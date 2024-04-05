Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

SKRR Exploration Inc. Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its previously announced private placement (the " Private Placement ") (see news release dated March 4, 2024 ), consisting of 1,800,000 units (" Units ") at price of $0.10 per Unit and 583,332 critical mineral exploration tax credit (" CMETC ") flow-through units (" FT Units ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $250,000 . Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (a " Warrant "). Each FT Unit consists of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ) (a " FT Share ") and one Warrant. Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.15 at any time on or before the date which is 36 months following the closing date of the First Tranche.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Company paid aggregate cash finder's fees of $3,500 and issued 35,000 broker warrants to certain finders and brokers on a portion of the First Tranche of the Private Placement. The broker warrants are non-transferable and otherwise have the same terms as the Warrants. The Shares, FT Shares, Warrant Shares and any common shares of the Company that are issuable from any finder's warrants are subject to statutory hold period of four months and one day following the closing date of the First Tranche in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Company intends to use the gross proceeds from the sale of the FT Shares toward exploration work on the Clearwater West uranium property located in Saskatchewan that will be eligible for the CMETC. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the FT Shares will be used for "Canadian Exploration Expenses" (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act ( Canada )) (the " Qualifying Expenditures "), which will be renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2024 to the purchasers of the FT Units in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issuance of the FT Shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Units for exploration work on its properties and for working capital purposes.

The Company expects to close the second and final tranche of the Private Placement within the following two weeks, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act ") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States , nor in any other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the use of proceeds of the Private Placement, the closing of a second trance of the Private Placement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/05/c6809.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration


SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Clarification on Prior Agreement with Red Cloud

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") announces a previous engagement of Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. (" Red Cloud ") for certain capital market advisory services pursuant to an advisory agreement dated December 8, 2021 (the " Agreement ") was not accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") as it did not fully comply with Exchange policies.

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Red Cloud assisted in overall marketing of the Company. Certain of the services enumerated in the Agreement constituted promotional activity within the scope of Policy 3.4 of the Exchange. The Agreement was for an initial term of twelve months and automatically renewed on a month-to-month basis until terminated by either party on thirty days' prior written notice. The Agreement was formally terminated in June 2023 . Under the engagement, Red Cloud was paid an initial fee of $150,000 for the initial twelve-month period and $10,000 per month thereafter. Red Cloud is arm's length to the Company.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Agreement, and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, decrease in the price of gold, copper, nickel, uranium and other metals, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2024/21/c5246.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR EXPLORATION INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES ./

 SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (OTC: SKKRF) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 consisting of any combination of units of the Company at a price of $0.10 per Unit (the " Unit ") and 'flow-through' units of the Company (each, a " FT Unit ") at a price of $0.12 per FT Unit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Agreement with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. for the Manson Bay Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR); (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on December 4, 2023 it has entered into a definitive agreement (" Definitive Agreement ") with X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE) (" X1 "), pursuant to which X1 has agreed to acquire a 100% legal and beneficial interest in SKRR's wholly-owned Manson Bay project (the " Property ").

SKRR Exploration Logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

The Property consists of thirteen (13) contiguous mineral claims totaling 4,293.213 hectares, located in the Trans Hudson Corridor in east-central Saskatchewan , approximately 40km northwest of the historic mining center of Flin Flon , on the Manitoba border.

Transaction Terms

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, X1 has agreed to acquire (i) 100% of SKRR's rights, title, and interest in the Property, and (ii) all data and information in the possession of SKRR with respect to the Property and the activities conducted thereon (the " Data and Information ", and together with the Property, the " Purchased Assets "). As consideration for the Purchased Assets, X1 has agreed to issue SKRR 1,000,000 common shares in the capital of X1 (the " Consideration Shares "). In addition to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, the Consideration Shares will be subject to contractual resale restrictions pursuant to which (i) 50% will be released on the date that is four (4) months following the date of closing (the " Closing Date "), (ii) 25% will be released on the date that is six (6) months following the Closing Date, and (iii) 25% will be released on the date that is eight (8) months following the Closing Date.

X1's acquisition of the Purchased Assets (the " Transaction ") is subject to a number of customary conditions including, but not limited to, meeting all conditions required by the Canadian Securities Exchange to receive approval of the Transaction for X1, including X1 having sufficient working capital for 12 months, which will require additional capital raising activities by X1, and the receipt of approval from X1's shareholders; X1's receipt of a Technical Report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project ; each of X1 and SKRR performing and complying in all material respects with the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement; and the absence of any material adverse change in respect of the Property. The Transaction cannot be completed until these conditions have been satisfied or waived. There can be no guarantees that the Transaction will be completed as contemplated or at all.

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in British Columbia and Saskatchewan – some of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address the terms and conditions of the Definitive Agreement, the closing of the Transaction and other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1008.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration (TSXV:SKRR)

SKRR Exploration Inc. Provides Update on Fathom Nickel

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) is undertaking a drill program at its Albert Lake nickel property. The 4-week drill program is anticipated to include between five and seven drillholes for a total of 2,000-2,500 meters (see Fathom's news release dated January 16, 2024 ).

SKRR Exploration logo (CNW Group/SKRR EXPLORATION INC.)

Sherman Dahl , CEO of SKRR commented that: "This is exciting news. The Fathom Lake drill program offers hidden value to all SKRR shareholders as we continue to plan for 2024 developments within Saskatchewan . SKRR continues to hold 2,000,000 common shares of Fathom Nickel and we wish the exploration team success!"

