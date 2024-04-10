Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Operational and Financial Update

Lancaster Resources Closing of Spin-Off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp.

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Rare Earths Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

Nickel Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Acquires Piney Lake Gold Property

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property.

Property Overview

The Piney Lake Gold Property, covering an area of 2,267.8 hectares, is nestled approximately 65 kilometres east of La Ronge Provincial Park and a mere 2.5 kilometres east of North Arrow Minerals' Pikoo property. Encircled by the prolific gold claims of SGO / SSR Mining, the Piney Lake claim is in a region with a storied history of mineral discoveries. Access to the Piney Lake property is facilitated by provincial highways, placing it about 18 kilometres to the southwest of Pelican Narrows via Highway 135 and similarly accessible to Deschambault Lake via Highway 911. The Company acquired the property by staking claims directly in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Management cautions that mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of the presence of similar mineralization or geology on Lancaster's properties.

Geological Significance

Piney Lake is strategically positioned within the Glennie Domain, an area known for its mafic to mafelsic rock. The property is characterized by basic volcanics, quartz diorite-tonalite to granodiorite, and quartz-diorite lithology, suggesting rich potential for gold mineralization. Notably, the Tabbernor fault and shear zone lie just past the eastern border of the property.

Geochemical Highlights

Historical geochemical samplings for Piney Lake mention significant gold showings identified along a north-south trend. These include concentrations of 7.55g/T Au approximately 375 meters north, and an impressive 41.35g/T Au approximately 4.1 kilometres north, among others. These findings underscore the high-grade gold potential awaiting Lancaster's exploration team and the use of modern exploration techniques.

Exploration Legacy

The area around Piney Lake has seen very limited recent exploration activities. Placer Dome Mines in the 1990s and, more recently, the Thurloe Gold Syndicate between 2010 and 2012 were the more recent forays in the area. North Arrow Minerals' discovery of diamonds in 2013, followed by Alto Minerals' exploration in 2014, emphasizes the properties' mineralization and exploration upside for gold, copper, and other minerals.

"The acquisition of the Piney Lake Gold Property is an exciting project to add to our growing exploration portfolio," says Penny White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lancaster.

Andrew Watson, PEng, a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Watson is VP, Engineering and Operations and a Director of Lancaster Resources Inc.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring lithium and uranium and other critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services exploration.

Lancaster holds a 100-per-cent interest in the Catley Lalk and Centennial East Uranium projects in the Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec. It also has a minority interest in Nelson Lake Copper Corp., an unlisted reporting issuer which owns 100-per-cent of the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada. Lancaster is in the process of divesting a majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake through a spin-off transaction. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to obtain financing and maintain ownership of its portfolio of properties by meeting payment and expenditure requirements. the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Acquires High-Impact Uranium Claims in Athabasca Basin

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American critical minerals exploration company, is excited to announce the acquisition of two high impact mineral claims in the world-class Athabasca Basin. The two claims are targeting high grade uranium in basement and unconformity type deposits. The two properties, called Catley Lake and Centennial East, at 3,036 hectares and 5,081 hectares respectively, provide significant exploration opportunities. These strategic acquisitions bolster Lancaster's commitment to discovering critical minerals in support of the energy transition.

The Catley Lake & Centennial East mineral claims are located immediately adjacent to Cameco's Centennial deposit claim block in the south-central area of the Athabasca basin. The Centennial deposit, which is approximately 11km west of Lancaster's Centennial East claim, was the first significant high-concentration uranium deposit located along the Snowbird tectonic boundary. The Centennial deposit has shown assays up to 8.78% U 3 0 8 over 33.9m below the Athabasca sandstone and Virgin River unconformity from a Cameco drill. Concentrations of U 3 0 8 up to 25.6% were seen over 0.5m in a drillhole assay (SMDI-2758).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources Inc.

In a release issued on Friday, February 9th by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that the headline should have stated the interim was for Nelson Lake, rather than Crestfield Copper as originally announced. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Nelson Lake Spin-Off

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce progress with the development of its Battery Anode Facility (BAF) in the Freeport Zone of the port of Port-Louis, Mauritius

Following a comprehensive site selection process, the Company has signed a long-term lease agreement for a site in the Freeport Zone of Port-Louis for the location of its first BAF plant. The Company has integrated engineering improvements into the plant design and initiated the environmental permitting (EIA) process.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

Sirios grants Brunswick right to purchase a royalty on select claims of the Mirage Property

The directors of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI; OTCQB: SIREF) ("Sirios") are pleased to announce that Sirios has signed an agreement with Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick") granting it the right to purchase a 0.5% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") held by Sirios on 8 claims that are part of Brunswick Exploration's Mirage lithium property located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay (ref. : 29082023 Press Release ).

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, Brunswick shall:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Signs Right to Repurchases 0.5% NSR on Select Claims at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it signed an agreement with Sirios Resources (" Sirios ") to repurchase an existing 0.5% NSR on certain claims within the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

Mr. Killian Charles, President and CEO of BRW, commented: "We are excitedly looking forward to the approaching release of the first wave of results from our Winter 2024 campaign at Mirage as these results will continue to demonstrate the growing exploration prospectivity at Mirage. In the interim, we have been actively working in consolidating the region and improving the economic potential of the project through various opportunities including this royalty repurchase and the transaction announced today further cements Mirage as one of the leading lithium projects in our portfolio."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Fortune Minerals Announces Arrival of Samples at SGS Canada in Lakefield, Ontario for Metallurgical Testing

Alberta Refinery site purchase option extended to mid-May

Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) is pleased to announce the successful delivery of ore samples from the NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper deposit (" NICO Deposit ") in the Northwest Territories (" NWT ") to SGS Canada Inc. in Lakefield, Ontario. These ores will be used to conduct additional metallurgical testing and pilot work to validate recent optimizations and support detailed engineering and an updated Feasibility Study for the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper Critical Minerals project in Canada (" NICO Project "). Intermediate test products produced from NICO Project ores and concentrates will also be blended with metal precipitates sourced from Rio Tinto's Kennecott Smelter in Utah to assess the feasibility of processing these materials to recover additional bismuth and cobalt at Fortune's planned hydrometallurgical refinery in Alberta (" Alberta Refinery "). Successful validation of the Fortune optimizations and processing of Rio Tinto precipitates would increase Critical Mineral production and revenues and reduce waste disposal costs for the planned Alberta Refinery.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. Closes First Tranche Non-Brokered Financing

GMV Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "GMV") (TSX-V:GMV)(OTCQB:"GMVMF") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement. The first tranche raised gross proceeds of $221,100 from the issuance of 1,474,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit. The total private placement will raise up to $300,000 in gross proceeds with the issuance of up to 2,000,000 Units

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 until April 7, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to provide the Company's 2023 year in review, a Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction update and the anticipated 2024 catalysts for Santa Cruz and BamaStar. Additionally, under the Brazilian regional development incentive program administered by the Superintendência do Desenvolvimento do Nordeste ("SUDENE"), South Star's Santa Cruz project has also been granted eligibility to receive certain income tax exemptions, including a 75% corporate income tax reduction for ten years

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce La Premiere Livraison D'un Equipement De Stockage D'hydrogene Vert Pret A Etre Livre Pour Le Projet Phare Du Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Announces First Shipment of Green Hydrogen Storage Equipment Ready for Delivery to Flagship Quebec Project

NextSource Materials Provides Development Update on Battery Anode Facility in Mauritius Freeport Zone

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Ascendant Reports Significant Metallurgical Improvements at Its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, Portugal

Copper Investing

Far Northern Resources Limited (ASX: FNR) – Admission and Quotation

Nickel Investing

MT Survey Outlines Large Undrilled Conductive Anomalies and an Extensive Host Horizon at BAGB

Uranium Investing

Uranium Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2024

Nickel Investing

Top 3 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024

Copper Investing

Compelling IP Chargeability Target Defined at Fortuna

×