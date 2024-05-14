- WORLD EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA
Impact Minerals Limited's (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA.
- Baseline environmental surveys indicate no Threatened or Priority species of flora and fauna are present on the Lake Hope salt pan.
- A few protected species are present around parts of the proposed site logistics but will have no material effect on mine planning.
- Together with previous Heritage Clearance by the Ngadju Aboriginal group, these surveys will support a Mining Lease application and guide environmental and Aboriginal Cultural Heritage management plans.
- Highly regarded Indigenous Services Australia (ISA), led by Tony Shaw and Carola Verschuren appointed to establish a long-term relationship with the Ngadju group upon whose lands the project is located, and with a view to establishing an access agreement and cultural heritage management plan.
- David English appointed to lead the Pre-Feasibility Study at Lake Hope. David helped lead the feasibility studies and development of both Sandfire Resources’ De Grussa Project and Sirius Resources’ Nova-Bollinger Project, both known for record times from discovery to production.
- Metallurgical test work is continuing.
- The Pre-Feasibility Study is scheduled for completion in Q4 2024.
- Drill results from other lakes in the area have been received and are being interpreted.
Impact’s Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The results of the flora and fauna baseline surveys further confirm that the environmental impact of our proposed development of the Lake Hope alumina deposit will be exceptionally small. Given that mining will only leave a hole about one to two metres deep in the lake, the environmental risk and any post-mine rehabilitation are considered to be minimal at this stage.
We are also pleased to announce the appointment of Indigenous Services Australia to help with our discussions and negotiations with the Ngadju Aboriginal group upon whose lands the Lake Hope project is located. ISA played a pivotal role in negotiating a mining agreement between the Ngadju people and Sirius Resources (now IGO) for the Nova-Bollinger mine near Norseman.
In addition, we have appointed a well-respected and very experienced Feasibility Study manager for Lake Hope, Mr David English. David helped lead the teams that developed both the De Grussa copper mine (Sandfire Resources) and the Nova-Bollinger nickel-copper mine and he was instrumental in getting both projects to production in near-record times. David has already added significantly to the team and our forward plans, and we are on schedule to complete the PFS by the end of the year.
David’s appointment has allowed Roland Gotthard, who discovered Lake Hope and developed the metallurgical processes to produce HPA from lake mud, to focus on the metallurgical test work and accelerate end-product development. We look forward to announcing the results of that on-going work”.
Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project (northernmost red star). Lake Hope is one of five exploration licences owned by Playa One Pty Limited, in which Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest (ASX Release March 21st 2023)
Baseline flora and fauna studies have not identified any Threatened or Priority species in and around the salt lakes that host the alumina-bearing mud at Impact Minerals Limited’s Lake Hope project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Together with the already-received Heritage Clearance from the Ngadju Aboriginal people, this is a further significant milestone on Impact’s journey to producing High-Purity Alumina (HPA) from the aluminous mud at Lake Hope.
The surveys, which were undertaken by Biota Environmental Sciences, were completed in the spring season in late 2023 and were focused on E63/2086, which contains the Lake Hope alumina deposit. The studies covered the deposit, which lies in the top two metres of two salt pans and the surrounding areas, small areas of which will be required for site logistics, mainly haulage roads and stockpiles and temporary accommodation.
A few species that will require an environmental management plan are present in a few places close to some of the proposed site logistics but will not have a material effect on development. Further surveys will be completed in these areas and also along the route of the proposed haul road to the Norseman-Hyden road in due course.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Impact Minerals Limited
Overview
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is an exploration and development mining company focused on discovering and developing new resource projects within Australia. Lake Hope, a recent transformational acquisition by the company and its current flagship asset, is a high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Impact’s home territory of Western Australia, a tier-one jurisdiction.
This advanced-stage project allows the company to fast-track the asset toward development, firmly establishing the company on the road to production and increasing shareholder value.
HPA is a high-value product with various uses in several industries that are key to the transition to a low-carbon world. Its main uses are in LED lighting, micro-LED screens, and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries. Both these markets are forecast to grow dramatically over the next decade, and a looming supply shortage is predicted for 2026.
