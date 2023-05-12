INFINITY STONE VENTURES ANNOUNCES NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration: Assets with Blue-sky Potential in Underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor


SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR, OTCQB:SKKRF, FSE: BO4Q), OTCQB:SKKRF, FSE: BO4Q) focuses on gold in the underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, with five highly prospective gold assets in the area. In addition to its gold projects, SKRR holds two nickel-zinc properties that are also in Canada.

The company aims to change this gold supply trajectory, through exploration work at its highly prospective assets within the emerging gold-producing region of the Trans Hudson Corridor. The Homestake Gold Mine has been the most significant deposit within the Trans Hudson Corridor producing 43.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold between 1878 and 2002.

SKRR Exploration Project Locations

The Trans Hudson Corridor demonstrates a similar potential to the famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt yet remains underexplored. The company owns five assets within the corridor and is currently systematically exploring each property. The company’s portfolio contains several unexplored or underexplored assets with blue-sky potential.

Company Highlights

  • SKRR Exploration is focused on gold exploration in the Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada.
  • The Trans Hudson Corridor is a highly prospective gold belt with similar geology to the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt.
  • The company owns five gold projects within the Trans Hudson Corridor and two nickel-zinc projects in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.
  • SKRR's portfolio of gold assets is its primary focus, while its nickel-zinc resources represent additional revenue streams.
  • Each of SKRR’s assets is underexplored or unexplored, representing a significant potential for discovering new deposits.
  • An expert management team with a range of expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward fully exploring its assets.

Click here to connect with SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR, OTCQB:SKKRF, FSE: BO4Q)

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. Grants Stock Options

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces the granting of incentive stock options (" Options ") to certain of its directors, officers and consultants to purchase up to an aggregate 1,015,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0 .08 per common share for a period of three (3) years. The Options vest on the date of grant.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c9912.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Letter of Intent with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a letter of intent (" LOI ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (the " F3 "), whereby SKRR and F3 will negotiate and settle the terms of a definitive option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") that will provide SKRR with an option to acquire up to a 70% interest in F3's right, title and interest in and to the mineral claims compromising the mineral exploration project known as the "Clearwater West Project", located in Saskatchewan (the " Transaction ").

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Receipt of Fathom Nickel Shares & Staking of Graphite Property

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Receipt of Fathom Nickel Shares & Staking of Graphite Property

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its transaction and news release dated March 22, 2023 the Company received 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel Inc.

SKRR EXPLORATION Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company also announces the acquisition by staking of twelve (12) graphite mineral claims (the " Kelly Lake Graphite Claims ") located approximately 120 km northeast of the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan , Canada.

The staking was completed following a detailed review of several publicly available Saskatchewan Government geological databases and publications. A total of twelve claims were registered, covering a total area of approximately 10,572.42 hectares.

SKRR's President and CEO, Sherman Dahl commented:

"The 2,000,000 common shares received by Fathom Nickel Inc. provides us with continuing exposure to the Watts Lake property. We are also extremely pleased to have staked an exciting Graphite project in Saskatchewan . The addition of the Kelly Lake project adds to our portfolio of projects related to the ever-evolving battery-related industries in the search for a 'greener' world."

La Ronge, SK is a full service community with a commercial airport. Provincial transportation route #102 is 10km to the west of the Property. Access to the Property is via fixed wing or helicopter aircraft.

From a regional perspective, the property lies within the east boundary of the Kisseynew Litho-Structural Domain, which constitutes the largest geologic component of the Trans-Hudson Orogen in Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Regionally, the bedrock comprises turbidites and continental sandstones, both of which are interlayered with rare volcanic rocks and intruded by plutons.

On a local scale, the Kelly Lake Graphite Claims are underlain mainly by highly metamorphosed gneisses of various mineralogical compositions, the three main types being garnet gneiss, plagioclase quartz gneiss, and pyroxene bearing gneiss. All of these units contain granitic and pegmatitic sills with associated quartz veins.

There is scant historic exploration with significant efforts by White Rock Resources Ltd. / Comox Resources Ltd. in 1986, consisting of rock and soil sampling, and by Samurai Resources Inc. in 1987 completing two small detail grids of ground magnetometer and VLF surveys. Both of these efforts were concentrated on precious and base metals exploration. Interpretation of a 2012 airborne VLF-EM survey by Canadian Platinum Corp. indicated several EM anomalies on the Kelly Lake Property that do not have a magnetic association, which is indicative of graphite mineralization.

