Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Falco Resources: Canadian Explorer in the Rouyn-Noranda Mining Camp

Argentina Lithium Announces Positive Lithium Values in the 12th Exploration Well at the Rincon West Project

Jindalee Lithium

JLL:AU

Rio Silver

RYO:CA

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU
2024 Gold Outlook Report

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Enters into Share Exchange Agreement with Citizen Mining to Acquire the Bishop Lake Property in Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an arm's length share exchange agreement (the " Agreement ") with Citizen Mining Corp. (" Citizen ") and each of the shareholders of Citizen (the " Vendors ") dated May 1, 2024 pursuant to which the Company will acquire (the " Acquisition ") all of the issued and outstanding shares of Citizen (the " Citizen Shares "), a private British Columbia incorporated company, that holds an option (the " Option ") to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) interest in and to eleven (11) mineral claims in Saskatchewan known as the Bishop Lake Uranium Property (the " Property "). The Property is located in Saskatchewan, Canada . Citizen holds the Option pursuant to a property sale agreement (the " Sale Agreement ") with Doctors Investment Group Ltd. (the " Seller ") dated April 14, 2024 a private British Columbia incorporated company that is the legal, beneficial and registered holder of the mineral claims comprising the Property.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Highlights of the Proposed Acquisition

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire all of the 17,140,000 issued and outstanding Citizen Shares (which will represent all of the outstanding securities of Citizen at the time of the closing of the Acquisition (the " Closing ")) from the Vendors, and each of the Vendors agrees to sell, assign and transfer its respective Citizen Shares to the Company in consideration for the issuance by the Company of 17,140,000 common shares of the Company (the " Consideration Shares ") to the Vendors on a pro rata basis, at a deemed price equal to $0.075 per Consideration Share, such that, immediately following the Closing, all of the issued and outstanding Citizen Shares will be owned by the Company and Citizen will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Upon Closing, the Company will assume the obligations of Citizen under the Sale Agreement. Pursuant to the Sale Agreement, in order to exercise the Option and to maintain the Option in good standing, Citizen must:

(a)  pay an aggregate of $2,000,000 in cash to the Seller as follows:

i. $200,000 on or before April 29, 2024 (Paid);
ii. $300,000 on or before the first anniversary of the date of the Sale Agreement (the " Effective Date "); and
iii. $400,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date;
iv. $500,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date; and
v. $650,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of the Effective Date.

(b)  Incur exploration expenditures on the Property as follows:

i. $200,000 on or before August 31, 2024 ;
ii. a further $750,000 on or before December 31, 2025 ;
iii. a further $1,000,000 on or before December 31, 2026 ; and
iv. a further $1,500,000 on or before December 31, 2027 .

(c)  Issue 9,000,000 common shares of Citizen to the  Seller on the Effective Date (Completed).

all of which such foregoing obligations of the Option may be accelerated.

The Agreement and the Acquisition are subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange "). The Consideration Shares to be issued pursuant to the Agreement will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company is at arm's length from Citizen, the Vendors and the Seller. No finders' fees or commissions are payable by the Company in connection with completion of the Acquisition. In connection with the Acquisition, the Company does not expect to assume any material liabilities except those arising from the Sale Agreement, nor does it expect to devote the majority of its working capital or resources to the development of the Property.  As a result, the Acquisition does not constitute a fundamental acquisition for the Company within the policies of the Exchange.

The Property is subject to a 1.0% net smelter return royalty in favour of the Seller with SKRR's option to repurchase 0.5% (one-half) of the net smelter return royalty for $1.5 million .

The Bishop Lake Uranium Property

The Property consists of 11 contiguous claims comprising a total of approximately 6,273 hectares, located approximately 25km southwest from the Key Lake mill in Saskatchewan, Canada .

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious, and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement and the proposed Acquisition, the Company's plans for the Property and future payments and expenditures under the Sale Agreement, Exchange approval of the Agreement and the proposed Acquisition, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/01/c5853.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces a previous engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" Red Cloud ") for certain capital market advisory services pursuant to an advisory agreement dated December 8, 2021 (the " Agreement ") was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as it did not fully comply with Exchange policies.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Red Cloud assisted in overall marketing of the Company. Certain of the services enumerated in the Agreement constituted promotional activity within the scope of Policy 3.4 of the Exchange. The Agreement was for an initial term of twelve months and automatically renewed on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Agreement was formally terminated in June 2023 . Under the engagement, Red Cloud was paid an initial fee of $150,000 for the initial twelve-month period and $10,000 per month thereafter. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c5246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023 it has entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the " Property ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the " Data and Information ", and together with the Property, the " Purchased Assets "). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the " Consideration Shares "). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the " Closing Date "), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1379.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Concludes Successful Participation in Washington, D.C. Summit on North American Critical Minerals Strategy

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) was proud to participate in an Ontario government delegation at the 2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit in Washington, D.C. During the summit, CEO Mark Selby a veteran in the mining industry with over 20 years of experience, stressed the importance of strengthened Ontario-US trade partnerships and collaboration in critical minerals as demand for clean energy solutions across North America surges.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel Company's CEO further spoke about the essential role of nickel in various high-tech applications, including electric vehicles (EVs) and stainless steel production, critical for the transition to a cleaner economy. "Nickel is not just a metal; it's a linchpin in our sustainable future," said Mark Selby , CEO of Canada Nickel Company.  "Canada Nickel, Ontario, Canada and the United States share many of the same economic and environmental objectives, specifically around the need for reliable, clean, critical minerals sources amid growing geopolitical tensions and increasing supply chain pressures."

Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in Ontario's Timmins Nickel District was showcased at the summit as a model of innovation and sustainability. Projected to become one of the top nickel sulphide operations globally, it boasts potential for zero-carbon production thanks to the Company's proprietary IPT Carbonation carbon storage technology.

"The Crawford Project is expected to be the Western World's largest nickel sulphide operation, emphasizing our commitment to environmentally responsible mining practices that significantly reduce carbon emissions," Selby noted. The Ontario project is expected to play a crucial role in filling critical supply gaps for North America's EV and stainless steel markets.

The summit also served as a platform for Canada Nickel to discuss the challenges and opportunities in the nickel market, which is essential for powering the EV revolution. The discussions included the impact of recent US policies on metal imports and the strategic steps both nations and the province need to take to secure a reliable supply of critical minerals.

"We have the critical minerals, expertise and experience the world is looking for in my riding of Timmins and across Northern Ontario ," said George Pirie , Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins , and Ontario's Minister of Mines. " The United States and Ontario share goals for a battery-powered future and the relationship between our governments has never been more important. We need to work together to secure the supply chain and Ontario -based companies like Canada Nickel will help us accomplish this goal. I am so excited to continue working to promote Ontario mining companies because they are the best in the world."

Canada Nickel's participation in the summit underscores its role as a leader in the next generation of large-scale nickel supply and as a key player in North America's critical minerals strategies. The company continues to work closely with the Ontario Government, Canadian, and US officials to advance bilateral initiatives that enhance the critical minerals supply chain and promote sustainable mining practices.

For More Information, Contact:
Mark Selby
CEO and Director
647-256-1954
info@canadanickel.com

Media Contact:
Sydney Oakes
Director of Indigenous Relations and Public Affairs, Canada Nickel Company
sydneyoakes@canadanickel.com

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project, strategic plans, statements relating to the nickel and EV markets, and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Crawford Project, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, and failure to obtain  regulatory or shareholder approvals.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-company-concludes-successful-participation-in-washington-dc-summit-on-north-american-critical-minerals-strategy-302132296.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF BOUGHT DEAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF $46 MILLION

western copper and gold corporation ("Western" or the "Company") (TSX: WRN) (NYSE American: WRN) is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced bought deal public offering (the "Offering") of 24,210,526 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of $1.90 per Common Share for gross proceeds of $45,999,999.40 including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation logo (CNW Group/Western Copper and Gold Corporation)

The Offering was completed pursuant to an underwriting agreement dated April 16, 2024 entered into between the Company and a syndicate of underwriters led by Eight Capital, and including Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., BMO Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc., H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters"). In connection with the Offering, the Company paid the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds, other than on sales of an aggregate of 358,000 Common Shares to purchasers on a president's list.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Common Shares are expected to be used to advance permitting and engineering activity at the Company's Casino Project in the Yukon and for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering was completed by way of a short form prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed in all of the provinces of Canada , except Québec, and in the United States pursuant to a prospectus filed as part of a registration statement on Form F-10 (the "Registration Statement") under the Canada /U.S. multi-jurisdictional disclosure system. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Common Shares in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Prospectus is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The Registration Statement is available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov .

Certain directors of the Company (the "Insiders") participated in the Offering and were issued an aggregate of 110,000 Common Shares. The Insiders' participation in the Offering constitutes a "related party transaction" as defined in Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of 61-101 in respect of the Offering as neither the fair market value of the securities issued to the Insiders nor the consideration paid by the Insiders for such securities exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization. The Company will file a material change report in respect of the Offering. However, the Company did not file a material change report 21 days prior to closing of the Offering as the participation of insiders of the Company in the Offering had not been confirmed at that time.

western copper and gold corporation is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world.

The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino Project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

For more information, visit www.westerncopperandgold.com .

On behalf of the board,

"Sandeep Singh"

Sandeep Singh
Chief Executive Officer
western copper and gold corporation

Cautionary Disclaimer Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the use of proceeds from the Offering and the filing of a material change report in respect of the Offering . Statements that are not historical fact are "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 ("NI 51-102") of the Canadian Securities Administrators (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible" and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results "will", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. The material factors or assumptions used to develop forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the assumptions that all regulatory approvals of the Offering will be obtained in a timely manner; all conditions precedent to completion of the Offering will be satisfied in a timely manner; and that market or business conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner.

Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual results, performance or achievements of Western and its subsidiaries may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. Such risks and other factors include, among others, risks involved in fluctuations in gold, copper and other commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties related to raising sufficient capital in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in Western's AIF and Form 40-F, and other information released by Western and filed with the applicable regulatory agencies.

Western's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and Western does not assume, and expressly disclaims, any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE western copper and gold corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/30/c8584.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Extension of Uranium Mineralisation at Samphire Uranium Project Blackbush Deposit

EIS Funding of $180,000 Awarded for Drilling at Caligula, a Significant Copper Target at the Arkun Project, WA

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

LU7 Raises $3.64 Million to Advance Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap Strategy

×