Alianza Minerals Receives Funds from Property Payments and Announces Completion of Early Warrant Exercise Incentive Program

Alianza Minerals Ltd

Alianza Minerals Ltd. ("Alianza") (TSXV:ANZ ) ( OTC:TARSF) wishes to announce that during the current quarter, the Company received in excess of $240,000 from its partners for property payments, a reclamation bond refund as well as from the early warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") as described in its press releases dated February 8, 2023 and February 13, 2023

The Warrant Incentive Program was completed on March 15, 2023 where 439,300 warrants were exercised for gross proceeds of $21,965, resulting in the Company issuing 439,300 common shares and 439,300 whole incentive warrants ("Incentive Warrants").

Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance expiring on March 15, 2025. The Incentive Warrants and the common shares issuable on exercise thereof are subject to a four-month hold period that commenced on the date of issuance of the Incentive Warrants pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program expired on March 15, 2023.

About Alianza Minerals Ltd.

Alianza employs a discovery-focused business model of joint venture funding and self-funded projects to maximize opportunity for exploration success. The Company's primary asset is the Haldane silver project and also currently has gold, silver and base metal projects in Yukon Territory, Colorado, Nevada and Peru. Alianza has one project (Tim, Yukon Territory) optioned out to Coeur Mining, Inc. and one optioned to Allied Copper within an alliance with Cloudbreak Discovery PLC. Alianza is actively seeking partners on other projects. Alianza also holds certain royalties on projects in North and South America.

Alianza is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ANZ" and trades on the OTCQB market in the US under the symbol "TARSF".