HPA is also necessary for producing synthetic sapphire and scratch-resistant glass. With these ever-widening applications for HPA, demand for this resource is expected to grow from US$3.18 billion to US$12.21 billion by 2030 with a compounded annual growth rate of about 20 percent.
Lake Hope is the company’s current focus as it moves towards production, and where a very shallow, high-grade resource of HPA precursor material has been identified in the top two meters of a dry salt lake. The deposit has unique physical and chemical properties that will allow for inexpensive digging and mining, with transportation to a processing facility off-site in an established industrial area. This will accelerate the approvals processes required to get into production.
Impact is currently focused on lodging a mining lease application. The company aims to bring Lake Hope, which contains almost 1 million tons of potential HPA, into production when the forecast average price for 4N HPA (99.99 percent AL203) and related products is about US$20,000 per ton. The ‘4N’ designation indicates the purity grade, making it suitable for high-tech end uses.
Outstanding economics from the latest scoping study released by the company shows Lake Hope’s potential to be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by up to 50 percent.
In June 2023, Impact announced a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tons at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tons of alumina. The company also received heritage clearances for the entire Lake Hope deposit further de-risking the project and providing another critical component in the company’s application for a mining lease.
Impact completed a bulk sampling and test pits program at the Lake Hope project in December 2023. The company recently announced a key milestone having produced HPA greater than 99.99 percent (4N) purity from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope.
In February 2024, a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays was identified. Impact produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 from a low-temperature leach (LTL) process. The LTL process may lower the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process which underpinned the recent scoping study. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study in parallel with the sulphate process at marginal extra cost to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed on schedule in late 2024.
A comparison of the LTL process and the sulphate process
The company received a significant research and development refund of $753,000 from its exploration activities completed in the financial year ending June 30th, 2022. The company is well funded to finance the pre-feasibility study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and exploration activities at the Arkun battery minerals project.
Impact Minerals was also one of the inaugural cohort of seven companies selected to be part of the prestigious BHP Xplor program. BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
The BHP Xplor funding was used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area in New South Wales, eastern Australia, where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for several years.
Additionally, the company is exploring its large Arkun battery metals project, also in Western Australia which covers nearly 2,900 square kilometres. Three new exploration licence applications were submitted recently immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe, and the Caligula copper anomaly. These anomalies require drill testing which will occur in 2024 and is an exciting development in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
A strong management team with over 50 years of combined industry experience leads the company. With a mining and exploration geology degree, Dr. Mike Jones, managing director, launched a long career consulting and leading mining organizations. Peter Unsworth, the non-executive chairman, has more than 35 years of experience in multiple financial sectors, such as securities industries and wealth management. Paul Ingram, a non-executive director, has led several mining companies since 2003. Impact Minerals has the experience and expertise to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Impact Minerals is an exploration and development mining company focused on rapidly moving its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project towards production.
- Lake Hope project has a high-grade maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3), for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina that can be converted to HPA.
- HPA is used throughout multiple industries, and the overall HPA market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 18.4 percent by 2030.
- A pre-feasibility study is currently in progress, and Impact plans to lodge a mining lease application by Q3 2024 after results of its scoping study indicated that Lake Hope could potentially be one of, if not the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally, possibly by a significant margin of up to 50 percent.
- The company’s project portfolio also includes assets with high-grade mineral deposits of a range of base, critical and precious metals.
- Impact Mineral’s 2,000-square-mile Arkun nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia has produced encouraging assays motivating further exploration with maiden drill programmes planned for 2024.
- The company is also exploring its Broken Hill copper project in New South Wales under the auspices of the BHP Xplor program.
- A strong management team leads the company with experience in geology, mining and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Lake Hope HPA Project
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope HPA project is in Western Australia, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. HPA is a crucial component in many new and emerging technologies, creating ongoing demand for high-grade sources. The Lake Hope project has become the company’s flagship as it moves toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: A maiden mineral resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina has been defined at the Lake Hope HPA Project. About 88 percent of the resource, or 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence indicated resource category.
