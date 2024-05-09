$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Investing in Graphene Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Far Northern Resources: Newly Listed Australia-based Gold, Copper Explorer

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Energy Fuels Announces Q1-2024 Results, Including Continued Net Income, Continued Successful Uranium Ramp-Up, Commissioning Rare Earth Oxides Production, and Steps to Secure World-Scale Sources of Heavy Mineral Sands and Monazite

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Pursuit Minerals: Tier 1 Lithium Play in the Prolific Lithium Triangle in Argentina

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Far Northern Resources

FNR:AU

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM

Osisko Metals

OM:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Copper Market Outlook (Australia Ed.)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Manuka Resources

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Manuka Resources Limited (“Manuka” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received firm commitments from institutional and other exempt investors for up to $8 million worth of new Manuka shares (each, a New Share) via a Share Placement (“Placement”) to commence bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into production within 2024.

Highlights

  • Firm commitments received for $8 million to be applied towards bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into production.
  • Mt Boppy has an initial 5-year Mine Plan generating a forecast EBITDA of up to approximately $19 million per annum1.
  • The $8 million raised will allow for the establishment of an on-site processing facility to recover gold from oxidised ore. The balance of capital required for a flotation circuit for processing of sulphide ore is to be funded from project cash flows.
  • Manuka tenements in the region, including the Mt Boppy mining licenses, hold significant exploration upside. Once in production at Mt Boppy, the Company intends to aggressively explore with the aim of increasing annual gold production and extending the life of mine.
  • Cash flows from Mt Boppy will support the potential restart of the Wonawinta Silver Mine, located 150km south of Mt Boppy, as a dedicated silver operation in 2025.
  • The Company is targeting the release of an updated Reserve Statement for the Wonawinta Silver Mine in the current June quarter.

The Company is pursuing a staged growth strategy that is initially focused on gold and silver production and free cash flow generation from its assets in the Cobar Basin.

The Company has recently completed a sonic drilling program to firm up confidence in the Mt Boppy Resource2 and developed an initial 5-year Mine Plan that is forecast to generate an average $19 million EBITDA per annum3. The capital raising will fund the establishment and ramp up of a fit-for-purpose gold processing facility on-site at the My Boppy Gold Mine with first doré production scheduled for Q4 2024. Previously, ore mined at Mt Boppy had been transported, to and processed at, the Wonawinta Silver Mine located 150km south of Mt Boppy.

Dennis Karp, Manuka’s Executive Chairman, commented:

“We are delighted to announce this significant capital raising for the Company and look forward to launching immediately into the execution of our strategy to establish on-site processing capacity at Mt Boppy and potentially commencing gold doré production later this year.

Bringing a new processing plant at Mt Boppy online represents Stage 1 of the Company’s staged self-sustaining growth plan, that is focused initially on production and free cash generation from our Cobar Basin gold and silver projects, and subsequently development of our world-class VTM Sands Project in New Zealand.

With firm commitments toward this capital raising received and continued strength in the gold and silver markets, it is an exciting time to be a Manuka shareholder.”

Following the ramp-up of the Mt Boppy Gold Mine, the Company will look to recommence silver production at Wonawinta in 2025 with the support of cash flow generated from Mt Boppy. Previously Australia’s largest primary silver producer, the Wonawinta Silver Mine comprises an existing mine and process plant and a Resource of 38.3Mt at 41.3g/t Ag for 51Moz4 including a higher-grade component of 4.5Mt at 97 g/t Ag for 14Moz.

Wonawinta, which as recently as December 2023 was used to process ore from Mt Boppy, is currently on care and maintenance. The Company is targeting the release of an updated Reserve Statement for the Wonawinta Silver Mine in the current quarter.

