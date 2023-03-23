Gold Price Breaks Through US$2,000 for Second Time in a Week

Precious MetalsInvesting News

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875
Payable Date: April 28, 2023 ; May 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023
Record Date: April 14, 2023 ; May 15, 2023 and June 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: April 13, 2023 ; May 12, 2023 and June 14, 2023 respectively.

________________________________________

FIELD TRIP HEALTH & WELLNESS LTD.  ("FTHW.H")
[formerly Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.  ("FTHW")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to Field Trip Health & Wellness Ltd.  (the "Company") press release dated March 22, 2023 , in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, March 27, 2023 , the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of March 27, 2023 , the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from FTHW to FTHW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 22, 2023 , effective at the opening, Monday , March 27, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

ST CHARLES RESOURCES INC. ("SCRS")
[formerly St Charles Resources Inc. ("SCRS.P")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing St. Charles Resources Inc.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated February 23, 2023 . As a result, at the opening on Monday, March 27, 2023 , the listed issuer will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The QT includes the following:

On March 20, 2023 , the Company and Eastern Resources OOD ("Eastern Resources") completed the arm's length business combination, pursuant to which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Eastern Resources and has issued 33,333,300 common shares of the resulting issuer ("Resulting Issuer").
As a result of the QT, 9,523,800 Resulting Issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to the Exchange Tier 2 Surplus Escrow Agreement, 19,047,600 Resulting Issuer common shares are escrowed pursuant to the Exchange Tier 2 Value Escrow Agreement and 7,360,000 Resulting Issuer common shares are subject to the CPC escrow agreement.

The Resulting Issuer is classified as a "Mining & Resources" Issuer (NAICS Number: 21222).
For further information, please refer to the Company's Filing Statement dated February 23, 2023 , available on SEDAR and the press release dated September 8, 2022 and February 1, 2023 .

Resume Trading

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 2, 2022 , trading in the securities of the Resulting Issuer will resume at the opening on March 27, 2023 .

Effective at the opening March 27, 2023 , the trading symbol for the Company will change from "SCRS.P" to "SCRS".

Capitalization:

Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
60,693,300 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:

35,931,400 common shares

Transfer Agent:

TSX Trust company

Trading Symbol:

SCRS

CUSIP Number:

851932103 (no change)

Company Contact: Sean Hasson , Chief Executive Officer and Director
Company Address:  Tsar Osvoboditel 29, Et. 6, Sofia , 1000, Bulgaria
Company Phone Number: +359 2 989 2361
Company Email Address: easternresources.bg@gmail.com

________________________________________

23/03/23 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:46 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ADRABBIT LIMITED ("RABI ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST , March 23, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

Alianza Minerals LTD. ("ANZ ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Miscellaneous, Correction
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated March 20, 2023 , with respect to the Company's completion of the Warrant Incentive Programs, the number of warrant holders that exercised their original warrants were two placees , not one placee, for a total of 439,300 common shares and 439,300 incentive warrants issued.

________________________________________

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 17, 2022 :

Number of Shares:

18,065,337 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

18,065,337 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,065,337 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.075 for a three-year period

Number of Placees:

15 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued news releases on November 17, 2022 and January 9, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CAREBOOK TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("CRBK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 27, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

12,500,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.10 per share

Warrants:

187,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 187,500 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.15 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

12,500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GLOBALBLOCK DIGITAL ASSET TRADING LIMITED ("BLOK ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:47 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

JERICHO ENERGY VENTURES INC. ("JEV ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

8,662,745 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.26 per share

Warrants:

8,662,745 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,662,745 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

2

2,064,769

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

2

204,000


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$14,842.10

N/A

57,085 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .50 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 22, 2023 , confirming the closing of the private placement.  Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:17 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANTARO PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MNTR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 13, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

7,307,400 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.05 per share

Warrants:

7,307,400 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,307,400 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.10 for a one-year period

Number of Placees:

14 placees




Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

1

500,000

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A


Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$3,000

N/A

70,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0 .05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 17 , 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MONGOLIA GROWTH GROUP LTD. ("YAK")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 16, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,900,000 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 27, 2023 to March 26 , 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by M Partners Inc. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2023 .

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX ") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:24 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX ") ("GASX.DB") ("GASX.WT.A ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a Purchase and Sale Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 23, 2023 , between the arm's length party (the "Vendor") and North Arrow Minerals Inc. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the company will acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral claims in respect of a property area located on the east side of Bathurst Inlet in the Kitikmeot Region, Nunavut .

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will earn a 100% interest in the properties by making a cash payment of $16,515 and issuing 600,000 common shares to the Vendor. Also, the Company will issue a further 2,000,000 shares to Vendor over the certain milestone events.

In addition, the Vendor will retain a 2-per-cent net smelter return royalty (NSR) on future mineral and metal production from the property. One-half of the royalty can be purchased at any time for $2 million .

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 27, 2023 .

________________________________________

PLANET VENTURES INC. ("PXI.RT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK ") ("ROK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:10 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ROK RESOURCES INC. ("ROK ") ("ROK.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEARCHLIGHT RESOURCES INC. ("SCLT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the remaining 25% interest in the Bootleg Lake Gold Property (the Property located near Creighton, Saskatchewan ).  The Company currently owns a 75% interest in the Property.  There is an underlying 1% NSR on four of the twenty claims.


CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK
EXPENDITURES (S)

CONSIDERATION

N/A

6,000,000 common Shares

N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 22, 2023 .

________________________________________

SPECTRA PRODUCTS INC. ("SSA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated March 9, 2023 , it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 732,545 shares in its own capital stock.  The purchases are to be made through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period of March 27, 2023 to March 26 , 2024.  Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 23, 2023 .

________________________________________

STUHINI EXPLORATION LTD. ("STU ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 23, 2023 , March 2, 2023 and March 6, 2023 :

Number of Shares:

6,000,000 shares

Purchase Price:

$0.40 per share

Warrants:

3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares

Warrant Exercise Price:

$0.50 for a two-year period

Number of Placees:

41 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:






Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

1

40,000





Aggregate Cash
Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

$9,180.00

N/A

22,950

Each finder's warrant is non-transferable and exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.50 per share for a period of two years from March 17, 2023 .

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023 , confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

CANADA ENERGY PARTNERS INC. ("CE.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: March 23, 2023
NEX Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, March 23, 2023 , shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/23/c6220.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alianza MineralsTSXV:ANZPrecious Metals Investing
ANZ:CA
The Conversation (0)
Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) wishes to announce that during the current quarter, the Company received in excess of $240,000 from its partners for property payments, a reclamation bond refund as well as from the early warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") as described in its press releases dated February 8, 2023 and February 13, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

Alianza receives drilling permits for Twin Canyon Gold Project, CO

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that its proposal for drilling at the Twin Canyon Project in southwest Colorado has been approved by the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, subject to certain standard operating conditions and placement of a $18,104 bond. Alianza has now received all necessary permits to conduct a proposed 13 hole drill program from 8 drill pads, totalling approximately 3,950 metres of drilling

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

Alianza Minerals Sells Project Data for the La Estrella Property, Peru

(TheNewswire)

Alianza Minerals Ltd

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2023 Phase One exploration at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Gowganda West is our flagship project, and iMetal is pleased to once again be advancing exploration on this exciting and prospective ground. This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade grab samples which have not been previously drilled."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Southern Silver Provides Mineral Resource Update That Includes Newly Identified Shallow High-Grade Deposit at the Cerro Las Minitas Project

Mineral Resource Update:
Indicated 140Mozs AgEq or 2.3Blbs ZnEq: 42.7Mozs Ag, 364Mlbs Pb, and 903Mlbs Zn; and
Inferred 210Mozs AgEq or 3.5Blbs ZnEq: 80.0Mozs Ag, 571Mlbs Pb, and 1,029Mlbs Zn

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) ("Southern") reports that Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. has completed an update of its independent Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") on the Cerro Las Minitas project in Durango State, Mexico. The updated MRE significantly expands sulphide resources in the La Bocona deposit through the incorporation of the North Felsite zone into the resource model. The revised estimate utilizes the same metal pricing and metallurgical recoveries as the previous 2021 MRE, utilizes a Net Smelter Return ("NSR") cut-off, as detailed in Table 1, and reports average grades on a AgEq, ZnEq and $USt NSR basis. The Mineral Resource estimates for the South Skarn, Blind-El Sol Skarn Front and Las Victorias deposits and the small oxide resource initially estimated in 2021, remains unchanged in this current update.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Announces Exploration Target at its Slumber Gold Project of up to ~450,000 Gold Ounces

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a technical update for the Company's 100%-owned Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located 80 kilometers (50 miles) northwest of Winnemucca, and 37 kilometers (23 miles) west of the Sleeper gold deposit, in Humboldt County, Nevada (see Figure 1). The technical update has identified an estimated exploration target (the "Exploration Target") of 150,000 - 450,000 ounces of gold (see Table 1

Table 1: Exploration Target potential grades and tonnages, with the potential tonnage and grade using a maximum and minimum of 20% increase/decrease to allow for uncertainty.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Commences Digitally Enhanced Prospecting on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources Commences Digitally Enhanced Prospecting on Its Ghost Mountain Project

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a Digitally Enhanced Prospecting (DEP) survey at its Ghost Mountain property, a 220-hectare property, 42 km NE of Kirkland Lake, which lies 5 km directly west of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines and within 1 km of the Porcupine-Destor Fault Zone

Saf Dhillon, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "Ghost Mountain lies along the ‘Golden Highway' one of the most historically prolific gold belts not only in Canada but in the World. Several gold exploration and mining operations are active in the immediate vicinity including Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mines Property and McEwen Mining's Black Fox Mine. We like Ghost Mountain's address and are excited to move one step closer to drilling."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE:  Cease Trade Order
BULLETIN DATE: March 20, 2023
TSX Venture Company

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Cyprium Metals Update

Sensore And Gold Road Restructure YEV Joint-Venture

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

Makuutu Project: Stage 1 DFS Clarification

Related News

Lithium Investing

Preferred Lithium Extraction Process For Mcdermitt Project

Base Metals Investing

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD FILES FORM 40-F AND ANNUAL FILINGS

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units Consisting of Flow-Through Shares and Warrants

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium to Participate in the Electric Vehicle and Auto Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest on Thursday, March 30th

Battery Metals Investing

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Holding in Company

×