- Amenable to Open-pit Mining: The Lake Hope project is a unique HPA asset amenable to shallow, open-pit mining. The deposit is soft and shallow, allowing for cheap digging and minimal infrastructure requirements. This type of deposit also lowers the environmental footprint of the operation.
- Fast-tracked to Production: The company is currently awaiting its Mining Lease Application. Once granted, the company will begin working towards a pre-feasibility study and mini pilot plant. Impact Minerals plans to reach a complete pilot plant by 2026.
- Impressive Results of the 2023 Scoping Study: Outstanding economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50 percent. Key outcomes from the scoping study include:
- Annual production of 10,000 tpa of 4N HPA with an initial 25-year mine life
- Annual EBITDA of A$174 million.
- 2 years construction period with 5,000 tonnes of production during the first year, 8,000 tonnes in the second year and 10,000 tonnes of production thereafter.
- US$934 million post-tax NPV8 at an IRR of 55 percent.
The scoping study was underpinned by a sulphuric acid process allowing the company to achieve a new milestone by producing HPA with purity of more than than 99.99 percent (4N) from the metallurgical processing of lake clays acquired from Lake Hope. The company further identified a new proprietary metallurgical process for producing HPA from the lake clays. Known as the low-temperature leach (LTL) process, this also produced 99.99 percent (4N) Al2O3 and has the potential to lower even further the capital and operating costs to produce HPA compared to the sulphate process. The LTL process will be included in the ongoing pre-feasibility study along with the sulphate process to determine the best processing route to HPA. The PFS is due to be completed in late 2024.
Broken Hill Copper Project
The Broken Hill project has a significant land position of 815 square kilometers and hosts multiple targets with the potential for high-grade copper. Broken Hill is located in New South Wales, Australia, an area known for its prolific silver-lead-zinc mining operations and the giant Broken Hill deposit.
Project Highlights:
- Participant in the BHP Xplor Program: Impact was selected for the BHP Xplor program based on its Broken Hill project. The program is designed to allow participants to accelerate growth and establish a long-term partnership with BHP.
- Potential for Additional Minerals and Deposits: As well as copper, the project has significant exploration potential for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE sulphides, and at the time the host rocks were formed, Broken Hill was located close to the world-class nickel-copper-PGE deposit of Jinchuan and the significant Lengquisheng deposit. The project area also has the potential to contain zinc-lead-silver deposits, providing even more value.
Arkun Nickel-Copper-Gold-Lithium-REE Project
The Arkun project is a 2,900-square-kilometer nickel, copper and gold project located in the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE province near the world-class Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and surrounded by Anglo American Corporation, which secured its ground holding shortly after Impact secured its asset. Anglo-American is one of the world’s top ten mining companies, and their presence in the region brings confidence in the project’s potential.
Project Highlights:
- Additional Exploration Underway: Impact plans follow-up work programs, including drilling, at its priority targets.
- Significant Targets Identified: Recent soil sampling identified two new prospects:
- Hyperion prospect - Located in the northwestern part of the project area returned with rare earth element anomalism of up to 5,880 ppm (0.59 percent) total rare earth oxide (TREO+Y) and neodymium and praseodymium (Nd+Pr) of up to 21 percent.
- Caligula prospect - Initially identified on the roadside, the Caligula prospect is a large and significant target for porphyry copper mineralisation.
- Three New Exploration Licences: Impact applied for three new exploration licences expanding Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
Management Team
Peter Unsworth - Non-executive Chairman
Peter Unsworth, formerly a chartered accountant, has over 35 years of experience in the corporate finance, investment and securities industries and a wealth of management experience with public and private companies. A former executive director with a leading Western Australian stockbroking company, Unsworth has been a director of several public exploration and mining companies. He recently completed a long time serving as chairman of the Western Australian Government-owned Gold Corporation (operator of The Perth Mint). Unsworth is the founding chairman of Impact Minerals.
