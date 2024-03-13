- NORTH AMERICA EDITIONAustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Significant Expansion of the Arkun Strategic and Battery Metals Project, WA
Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to announce that it has applied for three new exploration licences covering 720 km2 north of and contiguous with the company’s 100%-owned Arkun project, located 150 km east of Perth in the emerging mineral province of south-west Western Australia (Figures 1 and 2).
- Three new Exploration Licence applications submitted immediately north of the Arkun project along trend from the recently discovered REE soil geochemistry anomalies at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe as well as the Caligula copper anomaly.
- The new licences cover a further 720 km2 and increase the size of the Arkun project to 2,900 km2 in the emerging mineral province of southwest WA.
- The new licences are considered highly prospective for a range of strategic and battery metals, including REE and copper-nickel sulphides.
- Two significant EM conductors identified in government airborne EM lines that have never been drill-tested are priority areas for follow-up work.
- Statutory approvals and land access agreements are in progress for a maiden drill programme at Hyperion and other targets, alongside negotiations with drilling contractors.
- Soil geochemistry surveys are ongoing in the north and west parts of Arkun.
Impact Minerals’ Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “After the recent significant breakthroughs in the soil geochemistry programs that discovered our Hyperion and Caligula prospects, we have been able to expand our strategic ground holding in the emerging mineral province of the southwest Yilgarn province in Western Australia. The new applications contain strike extensions and similar geology to our newly discovered prospects and are easily accessible, allowing us to start groundwork quickly following the usual land access negotiations. We are also looking forward to our maiden drill program at Arkun early in the next Quarter and are well advanced in the approvals process and securing the appropriate drill rig.”
The three applications (ELA70/6598; ELA70/6604 and E70ELA/6595) share similar geology to and are along strike from the large and significant soil geochemistry anomalies recently identified for Rare Earth Elements (REE) at Hyperion, Swordfish and Horseshoe and copper-bismuth-cobalt at Caligula (ASX Releases January 4th 2024 and January 24th 2024). There has been no significant previous exploration of the new licences.
Impact now holds a strategic ground position that covers 120 km of trend of the Corrigin Tectonic Zone (CTZ) which marks a major crustal boundary between the South West and Youanmi Terranes of the Yilgarn Craton (Figure 1). The CTZ is host to major gold deposits at Katanning (>3 million ounces gold) and copper at Calingiri (>3 million tonnes of copper) as well as mafic-ultramafic rocks similar to those at the Julimar deposit (>10 million ounces of palladium).
Figure 1. Location and regional geological setting of Impact’s Arkun and other projects shown in blue in the emerging mineral province of southwest Western Australia. Significant nickel deposits are shown in orange, lithium deposits in green and gold deposits in yellow.
Impact considers the central and western part of the (CTZ) region to be highly prospective for a range of strategic and battery metals including REE, copper and nickel as well as gold and a significant number of targets have been identified within the current Arkun project area (Figure 2). Impact is looking to drill several of these anomalies in the next Quarter.
Two strong conductors have already been identified as priority areas for follow-up work in regional airborne electromagnetic data within the new licences (2.5D inversion of SkyTEM data: Figures 2 and 3).
Line 200401 has a 400 m by 300 m conductor at about 120 m depth (Figure 2), and Line 200501 has a 500 m by 200 m conductor dipping steeply west at 100m depth (Figure 3). The EM anomalies line up along a fault splay linked to Impact’s Caligula copper anomaly and this adds a further 40 km of prospective strike length to the Arkun project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Overview
Impact Minerals (ASX:IPT) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on discovering and developing new resource projects within Australia. Lake Hope, a recent transformational acquisition by the company and its current flagship asset, is a high-purity alumina (HPA) project in Impact’s home territory of Western Australia, a tier-one jurisdiction. This advanced-stage project allows the company to fast-track the asset toward development and puts the company firmly on the road to production and increasing shareholder value.HPA is a high-value product with various uses in several industries that are key to the transition to a low-carbon world. Its main uses are in LED lighting, micro-LED screens, and ceramic-coated separators in lithium-ion batteries. Both these markets are forecast to grow dramatically over the next decade, and a looming supply shortage is predicted for 2026. HPA is also necessary for producing synthetic sapphire and scratch-resistant glass. With these ever-widening applications for HPA, demand for this resource is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2027 at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.4 percent
Lake Hope is the company’s current focus as it moves towards production, and where a very shallow, high-grade resource of HPA precursor material has been identified in the top two meters of a dry salt lake. The deposit has unique physical and chemical properties that will allow for inexpensive digging and mining, with transportation to a processing facility off-site in an established industrial area, enabling the acceleration of production.
