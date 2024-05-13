- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising
Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan or Company) (ASX:SPR) is pleased to announce that the Company has completed the retail component (Retail Entitlement Offer) of its 1-for-17 fully underwritten pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Spartan (New Shares) as announced on Thursday, 18 April 2024.
The Retail Entitlement Offer closed at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 10 May 2024 to raise a total of approximately A$11m at the offer price of A$0.58 per New Share. The Retail Entitlement Offer follows the completion of the institutional component of the Entitlement Offer and placement (Placement) which raised A$69m. In total the Placement and Entitlement Offer (together the Equity Raising) raised approximately A$80m.
Pursuant to the Retail Entitlement Offer, the Company received applications for approximately 7.4 million shares for A$4 million. The shortfall under the Retail Entitlement Offer is 12.0 million shares (Shortfall Shares) for A$7 million which will be issued to the underwriters of the Entitlement Offer. The total raising under the fully underwritten Entitlement Offer is approximately A$11m (before costs).
New Shares under the Retail Entitlement Offer (including the Shortfall Shares) are expected to be allotted on Friday, 17 May 2024 and commence trading on a normal settlement basis on Monday, 20 May 2024. New Shares issued under the Retail Entitlement Offer will rank equally with the Company’s existing fully paid ordinary shares.
Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited, Sternship Advisers Pty Ltd and Euroz Hartleys Limited are acting as Underwriters and Joint Lead Managers to the Equity Raising.
Further information on the Entitlement Offer is set out in the Investor Presentation separately lodged with ASX on Thursday, 18 April 2024 and the Retail Offer Booklet lodged with ASX on Friday, 26 April 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Spartan Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Overview
Australia is the second largest producer of gold worldwide, according to the US Geological Survey, and Western Australia (WA) is the dominant player in the nation’s gold market accounting for nearly 70 percent of the total production. Gold mining is the third-largest commodity sector by value in WA, producing nearly 6.9 Moz (or 214 tonnes) in 2022 valued at A$17.8 billion. Eleven of the world’s biggest gold mines are in WA, where Spartan Resources is advancing its flagship Dalgaranga Gold Property.
Formerly known as Gascoyne Resources, Spartan Resources (ASX:SPR) is engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company is currently undergoing a pivotal transformation, underpinned by the exceptional high-grade Never Never gold discovery in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from its less-than-5-year-old, existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility in care and maintenance, and the lower grade open pits at Dalgaranga.
Drilling at Never Never has led to the discovery of 721 koz at an average grade of 5.85 g/t gold. Driven by the potential for further resource upgrade, Spartan secured $50 million in funding in February 2023 to support its aggressive exploration program at Never Never. This program, which is intended to last 18 months, is targeting: more than 300 koz reserve at a grade exceeding 4.0 g/t gold; more than 600 koz resource at a grade exceeding 5.0 g/t gold; and the development of a 5-year mine plan capable of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum.
The Dalgaranga property is in proximity to multiple gold-producing projects including Ramelius Resources’ Mt Magnet Project, Musgrave Cue Project, and Westgold Resources’ Tuckabianna gold mill. Historically, Mt Magnet has produced over 6 million ounces since discovery in 1891, which increases confidence in the resource potential of Dalgaranga.
In parallel with the company’s planned exploration program at Never Never, Spartan is progressing with permitting and evaluation of its 244-koz Yalgoo Gold Project, which is expected to provide an important source of ore feed to supplement the high-grade ore from Never Never. In addition, the company owns the 537-koz Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Project in the Gascoyne region, which has the potential to become a second production hub for Spartan Resources.
Company Highlights
- Spartan Resources Limited is an Australia-based company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold projects. The company was formerly known as Gascoyne Resources but changed its name to Spartan Resources Limited (Spartan) in August 2023 after a series of incredible discovery drill holes and exploration success that justified the transformation of the business.
- Spartan is currently focused on the newly discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit, part of its 100-percent-owned Dalgaranga Gold Project (Dalgaranga) in Western Australia. The Never Never discovery was made in mid-2022 and is less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5-Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility and the main open pit at Dalgaranga. The Dalgaranga Process Plant is less than five years old and is well suited to the new discovery and existing lower grade ore deposits.
- Spartan’s Dalgaranga gold project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres west of the 6-Moz high-grade Mt Magnet gold camp in the Murchison Region of Western Australia.