Dr. Mike Jones - Managing Director
Dr. Mike Jones is the founding managing director of Impact Minerals Limited, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in November 2006. Reporting to the board of directors, he is responsible for the company's performance as it moves towards production at its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and also for implementing strategies to explore and maximize the value of the company's other extensive tenement holdings.
Since listing, he has helped raise more than $60 million to help fund the exploration of Impact’s projects and managed the company through significant adverse events, including the global financial crisis and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which affected Impact’s considerable investment in the uranium sector, a five-year global downturn in the mining sector and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Ingram - Non-executive Director
Paul Ingram is a geologist with extensive experience managing major mineral exploration programs for several publicly listed companies and has been involved in the mining sector for over thirty years. He has designed and implemented innovative techniques for exploration in remote areas and has managed projects in countries throughout Australia and East Asia. Ingram has been a director of the following listed companies in the past three years: Polo Resources from January 2008 to January 2011; A-Cap Resources since June 2009; Consolidated Global Investments since September 2006; Caledon Resources from February 2003 to March 2008; and Australian Pacific Coal since March 2011.
Dr Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is currently a non-executive director of PNX Metals. He was previously a non-executive director of Gold Australia NL and chaired the advisory board of a Luxembourg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021.
Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising
Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its 1-for-17 fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Spartan (New Shares) as announced on Thursday, 18 April 2024.
The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 10 May 2024 to raise a total of approximately A$11m at the offer price of A$0.58 per New Share. The Retail Entitlement Offer follows the completion of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and placement (Placement) which raised A$69m. In total the Placement and Entitlement Offer (together the Equity Raising) raised approximately A$80m.
Pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Company received applications for approximately 7.4 million shares for A$4 million. The shortfall under the Retail Entitlement Offer is 12.0 million shares (Shortfall Shares) for A$7 million which will be issued to the underwriters of the Entitlement Offer. The total raising under the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer is approximately A$11m (before costs).
New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer (including the Shortfall Shares) are expected to be allotted on Friday, 17 May 2024 and commence trading on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 20 May 2024. New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, Sternship Advisers Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartleys Limited are acting as Underwriters and Joint Lead Managers to the Equity Raising.
Further information on the Entitlement Offer is set out in the Investor Presentation separately lodged with ASX on Thursday, 18 April 2024 and the Retail Offer Booklet lodged with ASX on Friday, 26 April 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation
Description:
With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.
“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.
Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.
“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by
positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.
The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.
Report highlights include:
- Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
- The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
- A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
- Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
New Zealand's Golden Mining Opportunities
With a mining history dating back to the 19th century and a federal government committed to economic development through industrial growth, New Zealand offers considerable investment opportunities.
Measures such as the new Fast-track Approvals Bill — which aims to shorten the permitting process for mining and exploration — only make the country an even more attractive jurisdiction for investment.
It is essential that investors gain an understanding of New Zealand's new direction and the opportunities it represents when evaluating investment opportunities.
Brief history of New Zealand's mining sector
Tasmanian Gabriel Read’s first gold discovery in 1861 in the Tuapeka district on New Zealand's South Island became the focal point of New Zealand's first gold rush. Throughout the 1860s, numerous miners and prospectors traveled to the area that would eventually be known as Gabriel's Gully.
Individual prospectors soon gave way to larger mining organizations, culminating in the foundation of the Waihi gold mine in 1880. The mine is still operational today producing over 10 million gold ounces to date, and still producing roughly 60,000 ounces of gold annually. Gold remains a staple of New Zealand's mining industry to this day, and the country is known for producing incredibly high grades of the precious metal.
Other major mineral and resource exports of New Zealand include iron ore, oil and natural gas.
Though the scope of its mineral exports appears somewhat limited at first glance, mining was New Zealand's second most productive industry in 2023, eclipsed only by electricity, gas, water and waste services.
Pushing for more production
New Zealand’s election of a new Prime Minister in late 2023 signaled a significant geopolitical shift within the country, according to an article by the Canadian Mining Journal. Up to that point, the relationship between New Zealand's government and its mining sector could be described as somewhat antagonistic at best. In August 2023, for instance, the government at the time passed legislation removing any obligation to promote the mining industry, claiming this would help its program on climate change.
