Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify):

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)

Name

Li Equities Investments LP and Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Canada

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

20/11/2023

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

21/11/2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.17%

10.17%

39,739,569

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

11.26%

11.26%

43,989,569

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

VGG154091083

39,739,569

10.17%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

39,739,569

10.17%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or cash

Settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Name

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP

6.03%

6.03%

Li Equities Investments LP

4.15%

4.15%

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited

0%

N/A

0%

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.

0%

N/A

0%

2401261 Ontario Inc.

0%

N/A

0%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

N/A

The number and % of voting rights held

N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held

N/A

11. Additional information

Waratah Advisors GP I Limited is the general partner of Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP and has delegated investment management to Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. ("Waratah"), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of 2401261 Ontario Inc.

Holdings in items 7 and 8 of this document are consolidated for both Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP. Please refer to item 9 for a breakdown of holdings by entity.

As of November 20, 2023, Electrification and Decarbonization AIE LP and Li Equities Investments LP own 23,535,515 and 16,204,054 shares, respectively, representing a total percentage ownership of 10.17% based on 390,609,400 issued and outstanding shares.

This notification is being made pursuant to Regulation 25.3 of the issuer's articles of association and pursuant to DTR5.

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

21/11/2023

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Bradda Head Lithium Limited



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/808429/bradda-head-lithium-ltd-announces-holdings-in-company

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Limited
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd - Replacement: San Domingo Update

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT REPLACES THE ANNOUNCEMENT " PHASE 2 DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW LITHIUM-BEARING PEGMATITE ZONES AT SAN DOMINGO" OF 13 NOVEMBER 2023.

· In figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest - one of the captions in the image read 5.27m at 5.27%, but should read 5.27m at 0.51%.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Positive San Domingo Metallurgical Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Positive San Domingo Metallurgical Results

Positive preliminary metallurgical results on samples from Jumbo Spodumene Pegmatite target at San Domingo Pegmatite District, Arizona

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce positive metallurgical heavy liquid separation ("HLS") results from test work undertaken by the SGS Metallurgical Process Facility in Lakefield, Canada ("SGS Canada") on quartered drill core samples taken from its Jumbo Exploration Target at San Domingo District, Arizona, USA

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Basin East MRE Uploaded to SEDARplus

Basin East Mineral Resource Estimate Uploaded to SEDARplus

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that, further to its press release of 28 September 2023, it has, on 14 November 2023, filed a Technical Report ("Report") on SEDARplus for the updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") at the Company's Basin East ("BE") asset in Arizona

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces San Domingo Update

Phase 2 drilling identifies new lithium-bearing pegmatite zones at San Domingo

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, announces initial results from core drilling at San Domingo, Arizona. This is the first set of assays released from the Company's current 6,100m (20,000 ft) programme, which is 65% complete. So far, assays have been received from only 14 holes totalling 993m, with grades of up to 0.83% Li2O over 6.35m and 1.03% Li2O over 3.05m identified

Summary:

· Preliminary core drilling was conducted at Midnight Owl, Bolt, and Lone Giant in the northern part of San Domingo, amounting to 1,877m in 22 shallow core holes

· This programme is follow-up core drilling to Midnight Owl's previous programme that encountered 31.85m @ 1.60% Li2O in hole SD-DH22-024 at a depth of 26.82m

· Drill hole SD-DH23-049 at the Midnight Owl target discovered a new zone deeper than found in hole 24:

o 6.35m containing 0.83% Li2O at 87.33m depth

o 3.05m of 1.03% Li2O at 98.60m depth

· Results from Midnight Owl also revealed tin and tantalum coinciding with pegmatites and lithium mineralisation

· Drill holes at the new Bolt target, located 800m east of Midnight Owl include:

o 5.27m at 0.51% Li2O within a broader interval of 24.65m carrying 0.24% Li2O

o 5.87m containing 0.5% Li2O contained within 11.8m of 0.32% Li2O

· Core holes at Bolt have detected anomalous levels of tantalum with intervals coincident to the lithium intercepts

Ian Stalker, Executive Chair, commented:

"Our knowledge of this intriguing spodumene-rich pegmatite district grows as we announce our second phase drilling results, which auger well for future development. The initial batch of drill hole geochemistry provides us with an improved understanding of pegmatite characteristics and mineralogical zoning at San Domingo, particularly at the Midnight Owl and Bolt targets.

"The elevated Ta and Sn levels show encouragingly strong comparisons to LCT-type systems, evidence of our robust lithium pegmatite district. Importantly, both Midnight Owl and Bolt targets continue to provide opportunities to expand on the lithium mineralisation, with the goal of defining near surface resources."

See Table 1 below for a summary of results and Figures 1, 2, and 3 for map and cross-sections.

The new Bolt target at San Domingo was found through soil sampling and surface mapping (see announcement dated 15 August 2023). It is important to note that the drill hole geochemical signatures correspond to LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) type found in Western Australia at the Kathleen Valley Project. The combination of lithium and tantalum strongly points towards an LCT-type system. Additional holes at Bolt are in the planning stages, although the Company continues to review and interpret the new geochemical results to pinpoint future drilling targets.

Diamond core drilling continues at the Morning Star target with five holes recently completed and several more planned. Both Jumbo and White Ridge targets have undergone a second phase of drilling, with 19 holes drilled over a total of 1,740m. The drilling also includes holes drilled at Joker, where pegmatites contain finer-grained spodumene throughout the extent of the pegmatites. The long intervals of spodumene-bearing pegmatites seen at Jumbo, White Ridge, Joker, and now at Morning Star provide encouragement from the visual lithium mineralisation, although we await laboratory geochemical results.