- In November 2022, the company, then Gascoyne, suspended mining and milling operations of the former focus of its operations, the lower grade circa 0.8-1.0g/t Gilbey’s open pit to focus on the recently discovered high-grade Never Never gold deposit.
- The strategy has thus far paid off extremely well with drilling, defining a growing high-grade mineral resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t gold for 721,200 oz. The Never Never gold resource, when added to the existing lower-grade Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz. Keep in mind the discovery and establishment of the high-grade Never Never deposit has more than doubled the grade of the previous Mineral Resource Estimate on which the infrastructure was built.
- Spartan also has three other gold projects, the Yalgoo Gold Project, which is 110 kilometres west of, and two others roughly 500 kilometres further north of Dalgaranga, the Glenburgh and Egerton Gold Projects. With all resources combined, the global mineral resource estimate for Spartan currently stands at 38.51 Mt at 1.6 g/t gold for 1.96 Moz of contained gold.
- Looking to the immediate future, the potential for further growth within the Spartan portfolio is extensive. The current 32,000-metre drilling program at Dalgaranga is already underway with the aim to extend the existing Never Never resource at depth, as well as identify new look-alike targets along strike to the north and south, such as the newly identified higher-grade Four Pillars and West Winds shoots, and follow up of the Patient Wolf high-grade target 1.6 kilometres north of the Never Never discovery.
- The next resource update will summarise the efforts of the current drill campaign across multiple targets and is scheduled very shortly in Q4 2023.
- Spartan raised $50 million in February 2023 to underpin an 18-month exploration and strategic plan (the “365” strategy) aiming to develop a five-year mine plan with the goal of generating 130 to 150 koz of gold per annum. This strategy appears well on track with the resource target, the “600” already achieved with work underway on the “300” reserves and establishing the minimum “5-yr” mine life currently.
- An additional $25 million was raised in November 2023 to accelerate Spartan’s high-grade growth strategy and support an expanded exploration campaign at Dalgaranga in 2024.
- Also in February 2023, the company established an exploration target of 4 to 5 Mt @ 4.6-6.2 g/t for 600 koz to 1 Moz gold at the Never Never Gold Deposit.
- With a current resource of 3.8 Mt @ 5.85 g/t for 721 koz gold and an imminent resource update due, Spartan has delivered on what it said, and looks solid to continue to do so.
Key Projects
Dalgaranga Project
Spartan Resources’ flagship Dalgaranga Gold Project is located 475 kilometres northeast of Perth and approximately 65 kilometres northwest of Mt Magnet in Western Australia. The Dalgaranga Project includes a fully developed operation comprising a fully established gold mine, a 2.5 Mtpa carbon-in-leach processing facility, modern camp accommodation, and an airstrip.
The Dalgaranga mine produced 71,153 oz in FY 2022 before being placed on care and maintenance in November 2022 to facilitate the implementation of a new strategic and restructuring plan. The new plan is focused on the high-grade Never Never gold deposit discovered in 2022, less than 1 kilometre from the existing 2.5 Mtpa processing facility.
Never Never Gold Deposit is located within the Dalgaranga property immediately to the north of Gilbey’s open pit and within 1 kilometre of the process plant. Never Never is much higher grade than any of the previously defined ore bodies at Dalgaranga and appears to be far more structural, fold and/or shear-hosted as opposed to the more stratigraphic/shale-associated historically defined Gilbey’s series of gold deposits.
The strategy to focus on high-grade Never Never has thus far paid off with drilling defining a mineral resource of 721 koz gold contained within 3.83 Mt at 5.85 g/t. The Never Never gold resource when added to the Dalgaranga Gold project mineral resources brings the total resource to 16.7 Mt at 2.2 g/t gold for 1.18 Moz.
In light of the success of the drilling program, Spartan has expanded its current drill program to 32,000 metres with up to six rigs operating on-site (previously, 25,000 metres with four rigs). The expanded program looks to target extensions of known mineralization, further upgrading the high-grade 721,200 oz mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Never Never Gold Deposit. The company ultimately aims to deliver a new mine plan to feed the 2.5 Mtpa processing plant for at least five years. The target for the five-year mine plan is to deliver gold production of 130 to 150 koz per annum.
Some of the more significant assay results under the current drill program include:
- Drill-hole DGRC1305-DT registered the deepest ever gold intercept 576 metres down-hole at Never Never. While the assay results for the hole are yet to be published, this discovery is significant as it demonstrates that the deposit remains open at depth.
