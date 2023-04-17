The Conversation (0)
GMV Minerals
TSXV:GMV
GMV Minerals Inc is an exploration stage and its principal business activity is the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties. The company is in the process of exploring its principal mineral properties in SE Arizona. It has one operating segment: mineral exploration. GMV Minerals operates in one geographical segment, the United States of America. The company, through its subsidiary, holds an interest in a mining property lease, referred to as the Mexican Hat project.
