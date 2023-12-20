Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES FINANCING AND AN EARN-IN AGREEMENT WITH FIREFOX GOLD CORP.

Stock Symbol:  AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it has acquired 19,010,000 units ("Units") of FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX-V: FFOX) ("FireFox") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.075 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $1,425,750 . Each Unit was comprised of one common share of FireFox (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of FireFox (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.10 at any time prior to December 20, 2028 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

Prior to the private placement, Agnico Eagle did not own any Common Shares. Following the private placement, Agnico Eagle owns 19,010,000 Common Shares and 19,010,000 Warrants, representing approximately 10.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis and 19.6% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially-diluted basis.

Agnico Eagle and FireFox entered into an investor rights agreement in connection with the private placement pursuant to which Agnico Eagle was  granted certain rights, provided Agnico Eagle maintains certain ownership thresholds in FireFox, including: (i) the right to participate in equity financings and top-up its holdings in relation to dilutive issuances in order to maintain its pro rata ownership interest in FireFox at the time of such financing or acquire up to a 19.99% ownership interest, on a partially diluted basis, in FireFox; and (ii) the right (which Agnico Eagle has no present intention of exercising) to nominate one person (and in the case of an increase in the size of the board of directors of FireFox to 10 or more directors, two persons) to the board of directors of FireFox.

Agnico Eagle acquired the Common Shares and the Warrants for investment purposes.  Depending on market conditions and other factors, Agnico Eagle may, from time to time, acquire additional Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of FireFox or dispose of some or all of the Common Shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of FireFox that it owns at such time.

On December 20, 2023 , Agnico Eagle Finland Oy ("Agnico Finland"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Agnico Eagle, FireFox Gold Oy ("FireFox Oy"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Firefox, and FireFox, entered into an earn-in agreement pursuant to which FireFox Oy granted Agnico Finland the right to earn a 51% interest in the Kolho properties owned by FireFox Oy located in northern Finland (the "Kolho Property"). Upon Agnico Eagle earning a 51% interest in the Kolho Property, Agnico Finland and FireFox Oy, among others, will enter into a joint venture agreement governing the relationship of the parties in respect of the Kolho Property, pursuant to which Agnico Finland will be the operator of the project and will be granted the right to acquire an additional 24% interest in the Kolho Property.

An early warning report will be filed by Agnico Eagle in accordance with applicable securities laws. To obtain a copy of the early warning report, please contact:

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited
c/o Investor Relations
145 King Street East , Suite 400
Toronto , Ontario  M5C 2Y7
Telephone:  416-947-1212
Email: investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com

Agnico Eagle's head office is located at 145 King Street East, Suite 400, Toronto, Ontario M5C 2Y7. FireFox's head office is located at 1021 West Hastings Street, Suite 650, Vancouver , British Columbia  V6C 0C3.

About Agnico Eagle

Agnico Eagle is a senior Canadian gold mining company, producing precious metals from operations in Canada , Australia , Finland and Mexico . It has a pipeline of high-quality exploration and development projects in these countries as well as in the United States . Agnico Eagle is a partner of choice within the mining industry, recognized globally for its leading environmental, social and governance practices. Agnico Eagle was founded in 1957 and has consistently created value for its shareholders, declaring a cash dividend every year since 1983.

For further information regarding Agnico Eagle, contact Investor Relations at investor.relations@agnicoeagle.com or call (416) 947-1212.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this news release has been prepared as at December 20, 2023 . Certain statements in this news release, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" under the provisions of Canadian provincial securities laws.  These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will" or similar terms.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements relating to Agnico Eagle's acquisition or disposition of securities of FireFox in the future and any future interest that Agnico Eagle may earn or acquire in the Kolho Property, and in connection therewith, the entering into of a joint venture agreement between Agnico Eagle and FireFox.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Agnico Eagle as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies.  Many factors, known and unknown, could cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.  Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.  Other than as required by law, Agnico Eagle does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

SOURCE Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2023/20/c6871.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)

FireFox Gold


FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

FireFox Gold Announces the Closing of a Strategic Financing and an Option Agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. WIRE SERVICES

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") today announced that it closed a non-brokered private placement of 22,507,840 units of the Company ("Units") at a purchase price of $0.075 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of $1,688,088 (the "Private Placement"). Concurrent with the Private Placement, FireFox, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary FireFox Gold Oy, entered into an earn-in agreement (the "Earn-in Agreement"), pursuant to which FireFox Gold Oy granted a subsidiary of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") the right to earn an interest in the Kolho properties located in northern Finland (the "Kolho Property

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Firefox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Firefox Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to raise up to $1,400,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement will consist of up to 20,000,000 units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.07per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each whole Warrant being exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.10 per Warrant Share for a term of two years following the closing of the Offering

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Reports Extensions from Major Step-out Drilling and 6.87m of 59.12 g/t Gold in the First Trench at the East Target, Mustajärvi Gold Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSX.V:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the final four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 23MJ005, 23MJ007, 23MJ008 and 23MJ009 at the East Target all encountered significant intervals of gold mineralization (Figure 1). Most encouraging were the holes to the southwest of the previous high-grade zone, which highlight the potential for significant expansion of the East Target in this direction. Company geologists also conducted a limited test trenching campaign over the surface expression of the East Target. The first trench revealed bonanza grade gold mineralization including 6.87 metres that averaged 59.12 gt Au on the basis of uncut results from 1-kilogram screen fire assays (Figure 3 and Table 3