- Drill-hole DGRC1283-DT returned 18.56 metres at 6.71 g/t gold from 495 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 2.56 metres at 32.19 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1276-DT returned 7 metres at 34.34 g/t gold from 372 metres, including high-grade mineralized zones of 1 metre at 95.90 g/t gold and 2.5 metres at 49.50 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1271-DT returned 3.2 metres at 7.95 g/t gold from 310.3 metres, including a high-grade mineralized zone of 1 metre at 12.29 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGDH039, targeting the West Winds area, intersected 20.52 metres at 2.38 g/t gold from 420.48 metres, including a high-grade zone of 5 metres at 6.22 g/t gold.
- Drill-hole DGRC1245, targeting the Arc gold prospect, intersected 4 metres at 8.33 g/t gold from 106 metres including high-grade zone of 1 metre at 30.66 g/t gold.
Notably, in October 2023 Spartan announced a new gold discovery, Patient Wolf, located immediately to the north of Never Never which returned a massive 10 metres at 19.84 g/t gold, including a high-grade zone of 4 metres at 40.15 g/t gold. This new site is located 1,600 metres north of Never Never and 1.9 kilometres from the processing plant.
The company will now accelerate planned resource diamond drilling across multiple high-grade targets, including Never Never, Four Pillars, and West Winds along with a dedicated RC rig at the new Patient Wolf prospect. The ultimate aim is to deliver the scheduled resource update for the project in Q4 2023, which will grow Spartan’s high-grade resource inventory within a 2-kilometre radius of the 2.5-Mtpa Dalgaranga process plant.
Spartan is well-funded to support its drilling programme and develop its five-year mine plan, having secured a $50 million funding package in February 2023, which included a $26.3-million equity raising, a $21.3-million investment from highly respected global resources private equity fund Tembo Capital, and a $2.5-million unsecured loan from existing major shareholder, Delphi.
Yalgoo Gold Project
The Yalgoo Gold Project is located 110 kilometres by road from the Dalgaranga Gold Project and comprises two deposits, namely the Melville deposit and the Applecross deposit, which is adjacent to the northern end of the Melville deposit. The Yalgoo Gold Project hosts a mineral resource of 243,600 oz contained within 5.2 Mt at 1.4 g/t gold. Exploration activity at this project has slowed down with the Never Never deposit at Dalgaranga taking priority as the next source of higher-grade ore.
Glenburgh Gold Project
The Glenburgh Gold Project (Glenburgh, spread over an area of 2,000 square kilometres, is located in the southern Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Glenburgh has a JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate of 16.3 Mt at 1.0 g/t for 510,100 ounces of gold.
Mt Egerton Gold Project
Mt Egerton Gold Project is spread over an area of 200 square kilometres and is located in the Gascoyne region of Western Australia. Two known deposits exist at Mt Egerton – Hibernian and Gaffney’s Find – both located within granted mining leases. Mt Egerton hosts a current resource of 27,000 oz of contained gold, with strong growth potential.
Management Team
Simon Lawson – Managing Director
Simon Lawson is a professional geoscientist with more than 16 years of operational experience spanning multiple commodities and jurisdictions. He was one of the founders of Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) and under his leadership transformed the company from a small Western Australian gold miner into a multi-billion dollar global gold mining heavyweight. He has also worked with Firefly Resources Ltd., Superior Gold (TSXV:VSGD) in various senior leadership roles. Lawson brings considerable operational management and technical experience to the board of Spartan and has set in place a firm strategy to take Spartan forward through consistent production, improved cash flows, commercial dealings, and near-term production-focused resource/reserve growth.
Rowan Johnston – Non-Executive Chairman
Rowan Johnston is a mining engineer (graduating from the West Australian School of Mines) with significant experience as an executive and non-executive director. He is currently interim non-executive chairman of Wiluna Mining Corporation, non-executive director of Kin Mining NL, and has previously been managing director of Excelsior Gold. Johnston has worked and studied in the mining (primarily gold) industry for 40 years throughout Australia and overseas and has experience working for owners, consultants, and contractors. He has worked through several feasibility studies, start-ups, construction, and production.
Hansjoerg Plaggemars – Non-Executive Director
Hansjoerg Plaggemars is a seasoned professional with experience in structured debt finance, and equity capital markets including capital increases and decreases, restructurings and insolvencies. He has worked as CFO in various industries including software, retail, prefabricated housing and e-commerce. Since 2017, he has set-up his own consultancy firm, Value Consult. Plaggermars currently sits on a number of boards as a non-executive director or supervisory member. He holds a degree in business administration from the University of Bamberg.
