Alianza Minerals Receives Lease Extension for Klondike Property, Colorado; Clarifies Warrant Expiry Dates

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that the Colorado State Board of Land Commissioners has approved the extension of a State Lease at the Klondike Property, for an additional four (4) years. The term of this Lease will expire on February 1, 2027. This Lease provides for the exclusive right to conduct mineral exploration on the 6,400-acre (2,590 Ha) parcel included within the existing Klondike Property

"We are very happy to have this extension to continue exploration on this part of the Klondike Property," stated Jason Weber, President and CEO of Alianza. "The next phase of drilling will likely include targets on the State Land Board leased ground, so it was important for us to secure this extension."

Alianza will pay a yearly fee of $5 per acre (total $3,200) per year to maintain the lease.

Clarifying Warrant Expiry Date

Alianza would like to clarify that the warrant amendment announced on February 13, 2023 also includes an extension to the expiry date from February 25, 2023 to March 15, 2023 in order to accommodate the warrant incentive program.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company's primary asset is the Haldane silver project and also currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and one optioned to Allied Copper within an alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects. Alianza also holds certain royalties on projects in North and South America.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

Mr. Jason Weber, P.Geo., President and CEO of Alianza Minerals Ltd. is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Weber supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this release.

For further information, contact:

Jason Weber, President and CEO

Sandrine Lam, Shareholder Communications

Tel:  (604) 807-7217

Fax: (888) 889-4874

To learn more visit: www.alianzaminerals.com

Twitter:

LinkedIn:

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE. STATEMENTS IN THIS NEWS RELEASE, OTHER THAN PURELY HISTORICAL INFORMATION, INCLUDING STATEMENTS RELATING TO THE COMPANY'S FUTURE PLANS AND OBJECTIVES OR EXPECTED RESULTS, MAY INCLUDE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON NUMEROUS ASSUMPTIONS AND ARE SUBJECT TO ALL OF THE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES INHERENT IN RESOURCE EXPLORATION AND DEVELOPMENT. AS A RESULT, ACTUAL RESULTS MAY VARY MATERIALLY FROM THOSE DESCRIBED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS.

Alianza Minerals

Alianza Minerals


Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - February 3, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) announces that it received notice from option partner, Allied Copper Corp. ("Allied"), that Allied is terminating its optio n on the Klondike Copper Property in southwest Colorado, effective February 2, 2023.

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire - January 30, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to provide an outline of drilling and other exploration activities planned for the Haldane silver project in the historic Keno District, Yukon Territory. Work will include airborne electromagnetic and magnetics surveys and drilling at the high grade West Fault silver discovery and the emerging Bighorn silver target.

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that its proposal for drilling at the Twin Canyon Project in southwest Colorado has been approved by the United States Forest Service and the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety, subject to certain standard operating conditions and placement of a $18,104 bond. Alianza has now received all necessary permits to conduct a proposed 13 hole drill program from 8 drill pads, totalling approximately 3,950 metres of drilling

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) (" Alianza " or the " Company ") has cancelled the non-brokered private placement of 20 million "Flow-Through" Shares of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Share for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1 million (the " Offering ") announced on December 12, 2022

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that crews have completed exploration work at the 100% owned Haldane Silver Project in the historic Keno Hill District in Yukon Territory. The program was successful in extending the strike length of the BT structure at the Bighorn Target to 525 metres in length, with at least 1,400 metres of potential strike length exposure within prospective Basal Quartzite unit rocks. This program upgrades this target in terms of drilling priority for 2023. The 8,579 hectare Haldane project is located in the western portion of the Keno Hill silver district, 25 kilometres west of Keno City, Yukon.  Exploration at Haldane is investigating the extensions of historical high-grade silver production on the property as well as recently defined targets, such as the West Fault where Alianza is outlining high-grade silver mineralization which recently returned 3.14 m (true width) averaging 1,351 gt silver, 2.43% lead and 2.91% zinc in drilling

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news release dated February 8, 2023, the Company has received the approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to amend the exercise price of 19,100,000 share purchase warrants (" Warrants ") which expire on February 25, 2023 from $0.10 to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, BC - TheNewswire - February 1 3 , 2022 - Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (" BCSC ") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order (" MCTO ") it had previously granted the Company on January 4, 2023 under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 "), as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual and Interim Financials. Revoking the MCTO means members of management are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.

Orefinders Resources Inc. ‎(TSXV: ORX) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the execution and the completion of the initial payments pursuant to a previously announced mining option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with G.L. Geoservice Inc. and Marc Bouchard (the "Vendors") wherein the Company was granted an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Grizzly Gold Project ("Grizzly" or the "Project") in the Chibougamau District of Québec.

The Company shall acquire the 100% interest in the Project over a 48 month period through the payment of a total of $450,000 in cash or common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Payments"), along with the completion of a total of $750,000 in work obligations on the Project (the "Work Obligations"). Payment of the Consideration Payments, if made in common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") shall be based on the 15 day volume weight average price in the 15 days prior to the due date of the payment (the "Deemed Share Price"). Where the Deemed Share Price is less than $0.045 per Common Share, the Company shall make the ‎Consideration Payment in cash, and where the Deemed Share Price is $0.045 or more, the ‎Company shall make the Consideration Payment in Common Shares.‎

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTCQB: PUMXF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to outline its key accomplishments and discoveries made at its Williams Brook Gold Project in 2022 and present its 2023 Exploration Program.

Marcel Robillard, President and CEO of Puma, stated: "In only 2 years, we have identified 4 separate high-grade gold zones at surface with significant room for expansion in one of the best jurisdictions in Canada. We've grown Puma's market cap from C$5M to C$30M with only C$7M of exploration investment. Our tried and true exploration methodology has shown that the mineralization at the Lynx Gold Zone extends 750 m along trend and to a depth of about 100 m, and is open both laterally and at depth. Our 2022 discoveries, the Jaguar, Cougar and Panthera Gold Zones likely represent additional gold areas on our large land package. The potential of the Williams Brook property is significant and we will continue to add gold discoveries to its inventory as we work towards defining a resource at Lynx."

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Vancouver, BC - February 8, 2023 - Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSX-V:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) is pleased to announce that it intends to reprice a total of 19,100,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants").  The Warrants, which expire on February 25, 2023, will be repriced from the current $0.10 exercise price to $0.05 (the "Warrant Amendments").

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its drilling permit application for Los Pavitos has been submitted, opening the door to a drilling program. The Los Pavitos project consists of a 5,289-hectare (the equivalent of 53 square km or 20 square miles) concession located in the well mineralized Alamos region of southern Sonora State, Mexico.

Significant mapping and sampling at Los Pavitos was conducted in the first half of 2022 and covered about 75% of the area of main interest on the concession before taking a break for the summer heat and monsoon season. Signing of a formal two-year surface access agreement was achieved during this down time (see press release of October 31, 2022).

