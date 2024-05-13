Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

CORRECTION - Brunswick Exploration Drills 93.45 Meters at 1.55% Li2O at MR-6

Next Generation DLE Provider Electralith Produces 99.9% Pure Battery-Grade Lithium Hydroxide from Mandrake Brine

Element79 Gold Corp Successfully Closes Maverick Springs Option Agreement

WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF C$5 MILLION FINANCING WITH RIO TINTO

Cote d’Ivoire Acquisition Completes

$8 Million Capital Raise to Commence Bringing the Mt Boppy Gold Mine into Production in 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Firebird Metals

FRB:AU

Element79 Gold Corp.

ELEM:CC

Rua Gold

RUA:CNX

Lancaster Resources

LCR:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Steppe Gold Announces Mailing and Filing of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Transaction with Boroo Gold and Boroo Singapore

Steppe Gold Announces Mailing and Filing of Annual General and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Transaction with Boroo Gold and Boroo Singapore

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold") is pleased to announce that it has filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities the management information circular dated May 8, 2024 and related meeting materials of Steppe Gold (the "Meeting Materials") for use at the annual general and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Steppe Gold shareholders (the "Shareholders") to be held in connection with the proposed transaction with Boroo Gold LLC ("Boroo Gold") and Boroo Pte Ltd. ("Boroo Singapore"), or one of its affiliates, as previously announced on April 11, 2024 (the "Transaction"). Steppe Gold has also mailed copies of the Meeting Materials to Shareholders entitled to vote on the Transaction at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Shareholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, to approve the Transaction. If the Transaction is completed: (i) Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Boroo Gold in return for the issuance of that number of common shares in the capital of Steppe Gold ("Common Shares") that would result in Boroo Singapore, directly or indirectly, holding 55.9% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (calculated on a fully diluted basis); and (ii) Boroo Singapore will acquire the Tres Cruces Oxide Project (the "Tres Cruces Project") by purchasing all of the issued and outstanding shares of two of Steppe Gold's indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries for aggregate cash consideration of approximately CAD$12 million.

THE Steppe Gold BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS UNANIMOUSLY DETERMINED THAT THE TRANSACTION IS IN THE BEST INTERESTS OF Steppe Gold AND UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE TRANSACTION.

Benefits of the Transaction

The Transaction is expected to provide meaningful benefits to Shareholders, including:

  • Increased combined gold production to 90,000 oz per annum in 2025 and 150,000 oz gold equivalent per annum by 2026.
  • Strong cash flow and increased financial strength to service ATO Gold Mine Phase 2 Expansion debt and project financing.
  • Funding for exploration programs and further acquisition opportunities in Mongolia.
  • Liquidity from the sale of the Tres Cruces Project.
  • Creation of a multi-asset producer with a strong base and focus on Mongolia.

The Meeting and Voting

The Meeting is scheduled to be held at the Shangri-La Hotel, 19 Olympic Street, Sukhbaatar District-1, Ulaanbaatar 14241 Mongolia on June 24, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (ULAT). Shareholders may vote in person at the Meeting or by proxy. Shareholders that are unable to attend the Meeting, or any adjourned or postponed Meeting in person, are requested to date, sign and return the form of proxy for use at the Meeting. The deadline for receipt of proxies for the Meeting is 10:00 a.m. (ULAT) on June 20, 2024.

Shareholders are advised to carefully read the Meeting Materials and then vote in person at the Meeting or by proxy. The Meeting Materials are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Only Shareholders of record as at the close of business on May 6, 2024 are eligible to vote at the Meeting.

About Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and 100% owner of the ATO gold mine and the Uudam Khundii project in Mongolia.

About Boroo Gold

Established in 1997, Boroo Gold is a leading gold producer in Mongolia with over 50,000 tons per day mining fleet, 5,500 tons per day mill and carbon-in-leach circuit gold processing plant, 3,000,000 tons per annum heap leach and carbon-in-columns plant and an approximate workforce of over 400 people. Boroo Gold operates the Boroo mine in Selenge province, as well as owning and operating the adjacent Ulaanbulag mine in Mongolia.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). These include statements regarding Steppe Gold's intent, or the beliefs or current expectations for Steppe Gold's growth, production and valuation post-closing of the Transaction; future market conditions for metals; timing of the Meeting; and expected benefits to Shareholders as a result of the Transaction.