David Coyne – Non-Executive Director
David Coyne has over 30 years of experience in the mining, engineering and construction industries, both within Australia and internationally. Prior to joining Spartan, Coyne held senior executive positions with Australia-listed companies Macmahon Holdings, VDM Group, Peninsula Energy, and with unlisted global manganese miner Consolidated Minerals. He has previously served on the boards of listed companies such as Peninsula Energy and BC Iron.
John Hodder – Non-Executive Director
John Hodder is a geologist by background with a B.Sc. in geological sciences and a B.Com. in finance and commerce from the University of Queensland. He also has a master’s in finance from London Business School. He has served as a director of a number of junior mining companies and has significant experience of operating and investing in Africa. He also worked at Suncorp and Solaris as a fund manager focusing on the resource sector managing an index-linked natural resource portfolio of A$1.25 billion.
Tejal Magan – Chief Financial Officer
Tejal Magan is a chartered accountant with over 10 years of experience in the mining, oil and gas, and construction industries, within Australian and internationally listed companies. She has been at Spartan Resources since December 2018. Previously, she worked with Austal, a shipbuilding company, where she held the role of financial controller for the Australian business unit. Before joining Austal, she worked at Cliffs Natural Resources, a global mining company, where she held various roles including accounting and reporting controller, corporate controller, and senior corporate accountant.
Craig Jones - Chief Operating Officer
Craig Jones is a qualified mining engineer with more than 28 years’ experience in West Australian underground hard-rock mining operations, primarily in operational leadership roles. Prior to joining Spartan, he was the chief executive officer of Poseidon Nickel and previously the chief operating officer for Bellevue Gold, where he played an instrumental role in establishing the restart of the historical operation, leading the feasibility study and forming part of the team that delivered financing of the project. An inclusive and hands on leader, Jones is renowned for building engaged and driven work cultures and for his dedication to working collaboratively across diverse stakeholder groups.
Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation
Description:
With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.
“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.
Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.
“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by
positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.
The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.
Report highlights include:
- Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
- The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
- A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
- Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.
For the full analyst report, click here.
This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].
Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.
New Zealand's Golden Mining Opportunities
With a mining history dating back to the 19th century and a federal government committed to economic development through industrial growth, New Zealand offers considerable investment opportunities.
Measures such as the new Fast-track Approvals Bill — which aims to shorten the permitting process for mining and exploration — only make the country an even more attractive jurisdiction for investment.
It is essential that investors gain an understanding of New Zealand's new direction and the opportunities it represents when evaluating investment opportunities.
Brief history of New Zealand's mining sector
Tasmanian Gabriel Read’s first gold discovery in 1861 in the Tuapeka district on New Zealand's South Island became the focal point of New Zealand's first gold rush. Throughout the 1860s, numerous miners and prospectors traveled to the area that would eventually be known as Gabriel's Gully.
Individual prospectors soon gave way to larger mining organizations, culminating in the foundation of the Waihi gold mine in 1880. The mine is still operational today producing over 10 million gold ounces to date, and still producing roughly 60,000 ounces of gold annually. Gold remains a staple of New Zealand's mining industry to this day, and the country is known for producing incredibly high grades of the precious metal.
Other major mineral and resource exports of New Zealand include iron ore, oil and natural gas.
Though the scope of its mineral exports appears somewhat limited at first glance, mining was New Zealand's second most productive industry in 2023, eclipsed only by electricity, gas, water and waste services.
Pushing for more production
New Zealand’s election of a new Prime Minister in late 2023 signaled a significant geopolitical shift within the country, according to an article by the Canadian Mining Journal. Up to that point, the relationship between New Zealand's government and its mining sector could be described as somewhat antagonistic at best. In August 2023, for instance, the government at the time passed legislation removing any obligation to promote the mining industry, claiming this would help its program on climate change.
The new government, on the other hand, in a bid to boost the country’s mining sector, has introduced a Fast-track Approvals Bill for infrastructure and mining projects that cut the permitting process from two years to six months. Investors and mining industry experts are incredibly optimistic about the bill, noting it has the potential to bring about a new gold rush for New Zealand. The legislation is going through the drafting process in Parliament and feedback from various groups is being discussed and incorporated into the final bill.