The new government, on the other hand, in a bid to boost the country’s mining sector, has introduced a Fast-track Approvals Bill for infrastructure and mining projects that cut the permitting process from two years to six months. Investors and mining industry experts are incredibly optimistic about the bill, noting it has the potential to bring about a new gold rush for New Zealand. The legislation is going through the drafting process in Parliament and feedback from various groups is being discussed and incorporated into the final bill.
As reported by RNZ, on May 2, the Environment Committee fielded complaints from seven different groups.
Federated Farmers noted the bill could allow companies to seize private land through "ministerial power" rather than "fair and equitable negotiation and compensation." The New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Planning Institute both expressed concern the bill allowed ministers to disregard the advice of experts without explanation, citing a lack of transparency. Greenpeace, meanwhile, was highly critical of the fact the bill removed environmental protections.
"Expert evidence, public participation, scrutiny by the courts — these are the processes by which our society decides what development is and is not appropriate," Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson told RNZ. "If passed into law, the Fast-track Approvals Bill would completely undermine these processes, [opening] the door to development not in the name of the public good but in the name of whoever lobbies hardest."
The Fast-Track Approvals Bill still has the potential to significantly boost New Zealand's mining industry through streamlined mining and exploration — it simply needs to get past these initial growing pains.
Mining companies to watch
New Zealand's long-running mining sector means there are several companies with an established presence in the country. Below, you'll find a few that we believe investors would do well to keep an eye on.
OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF)
A multinational gold mining and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, OceanaGold owns Project Martha — an underground mining operation built on the country's longest-running gold mine at Waihi. In addition to Project Martha, the company operates mines in both the Philippines and the US. OceanaGold claims it is committed to safety and sustainability.
Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL,OTC Pink:BTURF)
Bathurst is New Zealand's largest coal-mining company, operating with a strong commitment to sustainable development and community. It owns and operates coal mines throughout the country, providing energy for industry sectors, including agri-business, education and healthcare. Bathurst also exports high-quality coal for steel production and is involved in two steelmaking coal development projects in BC.
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA,OTC Pink:NZAUF)
A promising gold exploration company based in New Zealand, Rua Gold owns two highly prospective land packages. The first, Reefton, is situated in a high-grade orogenic gold province with considerable production and multiple recent discoveries. The second, Glamorgan, displays all the hallmarks of a major epithermal gold-silver system.
All permits and title work for the two drill-ready projects are secured, and both current and future development is backed by a team of mining industry experts and veterans with considerable working knowledge and access to funding.
Investor takeaway
New Zealand is an incredibly promising mining jurisdiction, and it will only become more compelling once the Fast-Track Approvals Bill is passed. Investors would be wise to pay attention to the region. After all, it could be on the verge of another gold rush — and those with an existing foothold will be well positioned to take full advantage.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Rua Gold (CSE:RUA,OTC Pink:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rua Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Rua Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rua Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project (the “Falco Horne 5 Project”).
In anticipation of the public examination (public hearings) of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”), Falco invites the population to an information meeting organized by the BAPE as part of the public information period. This information meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda (112, 7e rue, Rouyn-Noranda, QC, J9X 1Z9) and will allow the community to learn and ask questions about the Falco Horne 5 Project.
Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, said: “We look forward to continuing our collaborative approach with host communities and the launch of the BAPE process will open up more consultations and transparent and direct discussions with stakeholders, as well as allowing the advancement of the environmental permit process towards obtaining a ministerial decree authorizing the Falco Horne 5 Project.”