When used in this news release, words such as "expected", "scheduled" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements as well as phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", or "would" occur or the negative connotation of such terms.

As well, forward-looking statements may relate to Steppe Gold's future outlook and anticipated events, such as the consummation and timing of the Transaction; the satisfaction of the conditions precedent to each of the Transaction; the anticipated benefits of the Transaction; the potential for value creation to Shareholders; the anticipated timing of the closing of the Transaction; the timing and anticipated receipt of required Shareholder, court and regulatory approvals for the Transaction; anticipated gold production of Boroo Gold and combined gold production of Steppe Gold; the anticipated cash flow of Steppe Gold; potential liquidity from the sale of the Tres Cruces Project; and discussion of future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including those relating to: required shareholder, regulatory and stock exchange approvals; approvals from applicable Mongolian authorities; exercise of any termination rights under the share exchange agreement dated April 11, 2024 between Steppe Gold, Boroo Singapore and Centerra Netherlands BVBA (the "Share Exchange Agreement") or the separate definitive share purchase agreements (the "Share Purchase Agreements"), each between one of Steppe Gold's wholly-owned subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Boroo Singapore or one of its affiliates, on the other hand, each dated April 11, 2024; meeting other conditions precedent to each of the Share Exchange Agreement and the Share Purchase Agreements; material adverse effects on the business, properties and assets of Steppe Gold or Boroo Gold; discrepancies between actual and estimated production and test results, mineral reserves and resources and metallurgical recoveries; and such other risk factors detailed from time to time in Steppe Gold's public disclosure documents, including, without limitation, those risks identified in Steppe Gold's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Steppe Gold assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Steppe Gold updates any one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact Information

Steppe Gold

Bataa Tumur-Ochir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Jeremy South, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Elisa Tagarvaa, Investor Relations Manager (elisa@steppegold.com)

Shangri-La office, Suite 1201, Olympic Street 19A, Sukhbaatar District 1, Ulaanbaatar 14241, Mongolia
Tel: +976 7732 1914

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209078

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Steppe GoldSTGO:CATSX:STGOPrecious Metals Investing
STGO:CA
Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Steppe Gold

Steppe Gold


Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Enters Into Share Exchange Agreement to Acquire Boroo Gold and Agrees to Sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold ") is pleased to announce that, further to its press releases dated January 22, 2024 and March 19, 2024, it has entered into a share exchange agreement (the " Share Exchange Agreement ") pursuant to which Steppe Gold will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the " BG Common Shares ") of Boroo Gold LLC (" Boroo Gold ") from an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Boroo Pte Ltd. (" Boroo Singapore ") in an all-share transaction (the " Boroo Gold Transaction ").

Additionally, pursuant to separate definitive share purchase agreements (the " Share Purchase Agreements "), each between one of Steppe Gold's wholly-owned subsidiaries, on the one hand, and Boroo Singapore or one of its affiliates, on the other hand, each dated April 11, 2024, Steppe Gold will sell the Tres Cruces Oxide Project (the " Tres Cruces Project ") to Boroo Singapore for approximately CAD$12 million in cash (the " Tres Cruces Transaction ") payable over the next 18 months beginning as of the Closing Date (as defined in the Share Purchase Agreements).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Announces 2023 Annual Financial Results

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) (" Steppe Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") announces today that Aneel Waraich has resigned as a director and executive vice president of the Company and Greg Wood has resigned as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, each effective March 28, 2024, and the board of directors has accepted their resignations. The Company would like to thank Mr. Wood and Mr. Waraich for their contributions and wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

In connection with Mr. Waraich's resignation, Steppe Gold has issued an aggregate of 1,250,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.77 per share, in addition to a cash payment of US$100,000, to settle all amounts owing by Steppe Gold to Mr. Waraich (the "Waraich Settlement Transaction"). The Toronto Stock Exchange has not approved the Waraich Settlement Transaction at this time. The common shares issued to Mr. Waraich are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation, and such further restrictions as apply under foreign securities laws.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Draw Downs US$40.4M for the Phase 2 Expansion of the ATO Gold Mine

Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has reached the next financing milestone for the Phase 2 Expansion at the 100% owned ATO Gold Mine (the "ATO Phase 2 Expansion"). This coincides with further progress on the turnkey engineering, procurement, and construction contract (the "EPC Contract"), and the second project finance draw down of US$40.4m.