Impact is currently focused on lodging a Mining Lease Application. The company aims to bring Lake Hope, which contains almost 1 million tonnes of potential HPA, into production when the forecast average price for 4N HPA (99.99 percent AL203) and related products is about US$20,000 per tonne. The ‘4N’ designation indicates the purity grade, making it suitable for high-tech end uses.
In June 2023, Impact announced a maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina. The company also received heritage clearances for the entire Lake Hope deposit further de-risking the project and providing another critical component in the company’s application for a mining lease.
Impact released the results of a scoping study based on realistic production and capital expenditure estimates for the company’s Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project. The study indicated Lake Hope's potential to be one of, if not the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally, possibly by a significant margin of up to 50 percent.
The company received a significant research and development refund of $753,000 from its exploration activities completed in the financial year ending June 30th, 2022. The refund brought Impact’s cash balance to more than $4 million after a successful capital raising which was strongly supported by the company’s two major German shareholders. The company is well funded to finance the pre-feasibility study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina project and exploration activities at the Arkun battery minerals project.
Impact Minerals was also one of the inaugural cohort of seven companies selected to be part of the prestigious BHP Xplor program. BHP Xplor, an accelerator program introduced by BHP in August 2022, is designed to help provide participants with the opportunity to accelerate their growth and the potential to establish a long-term partnership with BHP and its global network of partners.
In addition to funding, the BHP Xplor program allows Impact to gain access to a network of internal and external experts to help guide development in the company's technical, business and operational aspects.
The BHP Xplor funding has been used to identify new target areas for copper and other energy metals around the Broken Hill area in New South Wales, eastern Australia, where Impact has been quietly adding to its ground position for several years.
Additionally, the company is exploring its large Arkun battery metals project, also in Western Australia. The company has completed a significant exploration campaign at its Arkun project, reporting encouraging results of nickel, copper, PGMs and lithium-caesium-tantalum. Targets are currently being defined with the aim of drill testing in early 2024.
“In trying to reduce the risk, it’s the case nowadays where you need to take a scientific approach to what you’re doing. One of the big changes in the industry over the past ten years is that it’s now a lot easier and cheaper to generate a great amount of data. So, we’ve been recognized for our technical excellence,” said Dr. Mike Jones, Managing Director at Impact Minerals, in an interview.
A strong management team with over 50 years of combined industry experience leads the company. With a mining and exploration geology degree, Jones launched a long career consulting and leading mining organizations. Peter Unsworth, the non-executive chairman, has more than 35 years of experience in multiple financial sectors, such as securities industries and wealth management. Paul Ingram, a non-executive director, has led several mining companies since 2003. Impact Minerals has the experience and expertise to lead the company to success.
Company Highlights
- Impact Minerals is an exploration and development mining company focused on rapidly moving its flagship Lake Hope high-purity alumina (HPA) project towards production.
- Lake Hope project has a high-grade maiden mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina which can be converted to HPA.
- HPA is used throughout multiple industries, and the overall HPA market is projected to grow by a CAGR of 18.4 percent by 2027.
- A Pre-Feasibility Study is currently in progress and Impact plans to lodge a Mining Lease Application after results of its scoping study indicated how the Lake Hope Project could potentially be one of, if not the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally, possibly by a significant margin of up to 50 percent.
