Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Reports Results from Reconnaissance Drill Program at Sarvi Project, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from its second reconnaissance diamond drilling campaign at its 100%-held Sarvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland

This drilling campaign included four drill holes, totalling 611 metres. These holes were designed to test a combination of geochemical anomalies (till and rock sampling) and structural/geological targets (See Figure 1). The drilling was not successful in identifying high-grade gold, but the drill holes did encounter quartz-carbonate (tourmaline) veining with sulphides, as well as sulphide-bearing carbonaceous sediments above a contact with mafic volcanic rocks.

FireFox's CEO, Carl Löfberg, commented, "We are pleased that this program, despite having been cut short due to spring snow conditions, has provided significant information to advance our understanding of this high-priority property. We have identified attractive host lithologies and low levels of mineralization, while also confirming that more till sampling is essential to our drill targeting. We are now planning our winter till sampling program to continue our systematic exploration at Sarvi. In the meantime, the team is excited to focus on the upcoming drill results from our Mustajärvi project, where we are confident that we will continue to grow our high-grade East Target."

Overall, these drill results were similar to the first phase of drilling in 2022 (see Company news release dated May 27, 2022). A few highlights from the drill hole analyses follow:

  • Weakly anomalous gold in two of the four holes, with no values above 0.100 g/t;
  • Widespread areas of anomalous copper, including narrow intercepts of 841, 652, and 605 ppm;
  • Anomalous multielement geochemistry in all holes, generally consistent with the till results:
    • Elevated silver (Ag), arsenic (As) antimony (Sb), copper (Cu), bismuth (Bi), molybdenum (Mo), tellurium (Te), zinc (Zn), and other elements; and
  • Drill hole 23SA004 passed through a fault zone with polymetallic enrichment and weakly anomalous gold, including:
    • 2.23 ppm Ag, 652 ppm Cu, 1,680 ppm Zn, and 0.044 g/t Au over 1.35m from 16.0m depth.

The most important finding from this phase of drilling is that the mudstones and black shales at Sarvi are likely the best hosts for gold, silver, and base metal mineralization. This is consistent with previous drilling on the property completed by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) in 2009. Assays from two historical holes located approximately 5km west of FireFox's Phase 2 drill holes reportedly include 1.6 metres averaging 1.1 g/t Au from 26.4 metres depth (drill hole M371209R5) and 0.5 metres averaging 3.57 g/t Au from 69.5 metres depth (drill hole M371209R8). [This drilling was carried out by previous operators and has not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person. Reported intervals are core lengths and true thickness has not been estimated at this time.] The FireFox team is reviewing the historical drill core from these holes. The preliminary interpretation is that these intercepts occur in similar metasedimentary rocks to those hosting low-grade gold, silver, and base metals elsewhere at Sarvi. This geological unit appears to extend across the Sarvi permits, creating target settings on which to focus future exploration where this metal rich stratigraphy is cut by late-stage faulting.

In the upcoming exploration season, FireFox intends to extend base-of-till (BoT) sampling into new areas and increase the sampling density with a focus on the metasedimentary rock package. Interpreted structures and/or magnetic anomalies that are believed to cut the black shales and mudstones will be the highest priority for more sampling and drilling.

FireFox Gold Corp, Thursday, June 29, 2023, Press release picture

Figure 1 - Sarvi Project: Drill Holes, BoT, and Rock Samples Over Geology

Project and Program Details

The Sarvi Project ("Sarvi") is part of the Company's large land package immediately north of Rupert Resources' Area 1 Project (Ikkari Deposit). The project is centred on the Sarvi exploration permit and includes two additional exploration permits, Sarvi-2 to the north and Keulakko to the west, for a total permitted area of 21 km2. The Sarvi permits cover a portion of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks, which is cut by several interpreted faults. The project is at a very early stage; however, the geological understanding has been advanced through a compilation of detailed magnetics from both drone-based and ground surveys combined with almost 1,600 BoT samples and a total of 2938.8 metres of drilling. Much of the property is covered by glacial sediments, so outcrop is rare, but the technical team has identified a number of structures and lithologic contacts as targets based on detailed magnetics data.

