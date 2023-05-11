



Overview SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR, OTCQB:SKKRF, FSE:BO4Q) is a Canadian junior exploration and development company focused on gold in the underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, with five highly prospective gold assets in the area. In addition to its gold projects, SKRR holds two nickel-zinc properties that are also in Canada. Gold demand is steadily growing, with some analysts expecting the gold market will hit US$2,500 in 2023, or hover around US$2,000 throughout the year. Over the past 20 years, gold has outperformed the S&P 500, appreciating more than 500 percent, while the total returns of the S&P 500 are just over 190 percent. On the flip side of this growth, a gold supply crisis may be looming as the number of gold development projects has been on the decline since 2007. One study found that the 2015 level of gold discoveries is 85 percent below the 2006 level.

SKRR Exploration is aiming to change this gold supply trajectory, through exploration work at its highly prospective assets within the emerging gold-producing region of the Trans Hudson Corridor. To date, the Homestake Gold Mine just south of the Canadian border, has been the most significant deposit within the Trans Hudson Corridor. It produced 43.9 million ounces (Moz) of gold between 1878 and 2002. The Trans Hudson Corridor demonstrates a similar potential to the famous Abitibi Greenstone Belt yet remains underexplored. The company owns five assets within the corridor and is currently systematically exploring each property. The company’s portfolio contains several unexplored or underexplored assets with blue-sky potential. Additionally, the company has two nickel and zinc properties in Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Both of these metals have strong industrial demand that is expected to grow as the electrification transition continues. As a result, the global nickel market is expected to reach as high as US$59.1 billion in 2028, up from US$36.27 billion in 2021. Meanwhile, the global zinc market is expected to reach US$45.78 billion by 2027, up from US$26.64 billion in 2022. An experienced management team leads the company toward reaching its goals. Sherman Dahl, CEO, brings 20 years of capital market experience to the company, focusing on identifying undervalued assets. Ron Netolitzky, advisor, has over 40 years of experience in the mining industry and is credited for three major gold deposits in Canada.

Company Highlights SKRR Exploration is focused on gold exploration in the Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan, Canada.

The Trans Hudson Corridor is a highly prospective gold belt with similar geology to the renowned Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

The company owns five gold projects within the Trans Hudson Corridor and two nickel-zinc projects in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

SKRR's portfolio of gold assets is its primary focus, while its nickel-zinc resources represent additional revenue streams.

Each of SKRR’s assets is underexplored or unexplored, representing a significant potential for discovering new deposits.

An expert management team with a range of expertise throughout the natural resource industry leads the company toward fully exploring its assets.

Key Projects Olson Gold Project

SKRR’s 5,038-hectare property is highly prospective of gold as exploration continues. The company has the option to earn up to 75 percent interest in the Olson property and is moving towards additional drilling through systematic exploration. Project Highlights: Encouraging Results : Drill campaigns in 2020 and 2021 produced encouraging results, including the discovery of mineralization in previously untested areas. A total of 30 holes were drilled between two campaigns, with results including: 1.53 meters at 13.8 grams per ton (g/t) gold 1.21 meters at 2.54 g/t gold 7.62 meters at 3.44 g/t gold including 1.53 meters at 13.80 g/t gold 1.23 meters at 9.64 g/t gold

: Drill campaigns in 2020 and 2021 produced encouraging results, including the discovery of mineralization in previously untested areas. A total of 30 holes were drilled between two campaigns, with results including: Geology Similar to Prolific Mines : The project is atop a VMS mineralization and is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee Gold Mine.

: The project is atop a VMS mineralization and is hosted in the Glennie Domain, which is the source of the province’s largest orogenic gold deposit, the Seabee Gold Mine. Future Drill Targets: SKRR’s geophysics model has proven to be a reliable predictor of mineralizations, based on completed drill campaigns.

Irving Gold Project

The large, 20,000-hectare Irving property is located near an established mining district. The Irving Lake property is an early-stage project that has exhibited gold mineralizations during previous exploration. Project Highlights: Promising Assays : Recently completed exploration campaigns have returned promising results, including: Soil sampling returned up to 75 parts per billion (ppb) gold and 75 parts per million (ppm) copper Rock grab sampling returned up to 167 ppb gold and 578 ppm copper

: Recently completed exploration campaigns have returned promising results, including: Proximity to Prolific Mines : The Irving project is strategically located roughly 25 kilometers from SSR Mining’s successful Seabee and Santoy gold mines, which have the most prolific orogenic gold deposits in Saskatchewan.

: The Irving project is strategically located roughly 25 kilometers from SSR Mining’s successful Seabee and Santoy gold mines, which have the most prolific orogenic gold deposits in Saskatchewan. Historical Exploration: Rock samples from historical exploration produced assays up to 3.93 g/t gold and 413 ppm copper.

Manson Bay Gold Project

The 4,239-hectare asset is 40 kilometers northwest of the mining city of Flin Flon, Manitoba. SKRR has 100 percent interest in the project and is currently awaiting assay from a recently completed drill campaign. Project Highlights: Drill Campaign: The recently completed 12-hole drill program, assays pending, confirmed mineralizations indicative of significant gold deposits.

Hosts the Manson Bay Gold Zone: The project contains the entirety of the Manson Bay Gold Zone, which has historic drill intersections up to 15.39 g/t gold.

Encouraging Mineralizations: Identified mineralizations, with widths up to 26.5 meters wide, in the shear breccia zones include: Massive to semi-massive pyrite Pyrrhotite Sphalerite Galena



Other Gold Projects SKRR Exploration’s gold projects are within the underexplored Trans Hudson Corridor. This corridor is similar to the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt yet has not received the same exploration attention. SKRR Projects: Ithingo : The 2,849-hectare land package includes 12 contiguous mineral claims. The asset has 5,200 meters of historical drilling work, complete with intercepts of up to 138.97 g/t gold. A 2021 drill program has helped identify future drill targets for follow-up exploration.

: The 2,849-hectare land package includes 12 contiguous mineral claims. The asset has 5,200 meters of historical drilling work, complete with intercepts of up to 138.97 g/t gold. A 2021 drill program has helped identify future drill targets for follow-up exploration. Cathro: The early-stage gold-bearing geology was first identified in 1958 and had significant potential for further exploration. Historic results indicate up to 8.1 g/t gold.

Nickel-Zinc The company has two nickel-zinc deposits, creating additional revenue streams as exploration continues. Each project is highly prospective for future deposits. Projects: Feather Lake : The Feather Lake contains 200-meter to 800-meter wide tracks. Several nickel and copper showers along the trend indicate drill intersections of 1.34 percent nickel and 0.94 percent copper.

: The Feather Lake contains 200-meter to 800-meter wide tracks. Several nickel and copper showers along the trend indicate drill intersections of 1.34 percent nickel and 0.94 percent copper. Nickel Peak Group: This active nickel mine is in British Columbia, spans 8,425 acres, and is home to multiple mining projects. Nickel deposits and other significant occurrences are nearby with highly prospective claims with ultramafic intrusive rock discoveries.