- The company’s project portfolio also includes assets with high-grade mineral deposits of a range of base, critical and precious metals.
- Impact Mineral’s 2,000-square-mile Arkun nickel-copper-PGE project in Western Australia has produced encouraging assays motivating further exploration.
- The company is also exploring its Broken Hill copper project in New South Wales under the auspices of the BHP Xplor program.
- A strong management team leads the company with experience in geology, mining and corporate finance.
Key Projects
Lake Hope HPA Project
Impact Minerals’ Lake Hope HPA project is in Western Australia, a tier-one mining jurisdiction. HPA is a crucial component in many new and emerging technologies, creating ongoing demand for high-grade sources. The Lake Hope project has become the company’s flagship as it moves toward production.
Project Highlights:
- Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate: A maiden mineral resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1 percent alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina has been defined at the Lake Hope HPA Project. About 88 percent of the resource, or 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence indicated resource category.
- Amenable to Open-pit Mining: The Lake Hope project is a unique HPA asset amenable to shallow, open-pit mining. The deposit is soft and shallow, allowing for cheap digging and minimal infrastructure requirements. This type of deposit also lowers the environmental footprint of the operation.
- Fast-tracked to Production: The company is currently awaiting its Mining Lease Application. Once granted, the company will begin working towards a pre-feasibility study and mini pilot plant. Impact Minerals plans to reach a complete pilot plant by 2026.
- Impressive Results of the 2023 Scoping Study: Outstanding economics show Lake Hope to potentially be the lowest-cost producer of High Purity Alumina (HPA) globally by up to 50 percent. Key outcomes from the scoping study include:
- Annual production of 10,000 tpa of 4N HPA with an initial 25-year mine life
- Annual EBITDA of US$17 million and annual revenue of US$258 million
- 2 years construction period with 5,000 tonnes of production during the first year, 8,000 tonnes in the second year and 10,000 tonnes of production thereafter.
- US$934 million post-tax NPV8 at an IRR of 55 percent.
Broken Hill Copper Project
The Broken Hill project has a significant land position of 815 square kilometers and hosts multiple targets with the potential for high-grade copper. Broken Hill is located in New South Wales, Australia, an area known for its prolific silver-lead-zinc mining operations and the giant Broken Hill deposit.
Project Highlights:
- Participant in the BHP Xplor Program: Impact was selected for the BHP Xplor program based on its Broken Hill project. The program is designed to allow participants to accelerate growth and establish a long-term partnership with BHP.
- Potential for Additional Minerals and Deposits: As well as copper, the project has significant exploration potential for magmatic nickel-copper-PGE sulphides, and at the time the host rocks were formed, Broken Hill was located close to the world-class nickel-copper-PGE deposit of Jinchuan and the significant Lengquisheng deposit. The project area also has the potential to contain zinc-lead-silver deposits, providing even more value.
Arkun Nickel-Copper-Gold-Lithium-REE Project
The Arkun project is a 2,000-square-kilometer nickel, copper and gold project located in the emerging Ni-Cu-PGE province near the world-class Julimar Ni-Cu-PGE deposit and surrounded by Anglo American Corporation, which secured its ground holding shortly after Impact secured its asset. Anglo-American is one of the world’s top ten mining companies, and their presence in the region brings confidence in the project’s potential.
Project Highlights:
- Additional Exploration Underway: Impact plans follow-up work programs, including drilling, at its priority targets.
- Encouraging Targets: Impact Minerals’ early geochemical survey campaigns indicated the presence of nickel, copper and gold anomalies, as well as lithium and rare earth element anomalies throughout the project area, which has never been explored before.
Management Team
Peter Unsworth - Non-executive Chairman
Peter Unsworth, formerly a chartered accountant, has over 35 years of experience in the corporate finance, investment and securities industries and a wealth of management experience with public and private companies. A former executive director with a leading Western Australian stockbroking company, Unsworth has been a director of several public exploration and mining companies. He recently completed a long time serving as chairman of the Western Australian Government-owned Gold Corporation (operator of The Perth Mint). Unsworth is the founding chairman of Impact Minerals.