Highlights

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Announces Amended and Restated Gold Prepay Agreement

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Steppe Investments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has entered into an amended and restated gold prepay agreement (the "Prepay Agreement") with Triple Flag International Ltd. ("Triple Flag") for an additional advance under its previously negotiated short-term gold prepay facility (the "Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility").

Under the terms of the Prepay Agreement, Triple Flag has advanced additional funds of US$5 million to Steppe Gold or one of its affiliates. The Triple Flag Gold Prepay Facility will be repaid by the Company over five months, commencing on August 15, 2024, with five equal monthly deliveries of 530 oz of gold for a total of 2,650 oz delivered.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS; RECORD REVENUE DRIVES POSITIVE OPERATING CASH FLOW

Gold Royalty Corp. (" Gold Royalty " or the " Company ") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce the filing of its operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 . All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

David Garofalo , Chairman and CEO of Gold Royalty, commented: "We are proud to have delivered on another growth milestone in the first quarter, generating positive operating cash flow for the first time. Our recent acquisitions, royalty generator model, and existing flagship royalties fueled our record revenue this quarter. We also continued to lower our cost profile compared to the prior year. With the gold price near all-time highs and the ramp up of the Côté Gold Mine in the second half of 2024, we expect to see continued royalty revenue growth through the remainder of the year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

Element79 Gold Corp Appoints Warren Levy to Advisory Board

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Rio Silver Commences Baseline Environmental Studies

Rio Silver Inc. ("Rio Silver" or the "Company") (TSX.V: RYO) is pleased to announce it has initiated an Environmental Impact Study, a component of the permitting application currently underway in support of a planned diamond drilling campaign, at the wholly owned Jorimina Gold Silver Project scheduled for Q3, 2024.

Ecosoul Environmental Impact Consultants, based in Ayacucho, South Central Peru, has been contracted by the Company to undertake a full suite of environmental baseline monitoring studies which includes preparation of the necessary submittals required by the General Directorate of Mining Environmental Affairs with the Ministry of Energy and Mines, Peru, in support of the permitting application.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

PRESS RELEASE FOR EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING GETCHELL GOLD CORP.

On May 2, 2024 Robert (Bob) Bass of Ontario, Canada acquired, through Bass Research Services Ltd., non-convertible debentures for principal amount of $300,000 (" Debentures ") and 3,000,000 debenture warrants (" Debenture Warrants ") of Getchell Gold Corp. (the " Company ") pursuant to a private placement, representing securities convertible into approximately 2.3% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares on an undiluted basis. Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.16 per share until May 2, 2027 . 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing of the private placement, and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on July 2, 2025 if the non-convertible debentures are not paid by such date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Debenture Financing

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) (OTCQB: GGLDF) (FWB: GGA1) ("Getchell" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has closed the third and final tranche of its previously announced debenture financing (the " Debenture Financing "). In this third tranche of the Debenture Financing, the Company closed on $1,441,900 aggregate principal amount of non-convertible debentures. As part of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued 14,419,000 warrants (each a " Debenture Warrant "). Each Debenture Warrant entitles the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at $0.10 per share until May 2, 2027 . 50% of the Debenture Warrants vested on closing and the remaining 50% will vest and be exercisable on July 2, 2025 . Combined with the first and second tranches of the Debenture Financing, the Company issued non-convertible debentures in the aggregate principal amount of $4,363,318 and an aggregate of 43,633,180 Debenture Warrants.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Steppe Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Steppe Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA

Nutura Organic Ltd – Term Sheet to commence Pilot Study

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Related News

Gold Investing

Pre-Feasibility Studies on Track as Flora and Fauna Studies Reveal No Threatened or Priority Species of Concern at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Deposit, WA

Resource Investing

Substantial Low-Cost Financial Support for Battery Grade Manganese Sulphate Plant

Copper Investing

Reconnaissance Drilling Delivers Grades up to 2.19% CuEq at Fortuna Project

Gold Investing

Completion of Retail Entitlement Offer as Part of A$80M Equity Raising

Gold Investing

Analyst Report Cites Warriedar’s High-grade Gold Play, Copper Potential in Upside Valuation

Lithium Investing

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Gold Investing

Nick Hodge: Gold to Remain Bullish, Watch Silver, Copper and Uranium Too

×