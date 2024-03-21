Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces a previous engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" Red Cloud ") for certain capital market advisory services pursuant to an advisory agreement dated December 8, 2021 (the " Agreement ") was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as it did not fully comply with Exchange policies.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Red Cloud assisted in overall marketing of the Company. Certain of the services enumerated in the Agreement constituted promotional activity within the scope of Policy 3.4 of the Exchange. The Agreement was for an initial term of twelve months and automatically renewed on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Agreement was formally terminated in June 2023 . Under the engagement, Red Cloud was paid an initial fee of $150,000 for the initial twelve-month period and $10,000 per month thereafter. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c5246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023 it has entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the " Property ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the " Data and Information ", and together with the Property, the " Purchased Assets "). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the " Consideration Shares "). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the " Closing Date "), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1008.html

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1379.html

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. Amends Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces that it has entered into an amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") dated January 8, 2024 in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property (see SKRR news release dated May 26, 2023 ). The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Expands Nagvaak Critical Metals and Graphite Discovery with 45.6m Drill Core Interval

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") reports a 45.6-metre drill core interval within the identified 6-kilometre mineralized corridor rich in critical metals, which shows great potential in all directions. This interval is located 4 kilometres from the initial discovery drill hole which returned 58 metres of 2.63% copper equivalent as detailed in our previous press release (click here to view). Furthermore, preliminary results have returned significant high-grade graphite >20% Cg, much higher than typically observed in other graphite deposits in North America.

EXPLORATION HIGHLIGHTS

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Issues Letter to Shareholders

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") is pleased to issue the following letter from its Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer, Rick Gittleman, updating shareholders on the Company's plans for unlocking value from its assets while executing on a prudent yet strategic work plan in 2024.

To our fellow shareholders of Interra Copper Corp.,

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES UPSIZE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT FROM $1.5 MILLION TO $2.5 MILLION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its non-brokered private placement, previously announced on March 5, 2024 from $1,500,000 to $2,500,000 .

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Director Share Purchase

Director Share Purchase

The Company announces that Albert C Gourley Professional Corporation, a corporation controlled by Al Gourley, Non-Executive Chairman, has purchased 350,000 ordinary shares of £0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on market at a price of 35.91 pence per Ordinary Share

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. Announces Executive Change and New Board Member

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") announces a transition in leadership with the departure of Andrea Yuan from her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") to pursue other endeavours. Ms. Yuan was instrumental in navigating the Company through its IPO process and subsequent listing on the CSE. The Board and CEO would like to thank Andrea for her efforts and contributions over the past few years. Ryan McEachern, a director of the Company and previous Chair of the Audit Committee, has been appointed interim CFO effective immediately. Mr. McEachern brings a wealth of experience to the role, ensuring a smooth transition. Concurrently, he has stepped down from the Company's Audit Committee position.

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

Awalé Hits Multiple Shallow High-Grade Intercepts, Including 2.4 g/t AuEq over 75 Meters at the Odienné Project

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 75m @ 2.4 g/t gold equivalent (Au Eq) from 242m downhole* in OEDD-74
  • 44m @ 2.5 g/t Au Eq from 131m downhole* in OEDD-65
  • 40m @ 1.9 g/t Au Eq from 194m downhole* in OEDD-76
  • 39m @ 1.6 g/t Au Eq from 60m downhole* in OEDD-64
  • Assay results from the Charger target are expected soon
  • A follow-up drill program is scheduled to begin in April

Awalé Resources Limited. (TSXV: ARIC) (the "Company" or "Awalé") is delighted to report significant assay results at the Odienné Project. The BBM Zone is a grassroots discovery announced in Awale's January 11, 2024 news release. These latest holes followed up on this promising new discovery, and the Company expects to restart drilling in April. These multiple, shallow, broad, high-grade intercepts demonstrate the BBM zone's excellent continuity and scale potential.

×