Drill holes 23SA001 and 23SA002 were collared 42 metres apart and drilled in a south oriented drill fence. The holes tested a steep magnetic gradient that is coincident with a surface rock sample that yielded 1.47 g/t Au and 1.86% Cu (see Company news release dated August 24, 2021). These drill holes intersected mafic volcanic rocks including some evidence of shearing and folding with locally intense quartz-carbonate veining, including chalcopyrite, pyrite, tourmaline, and iron carbonate. Gold assays were all close to or below the detection limit, however, both holes returned multiple assays with elevated copper (>300pppm) including a high sample of 841ppm copper in 23SA002. This latter sample was accompanied by elevated cobalt (100.5ppm) and arsenic (105.5ppm).

Drill hole 23SA003 was collared approximately 1.4 kilometres southeast of 23SA001 and 23SA002. In this area, a magnetic high is apparently cut by late faulting and the BoT samples were anomalous in arsenic and copper. The drillhole was aimed to the south and passed through a thick section of mafic volcanic rocks. A two-metre interval starting at 132metres returned elevated copper with an average of 605ppm Cu.

Drill hole 23SA004 was located approximately 750 metres north from 23SA003. The target for this hole was a strong geochemical anomaly in the BoT sampling, including elevated silver, arsenic, bismuth, tellurium, and molybdenum. These elements are often enriched in Lapland gold systems. The hole intersected an interval of abundant pyrite in graphite-bearing mudstones and black shales above a gradational contact with the underlying volcanic rocks. The drill hole passes into mafic volcanic rocks (likely tholeiitic basalts) at approximately 91m downhole and continuing until final depth of 235 metres. Establishing the presence of this contact between the sulphide-bearing mudstones and the basalt is very useful for ongoing work at Sarvi.

Results from this hole correspond well with the BoT geochemistry, with anomalous gold and the associated pathfinder elements above the contact with the volcanics. There were multiple narrow intervals in the hole with elevated silver, copper, cobalt, zinc and other elements. The best interval occurred near surface at 16.0m depth: 1.35m containing 2.23 g/t Ag, 0.044 g/t Au, 652 ppm Cu, 121.5 ppm, and 1,680 ppm Zn.

Table 1. Sarvi Drill Collar Data (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole ID

Easting

Northing

Final Depth

(m)

Azimuth

(˚)

Plunge

(˚)

23SA001

454494

7501662

109

180

-45

23SA002

454493

7501620

116

180

-45

23SA003

455749

7500934

151

180

-45

23SA004

455768

7501675

235

180

-45

Methodology & Quality Assurance

FireFox geologists selected individual intervals of drill core for analysis based on visible mineralization and/or alteration and/or structural deformation.

FireFox team members transported rock and core samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA24). Multielement results are normally reported from ALS - Ireland from a four-acid digestion followed by ICP-AES analyses (method ME-ICP61).

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of blind certificated standard material and blanks into the analytical batches, and results reported here did not show deviations from recommended values.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Finland is one of the top mining investment jurisdictions in the world as indicated by its multiple top-10 rankings in recent Fraser Institute Surveys of Mining Companies. Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"
Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.
Email: info@firefoxgold.com
Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional drilling; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future drill programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2023. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/764522/FireFox-Gold-Reports-Results-from-Reconnaissance-Drill-Program-at-Sarvi-Project-Lapland-Finland

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

FireFox GoldTSXV:FFOXPrecious Metals Investing
FFOX:CA
The Conversation (0)
FireFox Gold (TSXV:FFOX)

FireFox Gold


Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Secures Large Exploration Permit and Initiates Mechanized Exploration at Nuttio Project along the Kolho Trend, Lapland, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has been granted a new exploration permit covering nearly 20km2 along a major geologic break ("the Kolho Trend") in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB) (see Figure 1, below

The Kolho Trend occupies a 23-kilometer-long section of a key thrusted contact zone that is deformed around older granitic rocks. Regional mapping by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) and limited exploration along the trend has revealed evidence of complex faulting and folding from multiple deformation events. Bedrock geology is interpreted to include mafic to ultramafic volcanic rocks, graphitic schists, and quartz-rich clastic rocks that have been thrust onto Archean basement to the east. These rock units are part of the assemblages that host Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Mine and Rupert Resources' Ikkari deposit.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Welcomes Alex Davidson as Special Advisor to its Board of Directors

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is excited to report that Mr. Alexander Davidson has joined the company, effective immediately, in a consulting capacity as Special Advisor to the board of directors. In this role, Mr. Davidson will provide technical and strategic counsel to FireFox's board and leadership team

