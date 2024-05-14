Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM (“Set-off Shares”).

The Set-off Shares reduce the 15,000,000 Galan collateral shares that Acuity Capital is otherwise required to return to the Company upon termination or maturity of the ATM.

The Set-off Shares have a deemed price of $0.283 per share, being a 5.7% discount to the last close price of $0.30 on 14 May 2024.

The funds raised will be put towards the further development of the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project in Argentina and working capital.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stockslithium explorationlithium stocksasx:glnlithium investingLithium Investing
GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals (“L1M” or “the Company”) is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

Keep reading...Show less

ALBEMARLE AND MARTIN MARIETTA SIGN INNOVATIVE AGREEMENT FOR BENEFICIAL USE OF MATERIAL FROM KINGS MOUNTAIN MINE

Part of proceeds from agreement to support investment in local communities

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health, announced an innovative agreement with Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) a leading supplier of building materials — including aggregate, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt — to make beneficial use of extracted limestone material from Albemarle's proposed Kings Mountain Mine project. This agreement is part of Albemarle's plan to resume lithium mining operations at the Kings Mountain Mine in an environmentally and socially responsible manner, including opportunities to repurpose byproduct material and enhance the economic benefits for the surrounding community.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Australia Ltd

Major Contracts Awarded to Advance Lac Rainy High-Grade Flake Graphite Project

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) is pleased to announce a series of major project study agreements have been awarded to advance development of the Company’s flagship Lac Rainy high-grade flake- graphite project in the Tier 1 mining jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada (see Figure 1). The various study agreements approved and initiated include:

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Replacement Ann - Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point

Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

Federal Licences Granted at Radium Point U-Co-Ag Project

Drilling Completed at Reedy South Project

White Cliff Minerals Limited (“the Company”) (ASX: WCN) is pleased to provide an update on its Radium Point Uranium-Copper-Gold-Silver Project and Reedy South Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

Dog-Leg Delivers Further High-Grade Intersections Resource Extension Drilling Results Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Ghana, West Africa

27m at 1.85% Li2O from 126m returned at Dog-Leg target, outside of current MRE1

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, “Atlantic Lithium” or the “Company”), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana’s first lithium mine, is pleased to announce further broad and high-grade assay results from resource drilling completed at the Company’s flagship Ewoyaa Lithium Project (“Ewoyaa” or the “Project”) in Ghana, West Africa.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Galan Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

Galan Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA

Nutura Organic Ltd – Term Sheet to commence Pilot Study

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA

Resource Investing

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Copper Investing

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Gold Investing

Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Mailing and Filing of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Transaction with Boroo Gold and Boroo Singapore

Precious Metals Investing

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

×