Use of Placement Proceeds

The proceeds of the Placement are proposed to be used as follows:

Table 1: Use of Placement Proceeds

Placement Details

The Placement comprises the issue of approximately 133.3 million New Shares which will rank equally with the Company’s existing ordinary shares. The Placement price of $0.06 per share represents:

  • a 13.0% discount to the closing price of the Company’s shares on 6 May 2024; and
  • a 18.1% discount to the 5-day volume weighted average price (“VWAP”);

Each New Share issued under the Placement will come with one free accompanying option exercisable into an ordinary share in the Company at a strike price of $0.06 per share and an expiry date of 15 May 2026 (each, an “Option”). The Options are being issued for nil additional cash consideration. It is the intention for the Options to be quoted on ASX, subject to the receipt of shareholder approval, the satisfaction of all applicable ASX requirements and following the preparation and issuance of a transaction-specific prospectus.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Manuka Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

gold investingasx:mkriron investingsilver investingvanadium investingGold Investing
MKR:AU
The Conversation (0)
Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Welcomes George Salamis as Strategic Advisor

Outback Goldfields Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (OTC Pink: OZBKF) (the "Company" or "Outback") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcement of the Letter of Intent to acquire S2 Resources' gold assets located in the Central Lapland district of Finland (see March 1, 2024 news release), Mr. George Salamis has agreed join Outback as a strategic and technical advisor.

Mr. Salamis offers a wealth of technical and strategic expertise in the Central Lapland district, having worked as Vice President of Riddarhyttan Resources AB and advancing what is now known as the Kittilä Mine until its sale to Agnico Eagle in 2006. The Kittila mine is Europe's largest producing gold mine, originally discovered by the Finish Geological Survey (GTK) in the late 1990's and then sold to Riddarhyttan as a small, shallow resource of less than 300,000 ounces of gold1. Riddarhyttan conducted extensive drilling and engineering studies on the project, growing it to over 2.8 million ounces of contained gold by 20041. Agnico went on to acquire Riddarhyttan in 2005 and since then, has identified over 7.9 million ounces of gold resources on the project1. In 2023, the Kittila mine produced 234,402 ounces of gold, and is expected to produce 230,000 ounces in 20242.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Kestrel Gold - Grants Centerra Gold the Option to Earn a 75% Interest in the QCM Gold Property

Kestrel Gold Inc. ("Kestrel" or the "Corporation,"(TSXV:KGC) is pleased to announce the signing of an option agreement ("Agreement") with Thompson Creek Metals Inc. a wholly owned subsidiary of Centerra Gold Inc. ("Centerra"), whereby Centerra is granted the option to earn a 75% interest in the QCM gold property ("QCM") located in the in the Manson-Germanson area of central British Columbia

Rob Solinger, President and CEO of Kestrel, states: "We are pleased to have signed this Agreement which will see QCM advanced by a well funded and technically strong option partner. Positive results from previous reverse circulation drilling by the Corporation at QCM, combined with continued strength in the price of gold and Centerra's decision to enter into this Agreement reinforces Kestrel's belief in QCM."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Titan Minerals

More High-Grade Gold & Silver Confirmed at Dynasty Project

Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador, where it has been conducting extensive field based exploration including mapping and surface geochemical sampling.

Keep reading...Show less
Iceni Gold Limited

Spectacular Vein Gold Discovery Expands Christmas Gift Shear

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL)(Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on the recent work conducted on the 14 Mile Well Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Many Peaks

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (Many Peaks or the Company) (ASX: MPK) is pleased to advise that it has completed its acquisition of 100% ownership of CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd from Turaco Gold Ltd (‘Turaco’) and Predictive Discovery Ltd (‘Predictive’), which holds the right to acquire an 85% interest in four mineral permits in Cote d’Ivoire, with recent gold discoveries and over US$4 million in prior exploration expenditure.

Keep reading...Show less
Spartan Resources

Surface Drilling Continues to Unlock High-Grade Underground Potential

Latest high-grade assays include the deepest-ever result from the Dalgaranga Project; Spartan set to develop underground exploration drill drive; High-grade resource growth potential multiplied as new Pepper discovery grows

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to provide an update on exploration and development activities at its 100%-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (“DGP”), located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Mernova’s Strong Progress Continues

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Related News

Rare Earth Investing

ChemX - Investor Presentation

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Announces Closing of C$11.5 Million "Bought Deal" Private Placement of Units

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with Trinex Minerals for the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Congratulates Neighbouring Treasury Metals Inc. on Combination Transaction with Frank Giustra Backed Deal

manganese investing

E25 Secures USA Site for HPMSM Refinery

×