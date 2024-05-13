Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Culpeo Minerals

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report that reconnaissance drilling has intersected near-surface, high-grade copper mineralisation grading up to 2.19% CuEq at the Vaca Muerta and El Quillay North Prospects within its 80%-owned Fortuna Project (the Project) in Chile.

The prospect areas are part of a suite of promising exploration targets within an under- explored copper belt, which the Company is aggressively exploring.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Multiple zones of shallow, high-grade copper mineralisation intersected.
  • Mineralisation hosted within broad zones of favourable host rocks.
  • Highlighted downhole intersections include:
    • 13.3m @ 0.59% CuEq from 20m;
    • 4m @ 0.65% CuEq from 45m;
    • 7m @ 0.67% CuEq from 55m, including 1m of 2.19% CuEq; and
    • 2m @ 1.33% CuEq from 95m.
  • Drilling ongoing at Lana Corina Project within >3km prospective corridor.

Culpeo Minerals’ Managing Director, Max Tuesley, commented:

“To drill and intersect multiple zones of shallow copper mineralisation on our first pass reconnaissance drilling program at Vaca Muerta is extremely positive and highlights the significant potential of the target area. This result coupled with the ongoing exploration success at El Quillay indicates that the Fortuna Project continues to provide potential for a major copper discovery with three distinct targets now identified that include: breccia hosted copper mineralisation at El Quillay and Vaca Muerta, porphyry copper and gold at La Florida and high- grade structurally controlled copper and gold at Piedra Dura.”

EL QUILLAY DRILLING PROGRAM

Assay results from the second hole drilled at El Quillay North returned 13.3m @ 0.59% CuEq from 20m downhole (Figure 1 and 2, Table 1 and Appendices C & D), confirming further shallow copper mineralisation within the target. Previous drillhole CMEQD002 returned 26m @ 0.81% CuEq from 29m including a high-grade zone of 4m of 1.87% CuEq from 51 to 55m1.

Figure 1: Plan view with results of CMEQD001 and CMEQD002

These drilling results highlight the significant widths of outcropping mineralisation that are hosted within the El Quillay Fault. This structure is known to have at least 3km of strike extent, the majority of which remains undrilled and with the discovery of mineralisation at El Quillay East2 and geophysical targets to the west6, the Company has initiated the next phase of field work. This will include detailed surface mapping and sampling, trenching in areas prior to drilling and ground truthing of targets identified from historic geophysical data.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Culpeo Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Anax Metals Limited

Anax Metals Corporate Update

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX, Anax, or the Company) is pleased to provide an update to the market on its corporate strategy focused on the recommencement of production at the Whim Creek Copper Project (Project), located 115km southwest of Port Hedland in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1). The Project is 80% owned by Anax with the remaining 20% owned by Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP, Develop).

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

 (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2024 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").  A total of 610,859,421 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 78.81% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares as of the record date March 22, 2024 . Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business considered at the Meeting, as follows:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Copper price chart going up.

Copper Prices Break US$10,000 as Supply Concerns Mount

Copper prices broke US$10,000 per metric ton this week, hitting highs not seen in two years. The last time they crossed the threshold was in March 2022 amid tensions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Although concerns about demand from China remain, worries over dwindling global supply are heating up.

Copper has also been gaining momentum on anticipation of interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC May 10 - 11, 2024

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Metals Investor Forum being held at the Paradox Hotel in Vancouver, BC on Friday May 10 and Saturday May 11. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be in attendance both days of the conference. In addition, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will be presenting an update on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut in the Grand Ballroom at 3:30pm on Saturday May 11.

Investors can register at:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper Reports First Quarter Operating and Financial Results

(all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise noted)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024. Management will host a conference call tomorrow, Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11:30 a.m. eastern time to discuss the results. Dial-in details for the call can be found near the end of this press release.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Spools of copper wires laying on their side.

6 Copper ETFs and ETNs (Updated 2024)

There’s more than one way to invest in copper. In addition to buying shares of copper stocks, investors can gain exposure through copper exchange-traded funds (ETFs) or copper exchange-traded notes (ETNs).

For the uninitiated, ETFs are securities that trade like stocks on an exchange, but track an index, commodity, bonds or a basket of assets like an index fund. In the case of base metal copper, there are various options — an ETF can track specific groups of copper-focused companies, as well as copper futures contracts or even physical copper.

Keep reading...Show less