Table 1: San Domingo North Drill Hole Highlights

Hole

From

To

Int (m)

Li2O%

Ta2O5

Sn (ppm)

Target

SD-DH23-048

19.42

36.24

16.82

73

Midnight Owl


26.3

26.3

9.12

105








SD-DH23-049

87.33

93.67

6.35

0.83

Midnight Owl


89.18

94.34

5.16

80



97.9

102.17

4.27

82



98.6

101.65

3.05

1.03

71










SD-DH23-050

98.02

101.89

3.87

70

Midnight Owl









SD-DH23-057

18.07

42.73

24.65

0.24

47

Bolt


34.35

39.62

5.27

0.51

58










SD-DH23-059

2.80

40.23

39.37


37



27.13

28.35

1.22

0.17




47.43

52.97

5.54

92

Bolt


68.03

79.86

11.8

0.32

42



68.03

73.91

5.87

0.48

43










SD-DH23-061

134.57

136.25

1.52

0.52


Bolt


134.57

138.56

4.00

72










SD-DH23-065

1.52

9.45

7.93

0.10

45



3.35

4.88

1.52

0.31


Bolt






SD-DH23-066

28.9

32.13

3.23

127

Bolt

*All drill depths are from surface

Figure 1 : San Domingo North drilling, pegmatites, and target areas

Figure 2 : Midnight Owl cross-section, looking northwest

Figure 3: Bolt cross-section and drill hole SD-DH23-057, looking northwest

For further information please visit the Company's website: www.braddaheadltd.com.

QAQC

Core samples were split on site and bagged with sample tracking tags. Samples were shipped by the Company directly to SGS Laboratories in Burnaby, B.C., Canada where SGS prepped then analysed all samples using sodium peroxide fusion combined ICP-AES and ICP-MS, method GE_ICM90A50. Certified standards were inserted into the sample stream and reviewed by the Qualified Person. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

Qualified Person (BHL)

Joey Wilkins, B.Sc., P.Geo., is Head of North America at BHL and the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosures in this news release. Mr. Wilkins is a graduate of the University of Arizona with a B.Sc. in Geology with more than 37 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a qualified person under the AIM Rules and a Qualified Person as defined under NI-43-101. Mr. Wilkins consents to the inclusion of the technical information in this release and context in which it appears.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU No. 596/2014) AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW BY VIRTUE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION.

ENDS

Contact:

Bradda Head Lithium Limited

+44 (0) 1624 639 396

Ian Stalker, Executive Chairman
Denham Eke, Finance Director




Beaumont Cornish (Nomad)

+44 (0) 2076 283 396

James Biddle / Roland Cornish

Panmure Gordon (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2078 862 500

John Prior / Hugh Rich

Shard Capital (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 2071 869 927

Damon Heath / Isabella Pierre

Red Cloud (North American Broker)

+1 416 803 3562

Joe Fars

Tavistock (Financial PR)

+ 44 20 7920 3150

Nick Elwes / Adam Baynes

braddahead@tavistock.co.uk

About Bradda Head Lithium Ltd.

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd. is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

The Basin East Project has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 17 Mt at an average grade of 940 ppm Li and 3.4% K for a total of 85 kt LCE and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 210 Mt at an average grade of 900 ppm Li and 2.8% K (potassium) for a total of 1.09 Mt LCE. In the rest of the Basin Project SRK has determined an Exploration Target of 250 to 830 Mt of material grading between 750 to 900 ppm Li, which is equivalent to a range of between 1 to 4 Mt contained LCE. The Group intends to continue to develop its three phase one projects in Arizona, whilst endeavouring to unlock value at its other prospective pegmatite and brine assets in Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania. All of Bradda Head's licences are held on a 100% equity basis and are in close proximity to the required infrastructure. Bradda Head is quoted on the AIM of the London Stock Exchange with the ticker of BHL, on the TSX Venture Exchange with a ticker of BHLI, and on the US OTCQB market with a ticker of BHLIF.

Technical Glossary

Kt

Thousand tonnes

Ppm

Parts per million

Exploration Target

An estimate of the exploration potential of a mineral deposit in a defined geological setting where the statement or estimate, quoted as a range of tonnes and a range of grade (or quality), relates to mineralisation for which there has been insufficient exploration to estimate a Mineral Resource.

Inferred Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity and grade (or quality) are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological grade (or quality) continuity. It is based on exploration, sampling and testing information gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to an Ore Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

Indicated Mineral Resource

That part of a Mineral Resource for which quantity, grade (or quality), densities, shape and physical characteristics are estimated with sufficient confidence to allow the application of Modifying Factors in sufficient detail to support mine planning and evaluation of the economic viability of the deposit. Geological evidence is derived from adequately detailed and reliable exploration, sampling and testing gathered through appropriate techniques from locations such as outcrops, trenches, pits, workings, and drill holes, and is sufficient to assume geological and grade (or quality) continuity between points of observation where data and samples are gathered.

Sn

Tin

Ta2O5

Tantalum pentoxide

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends to", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, following: The Company's objectives, goals, or future plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required regulatory, governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; future operating and capital costs, timelines, permit timelines, the market and future price of and demand for lithium, and the ongoing ability to work cooperatively with stakeholders, including the local levels of government; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDARplus. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Unaudited Interim Results

Unaudited Interim Results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI)(OTCQB:BHLIF), the North America-focused lithium development group, is pleased to announce that it has today published its unaudited financial results for the six and three-months ended 31 August 2023, and the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the same period

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
×