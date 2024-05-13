Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

Osisko Metals Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at Gaspé Copper - Indicated Resource of 495 Mt Grading 0.37% Copper Equivalent

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Spartan Resources

Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its 1-for-17 fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Spartan (New Shares) as announced on Thursday, 18 April 2024.

The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 10 May 2024 to raise a total of approximately A$11m at the offer price of A$0.58 per New Share. The Retail Entitlement Offer follows the completion of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and placement (Placement) which raised A$69m. In total the Placement and Entitlement Offer (together the Equity Raising) raised approximately A$80m.

Pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Company received applications for approximately 7.4 million shares for A$4 million. The shortfall under the Retail Entitlement Offer is 12.0 million shares (Shortfall Shares) for A$7 million which will be issued to the underwriters of the Entitlement Offer. The total raising under the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer is approximately A$11m (before costs).

New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer (including the Shortfall Shares) are expected to be allotted on Friday, 17 May 2024 and commence trading on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 20 May 2024. New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares.

Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, Sternship Advisers Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartleys Limited are acting as Underwriters and Joint Lead Managers to the Equity Raising.

Further information on the Entitlement Offer is set out in the Investor Presentation separately lodged with ASX on Thursday, 18 April 2024 and the Retail Offer Booklet lodged with ASX on Friday, 26 April 2024.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:sprgold investingGold Investing
SPR:AU
Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Spartan Resources

Spartan Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

Keep reading...Show less
New Zealand flag on map.

New Zealand's Golden Mining Opportunities

With a mining history dating back to the 19th century and a federal government committed to economic development through industrial growth, New Zealand offers considerable investment opportunities.

Measures such as the new Fast-track Approvals Bill — which aims to shorten the permitting process for mining and exploration — only make the country an even more attractive jurisdiction for investment.

It is essential that investors gain an understanding of New Zealand's new direction and the opportunities it represents when evaluating investment opportunities.

Keep reading...Show less
Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project (the “Falco Horne 5 Project”).

In anticipation of the public examination (public hearings) of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”), Falco invites the population to an information meeting organized by the BAPE as part of the public information period. This information meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda (112, 7e rue, Rouyn-Noranda, QC, J9X 1Z9) and will allow the community to learn and ask questions about the Falco Horne 5 Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Red Pine's core shack at the Wawa gold project.

Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays

Following the discovery of assay result inconsistencies at its Wawa gold project, Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX,OTCQB:RDEXF) disclosed on May 10 that 532 out of approximately 98,000 assay results in its database appear to have been manipulated since it took ownership of the asset in 2014.

An internal investigation has revealed that the assay result inconsistencies were caused by the actions of the company's former CEO, Quentin Yarie. The discrepancies were first reported by Red Pine on May 1.

Yarie is alleged to have manipulated certain assay results received from Activation Laboratories, subsequently disseminating them for various purposes, including resource modeling and public disclosure.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited

Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

Keep reading...Show less
Sarama Resources

Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce the Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Spartan Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Spartan Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Related News

Copper Investing

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Lithium Investing

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

Potash Investing

Nutrien Reports US$165 Million in Q1 Net Earnings, Highlights Strong Demand

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

Base Metals Investing

World Copper Creates Technical Advisory Committee for Zonia Copper-Oxide Project

Base Metals Investing

Noble Reports that Canada Nickel Achieves Initial Metallurgical Success at Mann Northwest Property

×