Dr. Mike Jones - Managing Director
Dr. Mike Jones is the founding managing director of Impact Minerals Limited, which was listed on the Australian Stock Exchange in November 2006. Reporting to the board of directors, he is responsible for the company's performance as it moves towards production at its Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project and also for implementing strategies to explore and maximize the value of the company's other extensive tenement holdings.
Since listing, he has helped raise more than $60 million to help fund the exploration of Impact’s projects and managed the company through significant adverse events, including the global financial crisis and the Fukushima nuclear disaster, which affected Impact’s considerable investment in the uranium sector, a five-year global downturn in the mining sector and more recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paul Ingram - Non-executive Director
Paul Ingram is a geologist with extensive experience managing major mineral exploration programs for several publicly listed companies and has been involved in the mining sector for over thirty years. He has designed and implemented innovative techniques for exploration in remote areas and has managed projects in countries throughout Australia and East Asia. Ingram has been a director of the following listed companies in the past three years:
Dr Frank Bierlein - Non-executive Director
Dr. Frank Bierlein is a geologist with 30 years of experience as a consultant, researcher, lecturer and industry professional. Bierlein has held exploration and generative geology management positions with QMSD Mining Co Ltd, Qatar Mining, Afmeco Australia and Areva NC, and consulted for, among others, Newmont Gold, Resolute Mining, Goldfields International, Freeport McMoRan, and the International Atomic Energy Agency. He is currently a non-executive director of PNX Metals Ltd. He was previously a non-executive director of Gold Australia NL and chaired the advisory board of a Luxembourg-based private equity fund between 2014 and 2021.
Bernard Crawford - Company Secretary
Bernard Crawford is a finance and governance professional with over 25 years of experience in the resources industry in Australia and overseas. He has held various finance, governance and management positions with NYSE, TSX and ASX-listed companies. Crawford holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Western Australia and a Master of Business Administration from London Business School. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and the Governance Institute of Australia.
Magnetic Resources NL (ASX: MAU) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Magnetic Resources NL (‘MAU’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of MAU, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 15 March 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Rick Rule: Gold Stock Bull Market Building; Now Watching Silver, PGMs, Nickel
Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, shared his latest thoughts on the mining sector, honing in on gold stocks, as well as the opportunity he sees in the silver, platinum, palladium and nickel markets.
Looking first at gold stocks, he said he's never seen them more disconnected from the gold price in his career.
"I have also not seen as much investor hostility to the gold stocks since 1970. Nor have I seen gold stocks at these valuation levels relative to book or relative to free cashflow," the veteran resource investor and speculator added. "So the industry suggestion that the market for gold stocks is at record lows is accurate."
In Rule's opinion, gold-focused companies deserve this type of sentiment given their previous performance.
"The gold industry needs to own the fact that in the decade 2000 to 2010, when the gold price went up sevenfold, free cashflow per share on the Philadelphia Gold and Silver Index (INDEXNASDAQ:XAU) fell. It took real talent to generate declining free cashflow in the face of a sevenfold in the (gold) price," he explained. "And the juniors actually are worse."
For that reason, Rule is interested in specific gold stocks, but not the gold equities as a whole.
"What investors need to understand is that although I think if you buy the sector you go broke, if you buy good individual companies you get rich. There are a few performers both among the majors and among the juniors that deliver so much value and so much performance that they add legitimacy to the full sector," he said.
Interestingly, he sees young investors taking that approach — they are attracted to the gold thesis and are willing to search for winning companies. The same can't necessarily be said for long-term gold bugs. According to Rule, many are holding gold stocks that are unlikely to move until the gold price moves. As a result, they're growing frustrated.
The silver lining is that to him this situation looks like the start of a gold stock bull market. "The intelligent application of capital in a bad market is always square one for building a bull market. I feel over a five year timeframe very attracted not to the gold-mining sector, which I think is a disaster ... but to some of the high-quality companies," he said.
