Overview

Resource-focused investors are all too familiar with mining companies aiming to explore and develop their portfolios. A typical junior or mid-tier mining company begins with exploration, then ideally moves towards developing the asset so it can eventually reach full production. It’s a story as old as mining itself, but is this the only way? The prospect generation model offers investors one of the best avenues to gain exposure to promising assets while simultaneously mitigating the risks associated with the exploration stage.

A prospect generator leverages its expertise to identify promising assets and conducts early-stage exploration, such as geophysics, geological mapping, and geochemistry. Once an asset produces promising assay results, a partner may be solicited to help fund exploratory drilling. Rick Rule of Sprott USA said in an interview, “The idea is that the exploration business is very much like any other form of research and development business, and that the chief value is actually the intellectual capital of the management team.”

Alianza Minerals (TSXV:ANZ,OTCQB:TARSF) is an exploration company that embodies the prospect generation approach with a twist. The company employs a hybrid business model towards project generation, fully funding very select projects while finding partners for others. Alianza Minerals uses this approach to maximize opportunities for exploration success. The company boasts a diverse portfolio of projects in Tier One jurisdictions at different stages of exploration, with some having partnerships and others wholly owned by Alianza Minerals such as its high grade Haldane silver project in Yukon.

The company is focused on politically-stable jurisdictions throughout the Americas, particularly the Cordillera regions in Western North and South America. The company has a large variety of assets, but three projects are currently at exciting stages of exploration. Its flagship project is the Haldane Silver Project in Yukon, which recently completed a very successful drilling campaign. In addition, the Tim Silver Project in Southern Yukon and the Twin Canyon Gold Project in Colorado are undergoing various stages of exploration. Each of these projects already has access roads, with the Haldane and Twin Canyon projects even having nearby access to power.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is the company’s partner to aid in exploring the Tim Project, and Coeur Mining also owns the nearby Silvertip Mine that has similar geology. Alianza is currently seeking a partner for the Twin Canyon Gold Project to help fund a ten-hole RC drilling program. The Haldane Silver Project is 100 percent owned by Alianza.

Giving its shareholders even more potential for discovery, in 2021, Alianza acquired two copper projects in Colorado and has secured a partner funding exploration, including drilling, on both projects for the summer of 2022.

Mark T. Brown, executive chairman, said, "It's tough to make economic metals discoveries in our business. So the more drilling you have, the more cracks you have at making a drill discovery and the better your chances of being successful. We're literally drilling at four projects in two well-known mining areas.”

Prospect generators ideally have a team of qualified experts; otherwise, they might fail to produce meaningful exploration results that intrigue other mining companies. Additionally, the management team needs to understand how to sell a prospect to a development company. A notable benefit of Alianza’s hybrid approach is that a partner adds another layer of scrutiny on the company’s projects and can also fill the gap if a particular asset needs a specific skill set.

Fortunately, Alianza Minerals has a diverse team of experts in both areas that builds confidence in the company’s ability to produce shareholder value with the prospect generation model. Jason Weber, Craig Lindsay and Marc Blythe have direct experience selling discoveries to other mining companies. Weber and Rob Duncan have a combined 55 years of mineral exploration experience, creating a solid foundation of expertise. Mark Brown was the founder of Rare Element Resources that he and his team built into a $500 million company. Experts in corporate management and accounting round out the management team.