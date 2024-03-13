Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

David Erfle: Gold Stock Mean Reversion About to Happen, Watch Silver Too

Trending Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Nevada Sunrise Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on Maiden Resource Estimate of 7.1 Million Tonnes LCE for its Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Outstanding Value Demonstrated by Prefeasibility Study Outcomes for the Lady Julie Gold Project

Brightstar Completes Maiden Gold Pour

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Impact Minerals

Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has applied for three new exploration licences covering 720 km2 north of and contiguous with the company’s 100%-owned Arkun project, located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of south-west Western Australia (Figures 1 and 2).

  • Three new Exploration Licence applications submitted immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
  • The new licences cover a further 720 km2 and increase the size of the Arkun project to 2,900 km2 in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
  • The new licences are considered highly prospective for a range of strategic and battery metals, including REE and copper-nickel sulphides.
  • Two significant EM conductors identified in government airborne EM lines that have never been drill-tested are priority areas for follow-up work.
  • Statutory approvals and land access agreements are in progress for a maiden drill programme at Hyperion and other targets, alongside negotiations with drilling contractors.
  • Soil geochemistry surveys are ongoing in the north and west parts of Arkun.

Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “After the recent significant breakthroughs in the soil geochemistry programs that discovered our Hyperion and Caligula prospects, we have been able to expand our strategic ground holding in the emerging mineral province of the southwest Yilgarn province in Western Australia. The new applications contain strike extensions and similar geology to our newly discovered prospects and are easily accessible, allowing us to start groundwork quickly following the usual land access negotiations. We are also looking forward to our maiden drill program at Arkun early in the next Quarter and are well advanced in the approvals process and securing the appropriate drill rig.”

The three applications (ELA70/6598; ELA70/6604 and E70ELA/6595) share similar geology to and are along strike from the large and significant soil geochemistry anomalies recently identified for Rare Earth Elements (REE) at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe and copper-bismuth-cobalt at Caligula (ASX Releases January 4th 2024 and January 24th 2024). There has been no significant previous exploration of the new licences.

Impact now holds a strategic ground position that covers 120 km of trend of the Corrigin Tectonic Zone (CTZ) which marks a major crustal boundary between the South West and Youanmi Terranes of the Yilgarn Craton (Figure 1). The CTZ is host to major gold deposits at Katanning (>3 million ounces gold) and copper at Calingiri (>3 million tonnes of copper) as well as mafic-ultramafic rocks similar to those at the Julimar deposit (>10 million ounces of palladium).

Figure 1. Location and regional geological setting of Impact’s Arkun and other projects shown in blue in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia. Significant nickel deposits are shown in orange, lithium deposits in green and gold deposits in yellow.

Impact considers the central and western part of the (CTZ) region to be highly prospective for a range of strategic and battery metals including REE, copper and nickel as well as gold and a significant number of targets have been identified within the current Arkun project area (Figure 2). Impact is looking to drill several of these anomalies in the next Quarter.

Two strong conductors have already been identified as priority areas for follow-up work in regional airborne electromagnetic data within the new licences (2.5D inversion of SkyTEM data: Figures 2 and 3).

Line 200401 has a 400 m by 300 m conductor at about 120 m depth (Figure 2), and Line 200501 has a 500 m by 200 m conductor dipping steeply west at 100m depth (Figure 3). The EM anomalies line up along a fault splay linked to Impact’s Caligula copper anomaly and this adds a further 40 km of prospective strike length to the Arkun project.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingaluminum investingasx stocksasx:iptgold explorationimpact mineralsgold investingGold Investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
rick rule, mine site

Rick Rule: Gold Stock Bull Market Building; Now Watching Silver, PGMs, Nickel

Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his latest thoughts on the mining sector, honing in on gold stocks, as well as the opportunity he sees in the silver, platinum, palladium and nickel markets.

Looking first at gold stocks, he said he's never seen them more disconnected from the gold price in his career.

"I have also not seen as much investor hostility to the gold stocks since 1970. Nor have I seen gold stocks at these valuation levels relative to book or relative to free cashflow," the veteran resource investor and speculator added. "So the industry suggestion that the market for gold stocks is at record lows is accurate."

Keep reading...Show less
will rhind, gold bars

Will Rhind: Gold Stands Out in 2024, 3 Factors Moving in its Favor

Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discussed his 2024 outlook for gold, sharing three factors working in its favor.

"I think it's set up nicely for an environment where to me three key factors move in gold's favor. In other words, the dollar gets weaker in an election year ... I think inflation starts to come down, helping interest rates come down, which eases obviously the real cost of gold, the holding cost of gold," he explained to the Investing News Network.

"And then lastly, the geopolitical tensions don't seem like they're really willing to go away quickly, and therefore will keep some tension in the market and again some interest in gold as a defensive asset."

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert

Prismo Metals Gearing Up for Drilling at Hot Breccia in 2024, Exec Says

Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) Executive Chairman Alain Lambert believes the company’s Hot Breccia project will be “top of mind” for investors as its drilling permit is expected to be received very shortly.

“We applied for a drilling permit, (and) hopefully we get it next month — I would say the latest in April. Then we will start drilling probably some of the old holes. It's a very large copper project and it's in the heart of the Arizona copper belt. So it is just adjacent to the old Christmas mine … investors will hear a lot about our upcoming drilling and it will keep them informed of progress,” he said.

Lambert noted that the company will be spending most of its exploration funds on Hot Breccia this year, partly because of the property’s deep holes — about 600 to 1,000 meters.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Flynn Gold

Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston

Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce that assay results from first-pass soil sampling completed in late 2023 have identified a large, high priority lithium target at its 100% owned Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

BP8 to Expand Seaweed R&D Activities into Essential Mineral Extraction Utilising AI Search Technology; Carbon Credits

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

Related News

Resource Investing

Entitlement Issue Prospectus

Copper Investing

Updated Nifty Mineral Resource Estimate Reaches 1 Million Tonnes Contained Copper

rare earth investing

Rock Chip Assays up to 6.2% Li2O from Initial Reconnaissance

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium ION Energy Announces Debt Settlement and Grant of Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Falcon Hires Centreline for Great Burnt Drilling

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery to begin the 2024 Exploration Program on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Launches Share Purchase Plan

×