Watch the interview for more from Rule on the topics mentioned above. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube, or click here for information about the upcoming Rule Symposium.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Will Rhind: Gold Stands Out in 2024, 3 Factors Moving in its Favor
Will Rhind, CEO of GraniteShares, discussed his 2024 outlook for gold, sharing three factors working in its favor.
"I think it's set up nicely for an environment where to me three key factors move in gold's favor. In other words, the dollar gets weaker in an election year ... I think inflation starts to come down, helping interest rates come down, which eases obviously the real cost of gold, the holding cost of gold," he explained to the Investing News Network.
"And then lastly, the geopolitical tensions don't seem like they're really willing to go away quickly, and therefore will keep some tension in the market and again some interest in gold as a defensive asset."
Aside from that, Rhind pointed to the amount of cash currently sitting on the sidelines, noting that investors can still get good returns on the money they have in the bank. However, if that starts to change they could start moving toward gold.
When asked where he sees the most opportunity in 2024, Rhind said artificial intelligence (AI) is clearly the zeitgeist.
"I think that will endure — AI is I think the seminal theme not just of last year and this year, but I think of years to come. So the technology market has prospered in this environment for good reason," he commented.
At the same time, gold's fundamentals remain positive. "Gold to me still stands out as being that precious metal that will get the most traction, will get the most attention and probably perform the best this year," Rhind said.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on gold, as well as platinum and silver.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Prismo Metals Gearing Up for Drilling at Hot Breccia in 2024, Exec Says
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) Executive Chairman Alain Lambert believes the company’s Hot Breccia project will be “top of mind” for investors as its drilling permit is expected to be received very shortly.
“We applied for a drilling permit, (and) hopefully we get it next month — I would say the latest in April. Then we will start drilling probably some of the old holes. It's a very large copper project and it's in the heart of the Arizona copper belt. So it is just adjacent to the old Christmas mine … investors will hear a lot about our upcoming drilling and it will keep them informed of progress,” he said.
Lambert noted that the company will be spending most of its exploration funds on Hot Breccia this year, partly because of the property’s deep holes — about 600 to 1,000 meters.
“We're really excited about the prospects. We read some geophysics that even reinforced the enthusiasm for the potential … I really think that the odds of us (making a copper discovery) are pretty good. So I think that at least people should have us on their ticker watch and keep an eye on us,” he said.
Prismo Metals recently engaged Exploration Technologies to apply xFlare, an artificial intelligence-optimized drill-planning solution, to its Hot Breccia project, where many features suggest well-mineralized Arizona-style copper porphyry at depth.
Watch the full interview with Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prismo Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prismo Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prismo Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek
Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.
Highlights
- The Auld Creek Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) to date is 66koz @ 3.5g/t Au, 8,700t @ 1.5% Sb for 132koz @ 7.1g/t AuEq but has been estimated for the Fraternal Shoot only to 150m and is open at depth.
- Drilling at Auld Creek recommenced this week with holes initially targeting the Bonanza East Shoot following outstanding results from the 2023 drilling i.e. 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq from 78.3m.
- The Bonanza and Fraternal North Shoots have not been drilled and will also be targeted in this campaign. At the conclusion of this drilling program all four shoots will have been drill tested.
- A second phase of drilling will then target down plunge extensions to the mineralisation. All four Auld Creek shoots are open at depth and have potential to significantly increase the Auld Creek MRE.
“Siren continues to advance our Reefton and Sams Creek projects on the South Island of New Zealand. With funds provided by the recent $2.2m capital raise, drilling has recommenced at Auld Creek at Reefton following up previous intersections of 5m @ 4.1g/t Au, 7.0% Sb for 20.6g/t AuEq. The ongoing drilling at Auld creek is expected to add significantly to the understanding of the mineralisation and will be used to update the Auld Creek Inferred MRE which currently stands at 66koz at 3.5g/t Au and 8.7kt at 1.5% Sb for 132koz of AuEq at 7.1g/t AuEq. Siren’s Reefton MRE stands at 444koz of gold and 8.7kt of Sb for 511koz @ 4.4 g/t AuEq, which increased by 342koz during 2023.