SKRR is a Canadian-based precious and base metal explorer with properties in Saskatchewan – one of the world's highest ranked mining jurisdictions. The primary exploration focus is on the Trans-Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan in search of world class uranium, precious and base metal deposits. The Trans-Hudson Orogen – although extremely well known in geological terms has been significantly under-explored in Saskatchewan . SKRR is committed to all stakeholders including shareholders, all its partners and the environment in which it operates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Sherman Dahl
President & CEO
Tel: 250-558-8340

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the
policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward–looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, statements that address Fathom Nickel's drilling and future results from drilling, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters, and the Company's plans and goals. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, the ability to secure equipment and personnel to carry out work programs, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, the interpretation of technical and scientific data, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and development and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and including those filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca . There is a possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, decrease in the price of metals, equipment failures or failure to obtain the necessary equipment, failure to maintain or obtain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure to maintain or obtain community acceptance (including First Nations), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward–looking statements or forward–looking information, except as required by law.

SOURCE SKRR Exploration Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/07/c1379.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

SKRR Exploration Inc. Receives TSXV Approval of Amendment to Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

SKRR Exploration Inc. (TSXV: SKRR) (FSE: B04Q) (" SKRR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated January 10, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the amendment agreement (the " Amendment Agreement ") in respect of the option agreement (the " Option Agreement ") dated May 25, 2023 (the " Effective Date ") with F3 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FUU) (" F3 ") to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Clearwater West Property. The Clearwater West Property is comprised of 3 contiguous mineral claims totaling 11,786 hectares, located ~20km outside the edge and in the south-west area of the Athabasca Basin.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Reports Multiple High Grade Intercepts up to 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 g/t Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 g/t Au and Continues to Extend the Ore Body at El Roble Mine in Colombia

Atico Mining Corporation (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) ("Atico" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results for the latest 49 drill holes being carried out in an area of historical mining to expand tonnage at the El Roble mine. In addition, the Company reports the results for sixteen diamond drill core holes (see first table below), which included 20.70m of 5.76% Cu, 4.46 gt Au and 11.50m of 8.16% Cu, 8.09 gt Au. Ore grade intercepts in another fourteen drill holes are also reported over narrower widths of approximately 1 to 2 meters in areas with limited drilling which highlights the possibility of further extending the ore body with additional drill programs.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Presenting at the 2024 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV:BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting an update of the Company's projects at the Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase on April 23, 2024. Located in Thunder Bay, the Exploration Showcase focuses on Northwestern Ontario exploration activities. Bold's discussion will center on its gold and critical minerals properties. Bold's exploration work on these projects over the past three years has positioned them for multiple drill programs

Having focused on critical and precious metals, Bold's management believes that these commodities offer the best opportunities while navigating the future of mineral exploration.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Establishes Technical Advisory Committee with Representatives from Strategic Investors

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the creation of a Technical Advisory Committee (" TAC ") to provide guidance to FPX's management regarding the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project (" Baptiste " or the " Project ") in central British Columbia .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

The TAC includes representatives of FPX's three strategic investors, each holding an approximate 9.9% interest in the Company's issued and outstanding shares – Sumitomo Metal Mining, Outokumpu Oyj, and the confidential corporate strategic investor first announced in November 2022 .

The TAC will benefit from the contribution of members from each of the strategic investors with diverse experience covering mineral exploration, mine project development and operations, sustainability and external relations. The group will review project materials and meet with FPX management on a quarterly basis to address risks and opportunities pertaining to the development of Baptiste. Consistent with the terms of the Company's investor rights agreements with each of its three strategic investors, the mandate of the TAC is strictly of an advisory nature; decisions regarding the Project will be subject to the sole determination of FPX's management and board of directors.

"We are grateful for the engagement of our three strategic investors in supporting the development of Baptiste," commented Martin Turenne , FPX's President and CEO. "Each of the three strategic investors brings unique technical capabilities, collectively covering the key aspects of mining, processing and downstream nickel consumption in the stainless steel and electric vehicle battery supply chains. The FPX management team looks forward to benefiting from this technical collaboration as we continue to advance Baptiste."

Market Maker Services

On March 1, 2024 , FPX retained PI Financial Corp. (" PI ") to provide market-making services in accordance with the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSX-V ") Policies. As disclosed in the Company's March 1, 2024 news release, in consideration of the Market Making Services, the Company is paying PI a monthly fee for a minimum term of three months. For additional clarity, the agreement provides an initial term of 12 months, which after three months may be terminated by the Company upon 30 days' written notice‎. After the initial 12-month term, the agreement continues on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period. As of March 1, 2024 , PI did not have any interest, directly or indirectly in FPX or its securities, and did not possess any right to acquire such interest.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.

The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of the Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2024/04/c5838.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - March 28, 2024 - Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV: CELL, OTCQB: EVKRF FRA: NMK2) is pleased announce that our 2024 Exploration Program has officially started on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project. The 2024 Exploration Program will begin with a Magnetotelluric (MT) geophysics survey performed by the KLM Geoscience ("KLM") as overseen by Grid's Qualified Professional, Mr. Steven McMillin P.G..

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Ramp Metals Inc. (TSXV: RAMP) ("Ramp Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's exploration activities, including a drilling program at its flagship Rottenstone SW property.

Key Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

1844 Resources Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844"), is pleased to announce it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units (each, a "Unit"). At closing, the Company issued 14,117,500 Units at a price of $0.02 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $282,350 (the "Unit Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 36 months following closing of the Unit Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Stallion Uranium Mineral Resource Restatement

Appointment of Voluntary Administrators

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Private Placement

Operational and Financial Update