Mr. Davidson has more than 40 years of experience in designing, executing, and managing gold and base metal exploration and acquisition programs around the world. He is most well-known for his long-time presence at Barrick Gold Corporation, where he rose to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development. At Barrick, Mr. Davidson initiated the company's expansion of exploration out of North America into Latin America and beyond. He was also instrumental in numerous acquisitions, including Lac Minerals, Sutton Resources, Arequipa Resources, Homestake Mining, and Placer Dome, Inc. Most recently, he has served on the board of directors of Yamana Gold Inc., which has recently agreed to the sale of its Canadian assets to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and the acquisition of its shares by Pan American Silver Corporation.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Drills more Shallow High-Grade Gold at Mustajärvi East Target in Finland Including 13.05m at 15.04 g/t Gold and 12.44m at 14.34 g/t Gold

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the remaining results of the successful fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. Drill holes 22MJ024 and 22MJ025 at the East Target both encountered significant near-surface high-grade gold and extended the East Target mineralization to the northwest, southeast, and downdip. These holes were drilled along two different sections separated by 25m (See Figure 1). Drill hole 22MJ024 further delineated a western lobe of shallow high-grade gold first discovered in 22MJ022 (Company news release dated January 18, 2023). Whereas 22MJ025 further defined the eastern lobe of surface high grade defined by 22MJ006 (Company news release dated September 6, 2022

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

FireFox Gold Provides an Exploration Update for the Jeesiö and Northern Group Projects, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX) (OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a summary of results from the 2022 exploration programs at its 100% held Jeesiö, Sarvi, Lehto and Kolho gold properties in Lapland, Finland (see Figure 1

Trenching and bedrock sampling in the southern part of the huge Jeesiö Project returned anomalous gold over a large area, including 33.60 g/t Au from a bedrock grab sample at the Katajavaara Hill prospect. Nearly a kilometre away, FireFox geologists collected a rock chip channel sample at the Kataja South prospect that averaged 1.33 g/t Au over 0.8 metres. Another sample in the area contained 1.43 g/t Au, and numerous other samples in the area were highly anomalous in gold. These are the latest sampling results from the first excavations in the area, which was first identified by FireFox reconnaissance sampling late in 2019. The extent of gold mineralization at both prospects is not known, as the gold anomalies remain open along strike and at depth.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Tests New Drill Orientation and Hits More High-Grade, including 13.09 g/t gold over 15.5m, at Mustajärvi Project, Finland

FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the first three drill holes of the fall 2022 core drilling campaign at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Gold Project in Lapland, Finland. These three holes were part of a six-hole program (977.1 metres) that tested a new near-surface high-grade gold zone at the East Target (see Figure 1). All three of the holes returned high-grade gold assays, including some of the richest intercepts yet reported from the project

Drillholes 22MJ021 and 22MJ022 both encountered significant high-grade gold at depths of less than 20 metres below surface. The best intercept in this round of results was 15.5m of 13.09 g/t gold in 22MJ021, which began just below the covering glacial sediments at 11m downhole depth. Importantly, these holes were drilled perpendicular to the drilling orientation favoured in the previous campaigns and appear to have successfully confirmed that the observed cross-structures host significant mineralization.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Anacortes Mining Corp. (TSXV: XYZ) (OTCQX: XYZFF) ("Anacortes") is pleased to announce that Steppe Gold Ltd. ("Steppe Gold" and, together with Anacortes, the "Companies") has completed the previously announced acquisition by Steppe Gold of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Shares") by way of a court-approved plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) on June 28, 2023.

The Arrangement was approved at the special meeting of Anacortes shareholders held on June 19, 2023, and by the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 21, 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. Completes Acquisition of Growth-Oriented Mining Company, Anacortes Mining Corp.

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (the "Company" or "Steppe") is pleased to announce the successful completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") between Steppe and Anacortes Mining Corp. ("Anacortes"), whereby Steppe has acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes (the "Anacortes Common Shares"), effective June 28, 2023.