Planning is also underway to recommence drilling at Sams Creek to test the Anvil Zone where Siren recently identified a significant new drill target (see Announcement dated 22 January 2024). The Sams Creek porphyry dyke extends over 7kms long, is up to 60m thick, and extends down dip for at least 1km and includes the company’s Main Zone MRE of 824,000 @ 2.8g/t Au.
There are currently a number of proposed changes to the permitting regime that have been introduced by New Zealand’s recently elected government through a Fast Track Approvals Bill for accelerated development of major projects. This is a positive step forwards for mining projects in New Zealand and can only be good news for Siren shareholders as we progress our exploration programmes at Reefton and Sams Creek”.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Siren Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston
Flynn Gold Limited (“FG1” or “Flynn Gold”) (ASX: FG1) is pleased to announce that assay results from first-pass soil sampling completed in late 2023 have identified a large, high priority lithium target at its 100% owned Lake Johnston Lithium Project in Western Australia.
Highlights
- Soil sampling outlines a large, high priority lithium anomaly at Flynn Gold’s Lake Johnston Project in Western Australia
- Priority Target 1 presents as a large scale (4km x 1km), strong anomaly with twenty-three samples returning assay results over 100ppm Li2O
- Anomaly remains open to the south and covers lithologies considered favourable to host pegmatites
- Priority Target 1 anomaly supported by geology and pathfinder element geochemistry
- Additional lithium targets identified near recently mapped pegmatites
- Planning underway for follow-up infill and extensional soil program
The target is located 11km southeast of the Burmeister1 lithium pegmatite discovery held by TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) and just 5km southeast of the Mt Gordon Prospect2 held by Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR) (see Figures 1 and 2).
Pegmatites were identified at the project3 on E63/2190 during an initial reconnaissance field trip in 2023. This soil sampling program was designed to provide first-pass geochemical coverage over this main trend.
Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented,
“We are very pleased to report outstanding assay results from our first soil program at Lake Johnston, which is rapidly emerging as WA’s newest lithium hotspot.
“Flynn has outlined a 4km-long strong lithium soil anomaly, along strike from the recent high-grade lithium discoveries at the nearby Burmeister, Jaegermeister and Mt Gordon prospects. This anomaly extends to the limit of the sampled area and has potential to be extended to the south by further sampling.
“Over the last few months, Flynn has successfully outlined significant lithium soil anomalies at its Western Australian lithium projects. The company’s Lake Johnston and Parker Dome projects in the Yilgarn region and Mt Dove project in the Pilbara are all well located near existing lithium deposits or operating mines.
“Flynn will now systematically advance these targets at Lake Johnston with value-adding, low-cost infill and extensional soil sampling and geological mapping.”
Figure 1 - Location of Flynn’s Lake Johnston project, other explorers’ holdings and new soil lithium targets
Lake Johnston Soil Sampling Program
The results from a soil geochemistry program at the Lake Johnston project have been received and have outlined three substantial lithium soil anomalies, including one large-scale (4km x 1km), high priority, lithium anomaly with supporting associated pathfinder geochemistry (Priority Target 1, Figure 2). Priority Target 1 occurs in an area of shallow transported sheetwash alluvium overlying a thick sequence of high-magnesium and tholeiitic basalts, lithologies considered favourable to host pegmatites.
Flynn’s exploration licences at Lake Johnston were granted in July 2023 and during an initial reconnaissance field trip, three previously unmapped pegmatite outcrops4 were successfully identified on E63/2190. In addition to the Priority Target 1, the soil sampling program has subsequently outlined a 2km long by 400m wide lithium anomaly (Target 2) in the vicinity of the mapped pegmatites (Figure 2).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Flynn Gold, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here.