As reported by RNZ, on May 2, the Environment Committee fielded complaints from seven different groups.
Federated Farmers noted the bill could allow companies to seize private land through "ministerial power" rather than "fair and equitable negotiation and compensation." The New Zealand Law Society and the New Zealand Planning Institute both expressed concern the bill allowed ministers to disregard the advice of experts without explanation, citing a lack of transparency. Greenpeace, meanwhile, was highly critical of the fact the bill removed environmental protections.
"Expert evidence, public participation, scrutiny by the courts — these are the processes by which our society decides what development is and is not appropriate," Greenpeace spokesperson Amanda Larsson told RNZ. "If passed into law, the Fast-track Approvals Bill would completely undermine these processes, [opening] the door to development not in the name of the public good but in the name of whoever lobbies hardest."
The Fast-Track Approvals Bill still has the potential to significantly boost New Zealand's mining industry through streamlined mining and exploration — it simply needs to get past these initial growing pains.
Mining companies to watch
New Zealand's long-running mining sector means there are several companies with an established presence in the country. Below, you'll find a few that we believe investors would do well to keep an eye on.
OceanaGold (TSX:OGC,OTCQX:OCANF)
A multinational gold mining and exploration company headquartered in Vancouver, OceanaGold owns Project Martha — an underground mining operation built on the country's longest-running gold mine at Waihi. In addition to Project Martha, the company operates mines in both the Philippines and the US. OceanaGold claims it is committed to safety and sustainability.
Bathurst Resources (ASX:BRL,OTC Pink:BTURF)
Bathurst is New Zealand's largest coal-mining company, operating with a strong commitment to sustainable development and community. It owns and operates coal mines throughout the country, providing energy for industry sectors, including agri-business, education and healthcare. Bathurst also exports high-quality coal for steel production and is involved in two steelmaking coal development projects in BC.
Rua Gold (CSE:RUA,OTC Pink:NZAUF)
A promising gold exploration company based in New Zealand, Rua Gold owns two highly prospective land packages. The first, Reefton, is situated in a high-grade orogenic gold province with considerable production and multiple recent discoveries. The second, Glamorgan, displays all the hallmarks of a major epithermal gold-silver system.
All permits and title work for the two drill-ready projects are secured, and both current and future development is backed by a team of mining industry experts and veterans with considerable working knowledge and access to funding.
Investor takeaway
New Zealand is an incredibly promising mining jurisdiction, and it will only become more compelling once the Fast-Track Approvals Bill is passed. Investors would be wise to pay attention to the region. After all, it could be on the verge of another gold rush — and those with an existing foothold will be well positioned to take full advantage.
This INNSpired article is sponsored by Rua Gold (CSE:RUA,OTC Pink:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V). This INNSpired article provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rua Goldin order to help investors learn more about the company. Rua Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this INNSpired article.
This INNSpired article was written according to INN editorial standards to educate investors.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rua Gold and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project
Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project (the “Falco Horne 5 Project”).
In anticipation of the public examination (public hearings) of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”), Falco invites the population to an information meeting organized by the BAPE as part of the public information period. This information meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda (112, 7e rue, Rouyn-Noranda, QC, J9X 1Z9) and will allow the community to learn and ask questions about the Falco Horne 5 Project.
Hélène Cartier, Vice-President, Environment, Sustainable Development and Community Relations, said: “We look forward to continuing our collaborative approach with host communities and the launch of the BAPE process will open up more consultations and transparent and direct discussions with stakeholders, as well as allowing the advancement of the environmental permit process towards obtaining a ministerial decree authorizing the Falco Horne 5 Project.”
