees were paid. The securities issued will be subject to a four-month and one-day hold period from closing.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Battery Metals Corp. Announces Share Consolidation

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that further to its press release of October 24, 2023, management of the Corporation has implemented the consolidation of the fully paid and issued common shares of the Company on the basis of one (1) post-consolidation common share for each three (3) pre-consolidation common shares (the "Consolidation Ratio") issued and outstanding (the "Consolidation") as approved by the directors of the Corporation on October 23, 2023

As at today's date there is a total of 78,695,176 common shares issued and outstanding. The exact number of post-Consolidation common shares to be issued will depend on the number of fractional shares that will result from the Consolidation, as no fractional post-Consolidation common shares will be issued. All fractional common shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded down to the nearest whole number and no cash will be paid in lieu of fractional post-Consolidation common shares. Accordingly, the total number of common shares issued and outstanding after the Consolidation is expected to be 26,231,725 (subject to fractional rounding).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Victory Announces Share Consolidation

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Victory Battery Metals (CSE:VR)(FWB:VR6)(OTC PINK:VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to proceed with a consolidation of its common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation"). The Board of Directors approved the consolidation on October 23, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

VICTORY ENGAGED IN PROPERTY SALE AND JOINT VENTURE EXPLORATIONS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company is actively engaged in property sale and joint venture negotiations and discussions with interested parties with confidentiality measures in place.

"Our assessment is that Victory has a rich property portfolio, and our market capitalization is not reflecting full asset value," said Mark Ireton, Victory CEO and Director. "Obviously, other industry players are making the same assessment as we have had multiple unsolicited and attractive offers for multiple properties within our portfolio, and we are in negotiations on one front and in a joint venture exploration on a second property."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

VICTORY SELLS LAC SIMARD, QUEBEC CLAIMS

Victory Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: VR) (FWB: VR61) (OTC: VRCFF) ("Victory" or the "Company") announces that the Company has entered into a Mining Claims Option Agreement between the Company and Alexandr Beloborodov Geologue Inc.. (the "Purchaser"), dated August 15, 2023 (the "Purchase Agreement"), providing for the sale by the Company of an undivided 100% interest in and to various mining claims located in Lac Simard, Quebec, for a total consideration of CAD $115,000.

The Company will retain a royalty of 2% of net smelter returns ("NSR").  The Purchaser shall have the option to purchase  1% of the NSR from the Corporation upon payment of $1,000,000, and up to an additional ½% NSR upon the payment of $1,000,000.  The Corporation will retain first right of refusal to purchase the remaining NSR Royalty owned by the Corporation at the discretion of the Corporation.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes Second Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSXV:GMV)(OTCQB:GMVMF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. The second tranche raised gross proceeds of $80,250 from the issuance of 535,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement raised $301,350 in gross proceeds with the issuance of 2,009,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 for a period of twelve months from the date issuance.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick") granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29082023 Press Release ).

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement with Sirios Resources (" Sirios ") to repurchase an existing 0.5% NSR on certain claims within the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are excitedly looking forward to the approaching release of the first wave of results from our Winter 2024 campaign at Mirage as these results will continue to demonstrate the growing exploration prospectivity at Mirage. In the interim, we have been actively working in consolidating the region and improving the economic potential of the project through various opportunities including this royalty repurchase and the transaction announced today further cements Mirage as one of the leading lithium projects in our portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