Under the terms of the Arrangement, Anacortes shareholders are entitled to 0.4532 of a Steppe common share ("Steppe Share") for each Anacortes Common Share previously held. The outstanding vested in-the-money Anacortes options were exercised into Anacortes Common Shares on a cashless basis and such Anacortes Common Shares were exchanged for Steppe Shares. Further, all of the out-of-the-money Anacortes options were cancelled without payment. The outstanding Anacortes warrants were cancelled and exchanged for the applicable warrant consideration, pursuant to the plan of arrangement.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Samples 10.3 g/t Au and 104 g/t Ag over 4 Meters at Los Pavitos

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to report assays results from its trenching program at its Los Pavitos gold exploration project (see Table 1). Results show wide zones of mineralization, with the best being 4 meters with 10.3 gt Au and 104 gt Ag within a 19-meter-long mineralized interval at Las Auras and 7.8 meters with 2.31 gt Au and 13 gt Ag at Santa Cruz. The 5,289-hectare (20 square miles) Los Pavitos project is located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO commented: "Recent assays from trenches have confirmed that the narrow high grade quartz veins defined in surface sampling at Los Pavitos are hosted by wider mineralized structures. This is important because wider zones of gold mineralization near surface could be important for future development of the property. We are looking forward to exploring these mineralized zones by drilling, planned to commence shortly."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Puma Exploration Receives First Anniversary Option Payment from Canadian Copper Inc.

Puma Exploration Receives First Anniversary Option Payment from Canadian Copper Inc.

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") has received the first-anniversary option payment from Canadian Copper Inc. (CSE: CCI) ("Canadian Copper" or "CCI") as outlined in the Option Agreement dated June 30, 2021. Canadian Copper elected to issue 3,637,873 common shares of the company at $0.0825 per share (the 20-day VWAP price from June 3, 2023) for a $300,000 first-anniversary option payment. CCI's largest shareholder is Puma, with 10,001,968 shares representing 13.48% ownership. Prior to the first-anniversary option payment, Puma owned 6,364,095 common shares of CCI, representing approximately 9% ownership.

Under the Option Agreement ( see July 6, 2021 News Release ), Canadian Copper can earn a 100% interest in five (5) copper properties (Figure 1), some with existing historical resources, by making cash and/or share payments to Puma over the term of the agreement. Another two (2) payments of $1,000,000 each over the next two years are expected to execute the deal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News ‎Network ("INN"). INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver ‎Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors ‎since 2007 at www.investingnews.com . For the 12 month term of the ‎agreement starting June 8 th 2023, INN will provide advertising on its website to ‎increase awareness of Quimbaya. There is no other relationship between ‎Quimbaya and INN. INN does not provide Investor Relations or Market Making ‎services. The cost of the campaign is CA$72,000. INN can be reached at 604-688-8231 or info@investingnews.com .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Welcomes New Strategic Investor, Strengthens Management Team & Grants Stock Options & Equity Incentives

Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQX:EMPYF) ("Empress Royalty" or the "Company") is pleased to welcome a new strategic investor Gleason & Sons LLC ("Gleason & Sons"). Gleason & Sons has acquired nearly seven million common shares of Empress Royalty via a series of open market purchases and cross trades in recent weeks

"We look for undervalued royalty companies with low overhead, experienced management teams, and an emphasis on generating near-term cash flows," said Stefan Gleason, Managing Director of Gleason & Sons. "We believe Empress has identified a sub-sector that has scant access to royalty financing, and the Empress team has the expertise to underwrite these high-yield opportunities along with the commitment to conduct the due diligence needed".

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

Nextech3D.ai Announces New 3D Model Deals Continuing to Drive Its Growth, As Company Surpasses 37,700 3D Models Produced

Steppe Gold Completes Acquisition of Anacortes Mining

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

North Arrow Acquires 100% Interest in LDG Property, NWT

Battery Metals Investing

VICTORY BATTERY METALS DELIVERS LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OUTLINING ACTIVE EXPLORATION PROGRAMS AND PLANS

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Advances Climate-Positive Lithium Extraction Initiatives Through Engagement with Socialsuite

Lithium Investing

DFS Confirms Project’s Economic Viability And Indicates Low Capital Intensity And Exceptional Profitability Potential

Resource Investing

Heavy Rare Earths & Niobium Explorer DY6 Metals Lists On ASX Following Successful $7M IPO

manganese investing

Element 25 Signs US$85M Supply Deal with GM for Manganese Sulphate

Uranium Investing

Justin Huhn: Uranium Setup is "Profound" — Supply Fragile, Demand Strong

×