FALCO HORNE 5 PROJECT: A WORLD-CLASS HISTORICAL DEPOSIT
Environment
- Disposal of processing tailings in the old mining openings of the Horne mine
- Reuse of the old Quemont 2 shaft as access infrastructure to the Horne 5 mineral zone
- Reuse of the site of a former unrehabilitated tailings pond to complete the storage capacity for mining tailings
- Use of double-walled pipes for the transportation of mining residues and recirculation water installed in the right-of-way of existing roads
- Production of copper concentrates with low GHG emissions given the proximity of the Horne Foundry facilities (< 1km)
- Minimum footprint of the surface infrastructure of the Falco Horne 5 Project
Production
- Polymetallic deposit of massive sulphide type (Au, Ag, Cu, Zn)
- High-volume underground mining favoring the best modern extraction technologies
- Annual production (220,000 ounces of gold / 334,000 ounces Au Eq) – 15 years LOM
- Concentrate offtake agreements (Cu, Zn) and operating license and indemnity agreement (“OLIA”) with Glencore Canada Corporation
- Feasibility study (2021) reflecting robust financial parameters (based on a gold price of US$1600)
- All-in sustaining costs below US$600 per ounce, considering base metal by-product credits
Luc Lessard, President and CEO declared: “In light of the significant progress recently achieved including the signing of the OLIA and confirmation of admissibility of the environmental impact assessment, as well as the ongoing BAPE process, the Falco Horne 5 Project has entered a new, proactive phase, which brings us closer to its execution phase. In addition, during the second half of 2024, Falco will update the feasibility study (2021), particularly in the financial sections, so that it reflects current assumptions, including the increase in the long-term prices of commodities.”
About Falco
Falco Resources Ltd. is one of the largest mineral claim holders in the Province of Québec, with extensive land holdings in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. Falco owns approximately 67,000 hectares of land in the Noranda Mining Camp, which represents 67% of the entire camp and includes 13 former gold and base metal mine sites. Falco’s principal asset is the Horne 5 Project located under the former Horne mine that was operated by Noranda from 1927 to 1976 and produced 11.6 million ounces of gold and 2.5 billion pounds of copper. Osisko Development Corp. is Falco’s largest shareholder owning a 17.3% interest in the Corporation.
For further information, please contact:
Luc Lessard
President and Chief Executive Officer
514 261-3336
info@falcores.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws, in particular Falco’s ability to complete the BAPE, to obtain receipt of permits and approvals required to develop the Falco Horne 5 Project and the ability of Falco to efficiently develop and operate the Horne 5 Project based on the terms of the OLIA. These statements are based on information currently available to the Corporation and the Corporation provides no assurance that actual results will meet management’s expectations. The occurrence of such events or the realization of such statements is subject to a number of risk factors, including, without limitation, the ability of Falco to provide the financial assurance guarantees required by the OLIA and the exercise by Glencore Canada of rights under the OLIA which could affect the development and operation of the Horne 5 Project, together with the other risk factors identified in Falco’s Annual Information Form and other continuous disclosure documents available at www.sedarplus.com. Although Falco believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Falco disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Click here to connect with Falco Resources (TSXV:FPC) to receive an Investor Presentation
Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays
Following the discovery of assay result inconsistencies at its Wawa gold project, Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX,OTCQB:RDEXF) disclosed on May 10 that 532 out of approximately 98,000 assay results in its database appear to have been manipulated since it took ownership of the asset in 2014.
An internal investigation has revealed that the assay result inconsistencies were caused by the actions of the company's former CEO, Quentin Yarie. The discrepancies were first reported by Red Pine on May 1.
Yarie is alleged to have manipulated certain assay results received from Activation Laboratories, subsequently disseminating them for various purposes, including resource modeling and public disclosure.
The Wawa gold project, which is situated in Northern Ontario and is the company’s flagship operation, covers over 7,000 hectares and is home to several past-producing mines with historic production of 120,000 ounces of gold.
The company's share price plunged on May 1, dropping to C$0.08 from the previous day's close of C$0.21. While it saw a slight recovery over the next two weeks, rising as high as C$0.12, it sank again on May 10 to C$0.09.
Red Pine Exploration stock chart, April 15 to May 13.
Chart via Google Finance.
According to Red Pine, assay result mismatches occurred during two periods: 2014 to 2019 and 2019 to 2024.
In the 2014 to 2019 period, both the Surluga and Minto deposits at Wawa were affected.
The company's May 10 release notes that while no material losses are anticipated from Surluga's indicated resource, it estimates a reduction of 39,500 to 54,000 ounces from its inferred resource.
In terms of Minto, Red Pine said it estimates a loss of 8,000 to 12,000 ounces from its indicated resource and a decrease of 16,000 to 20,000 ounces in its inferred resource. The company has emphasized that these numbers are its own internal estimates and have not been verified by an independent qualified person.
