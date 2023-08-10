E-Tech Resources Inc. Increases Previously Announced Private Placement to $700,000

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AM RESOURCES CORP. ("AMR")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2023 , the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Autorite des marches financiers dated May 8, 2023 , has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, August 14, 2023 , trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

AM RESOURCES CORP. (« AMR » ou la « Société »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN :  Réadmission à la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN :  10 août 2023
Bourse de croissance TSX – Société de groupe 2

Comme suite au bulletin de la Bourse de croissance TSX daté du 8 mai 2023, la Bourse a été informée de la révocation de l'interdiction d'opérations prononcée par l'Autorité des marchés financiers du Québec le 8 mai 2023.

Dès l'ouverture de la séance du lundi 14 août 2023 , la négociation des titres de la Société sera rétablie.

__________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share:  $0.01

Payable Date: September 12, 2023

Record Date: August 25, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 24 , 2023

________________________________________

SILVER NORTH RESOURCES LTD. ("SNAG")
[formerly Alianza Minerals LTD. ("ANZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE:  Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on July 25, 2023 , the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (5) old for one (1) new basis.  The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening August 14, 2023 , the common shares of Silver North Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. will be delisted.  The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining" company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization:                                      Unlimited  shares with no par value of which

31,877,994 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow:                                                         nil  shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent:                                       Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol:                                      SNAG (new)

CUSIP Number:                                       828061101 (new)

________________________________________

23/08/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CASA MINERALS INC. ("CASA ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants:                                                     20,000,000

Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: August 18, 2023 (as to 16,400,000 warrants).

September 20, 2023 (as to 3,600,000 warrants).

New Expiry Date of Warrants:                               February 20, 2024 (as to 20,000,000 warrants).

Exercise Price of Warrants:                                   $0.10 (Previously amended from $0.30 ).

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 20,000,000 shares with 20,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 25, 2021 .

________________________________________

GENERAL ASSEMBLY HOLDINGS LIMITED ("GA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,792,912 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,226,041 .

Number of Creditors:                 6 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:






Creditors

# of Creditors

Amount Owing

Deemed Price per Share

Aggregate # of Shares






Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:

1

$650,000

$0.085

7,647,059


1

$24,995

$0.06

416,583

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Second Option Agreement Amendment, dated July 21, 2023 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company extended the period of time to acquire up to a 100% interest of the Gold Chain Property, located in Mohave County, Arizona , USA.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has obtained the extension until July 30, 2028 to exercise the option in exchange for additional cash payment of US$5,000 and issuance of shares valued at US$48,000 on or before July 30, 2026 . All other terms and scheduled payments and share issuances remain unchanged.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 24, 2023 .

________________________________________

GOTHAM RESOURCE CORP. ("GHM.P ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:35  a.m. PST, Aug. 10, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GRAPHENE MANUFACTURING GROUP LTD. ("GMG ") ("GMG.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at  12: 11 p.m. PST , Aug. 9, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. ("IPG ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities:               17,777,776 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.09 per common share

Warrants:                                  17,777,776 warrants to purchase a maximum of 17,777,776 common shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.14 per share for a period of 24 months following the closing of the Private Placement

Number of Placees:                  26 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name

Insider = Y / Pro Group = P

Number

of Shares

Insider Involvement
(2 Placees)

Y

211,111


Finders' Fees:                           Finders received $42,012.18 in cash and 466,802 common share purchase warrants at $0.14 for 24 months

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated July 7, 2023 .

IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD. (« IPG »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions :                   17 777 776 d'actions ordinaires

Prix :                                         0,09 $ par action ordinaire

Bons de souscription :             17 777 776 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 777 776 actions ordinaires

Prix d'exercice des bons :        0,14 $ par action pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé

Nombre de souscripteurs :       26 souscripteurs

Participation initié / Groupe Pro :

Nom

Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P

Nombre

d'actions

Participation des Initiés
(2 souscripteurs)

Y

211 111


Honoraires d'intermédiation :      Un intermédiaire a reçu 42 012,18 $ en espèces ainsi que 466 802 bons de souscription en actions ordinaires à 0,14 $ pour 24 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 7 juillet 2023.