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

FireFox Gold Drills 20.4 metres at 5.1 g/t Gold and Extends the Footprint of Mineralization at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the first four holes of the spring 2023 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 23MJ001, 23MJ002, 23MJ003 and 23MJ004 at the East Target all encountered several significant intervals of gold mineralization and extended the mineralization to the northwest, southwest, southeast, and downdip. Each hole yielded assays above 10.0 gt gold. Highlights of selected intervals are shown below, while Table 1 includes all significant intercepts

  • 23MJ001
    • 11.95m averaging 9.69 g/t Au from 5.4 metres down hole (includes 0.3 metres of core loss);
      • including 0.75m at 94.50 g/t Au; and
    • 5.35m averaging 8.09 g/t Au from 37.25 metres down hole;
      • including 0.85 m at 28.87 g/t Au.
  • 23MJ002
    • 7.35 m averaging 2.40 g/t Au from 60.0 metres down hole;
      • including 1.0 meter at 10.51 g/t Au; and
    • 9.00 m averaging 1.06 g/ Au from 103.0 metres down hole.
  • 23MJ003
    • 9.50 m averaging 2.08 g/t Au from 155.5 metres down hole;
    • 2.45 m averaging 15.22 g/t Au from 248.65 meters down hole;
      • including 1.45m at 24.16 g/t Au.
  • 23MJ004
    • 20.45 m averaging at 5.14 g/t Au from 12.0 metres down hole;
      • including 0.75 m at 23.92 g/t Au;
      • including 3.15 m at 13.69 g/t Au;
      • including 0.9 m at 20.83 g/t Au; and
    • 14.8 m averaging 6.00 g/t Au from 54.0 metres down hole;
      • including 3.45 m at 19.43 g/t Au , which includes 1.55 m at 34.72 g/t Au.

Carl Lofberg, FireFox's CEO, commented about the new results, "The drill results from Mustajärvi continue to reveal thicker replacement-style gold mineralization that is very near surface. These four holes have filled in some gaps in the heart of the East Target and confirmed an expansion of the system to the south with a 120m step out hole. These results also confirm the presence of at least two directions of controlling structures - the main lode has been confirmed as plunging to the southwest and deeper high-grade intercepts reinforce the importance of the northeast trending vein system. We have much more data on the way, as results from the final four holes of this drill program are still pending and our team has commenced a trenching program at Mustajärvi East."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its second reconnaissance diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

This drilling campaign included four drill holes, totalling 611 metres. These holes were designed to test a combination of geochemical anomalies (till and rock sampling) and structural/geological targets (See Figure 1). The drilling was not successful in identifying high-grade gold, but the drill holes did encounter quartz-carbonate (tourmaline) veining with sulphides, as well as sulphide-bearing carbonaceous sediments above a contact with mafic volcanic rocks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Antler Gold Closes Brokered Private Placement Financing of Units

Antler Gold Closes Brokered Private Placement Financing of Units

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") has closed a brokered private placement financing raising gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Financing") from the sale of 10 million units of the Company (each, a "Unit") priced at $0.05 per Unit announced on November 14, 2023. Each Unit consists of one common share of Antler (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Financing (the "Closing Date").

Numus Capital Corp., a registered Exempt Market Dealer, acted as agent for the Financing (the "Agent"). In connection with the Financing, Antler paid cash commissions of $20,250 and issued 405,000 broker warrants to the Agent. Each broker warrant entitles the Agent to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.10 and is exercisable for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Gold Royalty Completes Investment in Aura's Borborema Project and Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

Gold Royalty Completes Investment in Aura's Borborema Project and Strategic Convertible Debenture Financing

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated December 5, 2023, it has completed its investment, consisting of a 2% net smelter return royalty on the Borborema gold project (the " Royalty ") and a royalty-convertible gold-linked loan, with Borborema Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aura Minerals Inc. (the " Transaction "). Pursuant to the Transaction, Gold Royalty acquired the Royalty for US$21 .0 million and the royalty-convertible gold-linked loan for US$10 .0 million in cash consideration.

In connection with the Transaction, the Company also completed its previously announced private placement of $40 million aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible debentures with Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. and Taurus Mining Royalty Fund L.P., a fund managed by Taurus Funds Management Pty Limited.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Non Brokered Private Placement Financing

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

Element79 Gold Announces Special Meeting Results

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - The N ewswire - December 19, 2023 - Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM)(OTC:ELMGF)(FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on December 19, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

Silver Viper Minerals Amends Private Placement Financing

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the " Company " or " Silver Viper ") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) announced today that the Company intends to amend its non-brokered private placement financing (the " Amended Offering ") to raise gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,000,000 from the sale of up to 20,000,000 units (" Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, each Unit consisting of one common share of the Company (each, a " Share ") and one warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share from the Company at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of 24 months from its date of issue.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise Up to $1,000,000

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (OTC:JZRIF) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of up to 5,000,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.30 per Warrant Share for a period of nine (9) months after the closing of the Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×