FALCO HORNE 5 PROJECT: A WORLD-CLASS HISTORICAL DEPOSIT
Environment
- Disposal of processing tailings in the old mining openings of the Horne mine
- Reuse of the old Quemont 2 shaft as access infrastructure to the Horne 5 mineral zone
- Reuse of the site of a former unrehabilitated tailings pond to complete the storage capacity for mining tailings
- Use of double-walled pipes for the transportation of mining residues and recirculation water installed in the right-of-way of existing roads
- Production of copper concentrates with low GHG emissions given the proximity of the Horne Foundry facilities (< 1km)
- Minimum footprint of the surface infrastructure of the Falco Horne 5 Project
Production
- Polymetallic deposit of massive sulphide type (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn)
- High-volume underground mining favoring the best modern extraction technologies
- Annual production (220,000 ounces of gold / 334,000 ounces Au Eq) – 15 years LOM
- Concentrate offtake agreements (Cu, Zn) and operating license and indemnity agreement (“OLIA”) with Glencore Canada Corporation
- Feasibility study (2021) reflecting robust financial parameters (based on a gold price of US$1600)
- All-in sustaining costs below US$600 per ounce, considering base metal by-product credits
Luc Lessard, President and CEO declared: “In light of the significant progress recently achieved including the signing of the OLIA and confirmation of admissibility of the environmental impact assessment, as well as the ongoing BAPE process, the Falco Horne 5 Project has entered a new, proactive phase, which brings us closer to its execution phase. In addition, during the second half of 2024, Falco will update the feasibility study (2021), particularly in the financial sections, so that it reflects current assumptions, including the increase in the long-term prices of commodities.”
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco’s ability to complete the BAPE, to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Falco Horne 5 Project and the ability of Falco to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the OLIA. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including, without limitation, the ability of Falco to provide the financial assurance guarantees required by the OLIA and the exercise by Glencore Canada of rights under the OLIA which could affect the development and operation of the Horne 5 Project, together with the other risk factors identified in Falco’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Click here to connect with Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays
Following the discovery of assay result inconsistencies at its Wawa gold project, Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX,OTCQB:RDEXF) disclosed on May 10 that 532 out of approximately 98,000 assay results in its database appear to have been manipulated since it took ownership of the asset in 2014.
An internal investigation has revealed that the assay result inconsistencies were caused by the actions of the company's former CEO, Quentin Yarie. The discrepancies were first reported by Red Pine on May 1.
Yarie is alleged to have manipulated certain assay results received from Activation Laboratories, subsequently disseminating them for various purposes, including resource modeling and public disclosure.
The Wawa gold project, which is situated in Northern Ontario and is the company’s flagship operation, covers over 7,000 hectares and is home to several past-producing mines with historic production of 120,000 ounces of gold.
The company's share price plunged on May 1, dropping to C$0.08 from the previous day's close of C$0.21. While it saw a slight recovery over the next two weeks, rising as high as C$0.12, it sank again on May 10 to C$0.09.
Red Pine Exploration stock chart, April 15 to May 13.
Chart via Google Finance.
According to Red Pine, assay result mismatches occurred during two periods: 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024.
In the 2014 to 2019 period, both the Surluga and Minto deposits at Wawa were affected.
The company's May 10 release notes that while no material losses are anticipated from Surluga's indicated resource, it estimates a reduction of 39,500 to 54,000 ounces from its inferred resource.
In terms of Minto, Red Pine said it estimates a loss of 8,000 to 12,000 ounces from its indicated resource and a decrease of 16,000 to 20,000 ounces in its inferred resource. The company has emphasized that these numbers are its own internal estimates and have not been verified by an independent qualified person.
Investigations into the 2019 to 2024 period are ongoing, although Red Pine said it hopes to provide an update in a press release before the market opens on Wednesday (May 15). A conference call is planned for that day at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
WSP Global, a consulting and engineering firm, has been appointed by the company to oversee an independent verification of all assay certificates from 2014 to the present. Red Pine has also informed the Ontario Securities Commission about the issue, and is looking into possible legal remedies moving forward.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA
- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR’s 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project
- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter
- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:
- Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie
- Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR’s metal account to Horizon
- If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation
- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement 1
- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining
- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon’s own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR
Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said: 2
“We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024.”
Figure 1: Horizon’s project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure
Next Steps 1
- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter
- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon
- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
