Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 25th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference sponsored by Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire to be held April 25 th . Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3w5hy6Q

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend live presentations, or schedule 1x1 meetings with management.

"We're looking forward to hosting the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference this week, in collaboration with sponsors Alpha Transform Holdings and Blockchain Wire," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "The event will feature a panel on the future of digital assets, along with a roster of innovative OTCQX, OTCQB and privately held companies presenting."

Enzo Villani, CEO, Co-CIO, Alpha Transform Holdings, commented, "We're thrilled to partner with OTC Markets Group for the Blockchain & Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference on April 25th. This event brings together industry leaders to offer valuable educational insights on blockchain, AI and the digital assets space to the OTC Markets Group investor community."

April 25 th

Eastern
Time (ET) 		Presentation Ticker(s)
9:30 AM Amphibian Capital Private
10:00 AM Vinanz Limited OTCQB: VINZF | AQSE: BTC
10:30 AM Exodus Movement, Inc. OTCQX: EXOD
11:00 AM Panel: Digital Assets: The Future is now: How Digital assets, Blockchain and AI will change the world as we know it.

Moderator: Enzo Villani, Chairman & CEO, Alpha Transform Holdings
Panelists: F. Daniel Siciliano, Chairman of the Council of Federal Home Loan Banks & Co-founder/CEO of Nikkl
Michael Terpin, General Partner, Alpha Transform Holdings and Transform Ventures
12:00 PM Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC OTCQX: GDLC
12:30 PM Bitcoin Well Inc. OTCQB: BCNWF | TSXV: BTCW
1:00 PM Montis Group Private
1:30 PM Constellation Network Private
2:00 PM Neptune Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: NPPTF | TSXV: NDA
2:30 PM Bluesky Digital Assets Corp. OTCQB: BTCWF | CSE: BTC
3:00 PM Defi Technologies Inc./Valour Inc. OTCQB: DEFTF | NEO: DEFI
3:30 PM Bitwise 10 Crypto Index Fund OTCQX: BITW
4:00 PM BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. OTCQX: BMNR
4:30 PM Alpha Transform Holdings Private

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


Bitcoin Well (TSXV:BTCW)

Bitcoin Well