________________________________________

LIFEIST WELLNESS INC. ("LFST") ("LFST.WT.A") ("LFST.WT.B")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 1000501971 Ontario Inc. (" Zest "). As consideration, the Company issued 68,234,158 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to shareholders of Zest, of which 37,500,000 common shares are held in escrow and will be released over a period of nine months in accordance with certain milestones.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated June 1, 2023 , and July 21, 2023 .

_______________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 21, 2023 :

Number of Shares:                    10,400,000 Flow-through shares (the "FT Share")

Purchase Price: $0.05 per FT share

Number of Placee:                     6  Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares




Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement:

Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:

1

N/A

3,000,000

N/A





Aggregate Cash Amount

Aggregate #

of Shares

Aggregate #

of Warrants

Finder's Fee:

25,900

N/A

N/A


Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on July 31, 2023 announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ("STH ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities:                 2,400,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.18 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees:                    1 Placee

Insider / ProGroup Participation: None

Finder's Fee:                               None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated June 27, 2023 and July 18, 2023 .

STELMINE CANADA LTD. ( « STH »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 août 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :

Nombre d'actions :                     2 400 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix :                                           0,18 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs :         1 souscripteur

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucune

Honoraire d'intermédiation :       Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans des communiqués de presse datés du 27 juillet 2023 et 18 juillet 2023.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 10 , 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two option agreements between Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") and two arm's length parties to the issuer (the "Vendors"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 2 mineral properties in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Québec, Canada .

CONSIDERATION

CASH  ( $)

SECURITIES

WORK EXPENDITURES


Year 1

$125,000

500,000 common shares

None


Year 2

$312,500

1,875,000 common shares

$92,000



For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 2, 2023

________________________________________

TEMBO GOLD CORP. ("TEM ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 10, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Aug. 02, 2023 , trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted, Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada , the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2023/10/c1324.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Alianza Minerals Moves Ahead with New Focus on High Grade Silver Projects

Alianza Minerals Ltd

• Rebranding to Silver North Resources Ltd.

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) wishes to announce that during the current quarter, the Company received in excess of $240,000 from its partners for property payments, a reclamation bond refund as well as from the early warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") as described in its press releases dated February 8, 2023 and February 13, 2023

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza's SW Copper Alliance Retains 100% of Klondike Copper Property, Colorado

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Outlines Drilling Plans for 2023 at Haldane Silver Property, YT

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. Receives Authorization to Construct 12 Additional Drill Pads and Highlights the Upside Potential at the Fondaway Canyon Gold Project, Nevada

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that as part of the planned 2023 drill program to expand the Mineral Resource at the Fondaway Canyon gold project ("Project") the Company has received authorization from the US Bureau of Land Management to construct an additional 12 drill pads.

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. CLOSES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (" Quimbaya " or the " Company" ) is pleased to announce that it has completed a non-brokered private placement offering of 2,261,782 common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") at a price of $0.45 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,017,799.70 (the " Offering ").

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Drills Visible Gold in 2023 Drilling Program at Williams Brook

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the first drill holes of the 2023 drilling program at the Lynx Gold Zone successfully intercepted the favourable rhyolitesediment contact at depth with a series of quartz veins with associated sulphide mineralization that typically carries gold. Several specks of visible gold ("VG") were also observed in quartz veins. Pictures of the core are shown below.

Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp receives Conditional Acceptance for the Proposed Acquisition of Mecatona Property

Fabled Silver Gold Corp. ("Fabled" or the "Company") (TSXV:FCO; OTC PINK:FBSGF, and FSE:7NQ) wishes to provide an update on its previously announced agreement with Kootenay Silver Inc. ("Kootenay") to acquire the Mecatona Property (the "Mecatona Property") located in Chihuahua, Mexico (the "Proposed Transaction") as announced and further described in the Company's press release dated February 21, 2023

The Company has now received the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to the Proposed Transaction. The Company is working towards completing final documentation including entering into a definitive agreement with Kootenay.