Investigations into the 2019 to 2024 period are ongoing, although Red Pine said it hopes to provide an update in a press release before the market opens on Wednesday (May 15). A conference call is planned for that day at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
WSP Global, a consulting and engineering firm, has been appointed by the company to oversee an independent verification of all assay certificates from 2014 to the present. Red Pine has also informed the Ontario Securities Commission about the issue, and is looking into possible legal remedies moving forward.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binding TMA has been executed with FMR, which owns the Greenfields Mill located northeast of Coolgardie and 30km southwest of Kalgoorlie-Boulder in WA
- Horizon will arrange contract mining and hauling of ore from Cannon for ore processing at FMR’s 1.0Mtpa Greenfields Mill, located ~67km by road from the Cannon Project
- An agreed 200kt of ore will be processed over a period of eight months, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter
- The TMA contains competitive ore treatment rates with the payment structure as follows:
- Horizon is responsible for delivery of each stockpile to the Greenfields Mill ROM near Coolgardie
- Payment of processing costs must be made before the value of the processed and refined gold at the Perth Mint is transferred from FMR’s metal account to Horizon
- If the delivery schedule is missed Horizon will forfeit its allocated tonnes for that month and from the overall 200kt allocation
- An Ore Reserve for Cannon has already been established including forecast economics for the ore to be processed via a Toll Milling Agreement 1
- Cannon is fully environmentally permitted (with last mining in 2017) with pre-production activities are already underway, including dewatering of the open pit in preparation for underground mining
- The TMA has flexibility that Horizon can treat Horizon ore other than Cannon, including Horizon’s own current resources or those acquired through the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources Limited, provided sufficient notice is provided to FMR
Commenting on the toll milling agreement, Chief Executive Officer Mr Grant Haywood said: 2
“We are very pleased to have converted our 200,000 tonne allocation with FMR into a formal Toll Milling Agreement, and look forward to working closely with them as ore deliveries will commence later this calendar year. This agreement is in addition to our 1.4Mt ore sale agreement with Paddington announced a week ago. Together this will see us generating cash flow from two fronts in this fantastic gold price environment before the end of 2024.”
Figure 1: Horizon’s project locations, regional geology and surrounding infrastructure
Next Steps 1
- AMC Consultants has been engaged and undertaken a review of the Cannon Ore Reserve and will progress the revised key financial outcomes for the June 2024 Quarter
- Finalise engagement with underground mining and haulage contractors to finalise tenders for Cannon
- Complete the proposed merger with Greenstone Resources to enhance the long-term production profile with development ready high-grade projects
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023
Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce the Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023.
The following information is provided as required under Form 51-102F6 for Non-Venture Issuers, as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations for the financial year ended December 31, 2023. The Company reports its financial statements in United States dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all compensation described in this statement is awarded to, earned by, paid to, or payable to an NEO in either Canadian dollars or Australian dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all compensation amounts have been converted into United States dollars at the following Bank of Canada annual average rates.
All references to “C$”, “$” or “dollars” in this Statement of Executive Compensation refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. References to “US$” or “U.S. dollars” refer to United States dollars. References to “A$” refers to Australian dollars.
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
The following compensation discussion and analysis provides insight into the compensation that the Company provided to its Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and the three most highly compensated executive officers of the Company (the “NEOs”) for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the “2023 Fiscal Year”). For the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Company had the following NEOs: (i) Andrew Dinning, CEO; (ii) Lui Evangelista, CFO; (iii) Paul Schmiede, Vice President – Corporate Development; and (iv) Jack Hamilton, Vice President – Exploration.
During the 2023 Fiscal Year, the Company focused on completing a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on its Sanutura project in Burkina Faso (the “Project”), until the PEA was suspended in September 2023 due to the illegal withdrawal of the Company’s rights to the 100% owned Tankoro 2 Exploration Permit (the “Permit”) by the Government of Burkina Faso. Subsequently, the Company’s exploration activities were reduced to administrative and compliance requirements and exploration field camps were placed on care and maintenance.
Advancement of the Sanutura Project
In early 2023, the Company completed internal assessment work evaluating various project sizes, configurations and throughput rates, and staging the development of the Project. As a result of this work, the Company decided to undertake a PEA to evaluate accelerating the Project via a staged approach, commencing with a mid-sized mine development established using high-grade, free-milling oxide material, followed by successive upgrades and expansions to deliver a long life, high return project. The Company’s approach had been to optimise the Project to facilitate development funding, focusing on the payback period, minimising upfront capital and structuring the Project to generate cash flows as soon as practicably possible. Open pit mining was focused on bringing value forward and was being scheduled accordingly while underground mining was being scheduled to augment grade requirements later in the mine life. The PEA was scheduled for completion in September 2023.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Sarama Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
