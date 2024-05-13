Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Warriedar Resources

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Description:

With a hugely untapped high-grade gold resource and compelling potential base metal discoveries, Warriedar Resources (ASX:WA8) is poised for a significant upside in its current market valuation, according to a new report from analyst firm East Coast Research.

“Applying a peer-based EV/resource multiple approach, we derive the valuation of AU$0.09 in a base case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in a bull case scenario,” analyst Behzad Golmohammadi wrote in the report.

Warriedar Resources is an advanced gold and copper exploration company with an existing resource base of about 2 million ounces of gold between its projects in Western Australia (Golden Range and Fields Find) and Nevada, USA (Big Springs). The analyst report cites Warriedar’s successful exploration to date of Golden Range and Fields Find with highly encouraging results suggesting a potential for high-grade gold discoveries and a porphyry system hosting polymetallic mineralisation, including gold, copper, molybdenum and silver.

Warriedar Projects

“Successful resource expansion from the upcoming aggressive drilling campaigns, enhanced by

positive metallurgy and new discovery potential could drive a substantial rerating, in our view,” Golmohammadi wrote.

The report also cited the current positive gold outlook that is expected to drive gold prices higher, adding to the upside potential of Warriedar Resources.

Report highlights include:

    • Warriedar Resources holds a largely underexplored portfolio of high-grade gold assets, with significant base metals discovery potential, in tier 1 jurisdictions surrounded by existing gold deposits and producing mines.
    • The company’s diverse exploration programmes in 2023 yielded encouraging results, highlighting the substantial inherent potential in Warriedar’s key projects.
    • A positive gold outlook expected to drive gold prices higher
    • Using a sum-of-the-parts-driven asset base comparable valuation methodology and a conservative resource estimates assumptions, East Coast Research’s valuation of Warriedar is at AU$0.09 per share in the base-case scenario and AU$0.11 per share in the bull-case scenario, representing a price/NAV of 0.41x, which offers ~150 percent upside probability for potential investors.

    For the full analyst report, click here.

    This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

    Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

    asx stocksasx:wa8resource stocksgold stocksgold investingGold Investing
    WA8:AU
    Warriedar Resources
    Warriedar Resources

    Warriedar Resources


    Warriedar Resources

    Further High-Grade Gold Success at Ricciardo

    Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release the results of drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

    Warriedar Resources

    Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 March 2024

    Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

    Warriedar Resources

    Further High-Grade Extensional Gold Intercepts Returned at Ricciardo

    Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise of further assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

    Warriedar Resources

    A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

    Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

    Warriedar Resources

    Warriedar Delivers High Grade Gold Extensions at Ricciardo

    Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to release assay results from drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone) within its Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia. The results released today have confirmed the presence of high-grade shoots below existing oxide open pits and demonstrates the excellent exploration potential for further discoveries at Ricciardo.

    Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

    Falco Announces the Opening of Espace Falco and Invites the Population to the Public Information Meeting Organized by the BAPE on the Falco Horne 5 Project

    Falco Resources Ltd. (TSX.V: FPC) (“Falco” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the opening of Espace Falco located at 157 rue Principale in Rouyn-Noranda. This new space is dedicated to meeting citizens, groups and organizations wishing to learn about the Falco Horne 5 project (the “Falco Horne 5 Project”).

    In anticipation of the public examination (public hearings) of the Bureau d’audiences publiques sur l’environnement (“BAPE”), Falco invites the population to an information meeting organized by the BAPE as part of the public information period. This information meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. at the Petit Théâtre du Vieux-Noranda (112, 7e rue, Rouyn-Noranda, QC, J9X 1Z9) and will allow the community to learn and ask questions about the Falco Horne 5 Project.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Red Pine's core shack at the Wawa gold project.

    Red Pine Says Former CEO Manipulated Over 500 Wawa Gold Assays

    Following the discovery of assay result inconsistencies at its Wawa gold project, Red Pine Exploration (TSXV:RPX,OTCQB:RDEXF) disclosed on May 10 that 532 out of approximately 98,000 assay results in its database appear to have been manipulated since it took ownership of the asset in 2014.

    An internal investigation has revealed that the assay result inconsistencies were caused by the actions of the company's former CEO, Quentin Yarie. The discrepancies were first reported by Red Pine on May 1.

    Yarie is alleged to have manipulated certain assay results received from Activation Laboratories, subsequently disseminating them for various purposes, including resource modeling and public disclosure.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Horizon Minerals Limited

    Binding 200kt Toll Milling Agreement Executed with FMR Investments

    Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding Toll Milling Agreement (“TMA”) with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (“FMR”) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore from the Cannon underground project, or other deposit, commencing in the December 2024 Quarter.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Sarama Resources

    Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023

    Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to announce the Statement of Executive Compensation - 2023.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Gold bars with South Korean flag.

    Top Stories This Week: Gold Bars Fly Off Shelves in South Korea, Shipwrecked Silver Case Gets Settled

    Gold and silver prices were on the move this week, with the former rising above US$2,370 per ounce on Friday (May 10), and the latter hitting US$28.67 per ounce that same day. Both pulled back slightly to finish.

    Market participants continue to digest the US Federal Reserve's decision to leave interest rates unchanged, and a recent Gallup poll shows that persistent inflation is affecting the public's faith in Chair Jerome Powell.

    While 39 percent of US adults have a “great deal” or a “fair amount” of confidence that he will do the right thing for the economy, that's up only 3 percent from a year ago, when Powell was taking heat for rising prices.

    Keep reading...Show less
    Rua Gold (CSE:RUA)

    Rua Gold: An Emerging Gold Explorer in New Zealand’s Historical Goldfields


    Keep reading...Show less

    Warriedar Resources
    ×