Geological reconnaissance of this area by W.G.Q. Johnston (Dept. of Mineral Resources Saskatchewan) in 1968 concluded 'One of the most important sources of graphite is from rocks similar to those in the Kelly Lake Area (Cameron, 1960), in which the mineralization consists of disseminated graphite flakes oriented parallel to the foliation of highly metamorphosed mica schists or gneisses cut by much granite material (pegmatite, aplite, etc.) in highly folded terrains. This type of deposit is larger, more uniform in grade and shape, and hence more readily mined. The similarities of the settings of important graphite-producing areas to the Kelly Lake Area makes the Kelly Lake Area worthy of investigation for graphite. The best concentrations of graphite noticed were south of Kakabigish Lake in the pyroxene-bearing gneisses. These rocks apparently more closely resemble those of the graphite terrains in Ceylon (Wadia, 1943) than other rocks in the Kelly Lake map-area. Graphite zones give electromagnetic anomalies for both ground and airborne electromagnetic surveys. Graphite zones containing a higher than usual amount of graphite were noticed south of Kakabigish Lake near the west limit of the area and west of the southern extremity of Brabant Lake .'

SKRR cautions that some of the historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for future work on the Kelly Lake Graphite Claims. Mineralization hosted on nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Kelly Lake Graphite Claims.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

About SKRR Exploration Inc. :

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits.  The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Kelly Lake Graphite Claims, continuing exposure to the Watts Lake Property, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/31/c4036.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. enters into Acquisition Agreement for the Disposition of the Watts Lake Zinc Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. enters into Acquisition Agreement for the Disposition of the Watts Lake Zinc Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive arm's length acquisition agreement with Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (" Fathom ") dated March 21, 2023 (the " Acquisition Agreement ") for the disposition of SKRR's 100% owned Watts Lake zinc property (the " Property "). The Property consists of 24 mineral claims comprising a total of 13,708.11 hectares and is approximately 65 km north-east of the town of La Ronge, Saskatchewan and 20km northwest of the community of Missinipe, SK .

SKRR EXPLORATION Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Terms of the Acquisition Agreement

Under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement, Fathom will acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making the following cash and share payments to SKRR:

    1. an initial cash payment of C$75,000 ;

    2. 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Fathom; and

    3. an additional cash payment of C$75,000 within 60 days of the execution of the Acquisition Agreement. The Acquisition Agreement provides for an underlying 2% net smelter return royalty in favour of Edge Geological Consulting Inc. (subject to a buy down to 1% for C$1,000,000 ).

The common shares to be issued pursuant to the Acquisition Agreement will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Sherman Dahl , President and CEO of SKRR, commented:

"SKRR is an asset-rich project generator, having acquired numerous high potential precious metal, and strategic base and battery metal projects, primarily focused in the province of Saskatchewan . Working with strong groups like Fathom Nickel Inc. allows SKRR to unlock hidden value within our company. Multiple occurrences of near-surface mineralization, including the historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit, along an extensive >14km conductive trend, make Watts Lake a very exciting property. There is not only potential for further mineralization potential but, as VMS deposits often occur in clusters, and numerous mineralized showings associated with structural conductive features on the property, there is good potential for further discoveries. Located in one of the World's top mining jurisdictions, the shallow depth, favorable geology and proximity to major infrastructure, means there is the potential to fast-track exploration and development activity."

Watts Lake Property Highlights
  • World-Class Jurisdiction: Saskatchewan is consistently ranked globally as a top mining investment jurisdiction.
  • Large Land Package in a Favorable Geological Setting: Watts Lake is a large contiguous land package consisting of 13,708 ha in the established, deposit endowed La Ronge Domain, of Saskatchewan . The Property is strategically located near important infrastructure, including within 20km of major provincial highway network.
  • Historic Borys Lake Lead-Zinc Zones: The Borys Lake Corridor is anchored by the shallow depth historic Borys Lake lead-zinc deposit, including all four known drill hole delineated zones; Mac, Main, Will A/Will B and Sam zones. The main zone was interpreted to have an approximate strike length of 975 m and widths varying from 5.3 to 19.5 m with the zinc to lead ratio being approximately 10:1. Mineralization is open along strike and at depth.
  • Strong Blue-Sky Potential: Watts Lake project area covers multiple, parallel basement conductive corridors, identified by a 2008 airborne versatile time-domain electromagnetic (VTEM) geophysical survey, including the entire approximately 14km-long Borys Lake conductive corridor, as well as significant portions of parallel corridors. The conductive corridors have numerous drill intersected and surface identified mineralized occurrences of zinc, copper, and silver as well as anomalous gold, nickel and cobalt.

See Fathom's news release dated March 22, 2023 for additional details regarding Fathom, the transaction and the Property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ross McElroy P.Geol , a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects .

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the Property and the Acquisition Agreement, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/22/c7240.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Acquires 75% of the Olson Gold Project and 100% of the Cathro Gold Project

SKRR Exploration Inc. Acquires 75% of the Olson Gold Project and 100% of the Cathro Gold Project

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has completed the earn-in requirements to hold a 75% interest in the Olson property (the " Olson Project ") and an undivided 100% interest in the Cathro property (the " Cathro Project ") from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: EPL) (" EPL "). EPL will retain an underlying 2% NSR on the Cathro Project. The Olson Project area covers 11,219 hectares located within the Trans Hudson Corridor, 20km northwest of Deschambault Lake, Saskatchewan and 80km south of SSR Mining's Seabee Gold Operation. The Cathro Project area covers 3,277 hectares located approximately 50km northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan .

