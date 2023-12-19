Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Bulk Sampling and Test Pit Program Completed at the Lake Hope HPA Project, WA

A significant bulk sampling and test pits program has recently been completed at Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) flagship Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) project located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia. The program is a critical component of the Pre-Feasibility Study on Lake Hope, which is currently underway following a positive Scoping Study on the project that indicated the project may be the lowest-cost producer of HPA globally by a significant margin (ASX Release 9th November 2023).

Impact has the right to earn an 80% interest in the Lake Hope project by completing the Pre-feasibility Study (ASX Release 21st March 2023).

A total of 5.5 tonnes of material was collected from twenty-five bulk samples taken from test pits across West Lake and East Lake, which host the alumina deposit at Lake Hope. The deposit contains a resource of 3.5 million tonnes at 25.1% alumina (Al2O3) for a contained 880,000 tonnes of alumina, of which about 88%, or about 775,000 tonnes of alumina, is in the higher confidence Indicated Resource category (ASX Release 19th June 2023).

Impact confirms that no new information exists, and all modifying factors remain the same as at the time of the first publication of the resource.

In addition, earthworks for access tracks and drill pads for water bores for groundwater monitoring were also completed.

Managing Director Dr Mike Jones said: “This bulk sampling program marks another significant milestone in our journey towards the production of High Purity Alumina (HPA) from Lake Hope and caps off a very busy and successful nine months since acquiring the rights for this exceptional project.

In that time, we have completed a maiden resource statement, obtained heritage clearance from the Ngadju First Nations people, completed most of the first phase of metallurgical test work using the unique Playa One sulphate process, and completed a Scoping Study. The results of that study were outstanding and demonstrated the potential of Lake Hope to produce HPA at a cost much less than any other supplier globally, and this has given us the confidence to progress the pre-feasibility study aggressively. The bulk samples will set us up for the forthcoming stages of development, which will include the commissioning of a mini-pilot plant once the initial test work is completed.

Our focus for 2024 will be to complete the PFS, which will include setting up the mini-pilot plant and, in particular, producing HPA in bulk for potential customers and off-take partners. As part of this strategy, we have already started reaching out to key groups in the battery and LED market, and the demand is there. We look forward to a watershed year for Lake Hope, Impact and its shareholders”.

About the Bulk Sampling and Earthworks Program

Impact commissioned Pinnacle Site Services to undertake an earthwork and bulk sampling program. A backhoe was used to refurbish the existing access track to the site, construct access tracks to the lakes and a drill pad for a water monitoring bore.

A total of 5.5 tonnes of aluminous mud was collected from 25 pits, 13 from West Lake and 12 from East Lake (Table 1 and Figure 1). Ground conditions during excavation of the lake surfaces were excellent, with the mud hard, dry and easily dug. Groundwater was absent in most excavations, likely due to the dry summer conditions, which emulate the three-yearly summer mining campaigns proposed in the Scoping Study (ASX Release 9th November 2023).

A number of the sample sites were left open for geotechnical studies on the performance of the mud with respect to slope stability and groundwater levels, both of which will be monitored over the next 12 months before rehabilitation.

These ground-disturbing activities were enabled after successful Aboriginal Culture and Archaeological surveys were completed in July with the Ngadju Native Title group (ASX Release 27th July 2023). The survey identified no sites of cultural or archaeological significance, which is critical for Impact lodging a Mining Lease Application.

Update on the Pre-Feasibility Study

Impact has continued to progress the Preliminary Feasibility Study on Lake Hope.

The Baseline Flora and Fauna Survey data collection process is complete, with a final report due early in Q1 2024. Once received, the results will be used to finalise the location of mining lease boundaries and infrastructure corridors. A Mineralisation Report, a critical requirement of a mining lease application, has been completed, and the application will be lodged as soon as practicable in Q1 2024.

The metallurgical test work has progressed to final purification testing, with preliminary results expected in January 2024 (Stages 4 and 5 of the Playa One Sulphate Process, ASX Release 18th October 2023). Design of the by-product circuit and re-design of acid and reagent handling strategy is underway to investigate options for reduced capital and energy costs. A comprehensive test work regime is under design to inform a mini-pilot plant configuration, with quotes being sought.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


gareth soloway, gold bars and bitcoin

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2024

Gold recently reached a new all-time high, sparking excitement among gold market participants.

But is it the real deal? Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, thinks that it is.

"According to what I'm seeing, yes it is a real move for gold," he said. "Eventually we will finally get above that kind of US$2,080 (per ounce) level that we keep on hitting or piercing and then getting repelled back off of."

Keep reading...Show less
gold bar chart

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

The gold price reached a fresh all-time high in 2023, buoyed by financial and geopolitical instability.

The yellow metal neared a new record in the first half of the year as the banking crisis took hold, and it reached that milestone in H2, pushed upward by the conflict in the Middle East. However, interest rate hikes from the US Federal Reserve helped make interest-bearing assets more attractive to investors, tempering the draw of the precious metal.

With uncertainty continuing at the end of the year, what are the factors that will affect gold in 2024?

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Announces Minor Update to Closing of Warrant Incentive Program

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to update its disclosure regarding the closing of its warrant exercise incentive program (the "Incentive Program"). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this news release have the meanings given to them in the Company's news release dated December 11, 2023.

An additional 18,000 Outstanding Warrants were exercised pursuant to the Incentive Program. Accordingly, the Company confirms that (a) a total of 17,599,544 common shares in the capital of the Company were issued upon the exercise of 17,599,544 Outstanding Warrants, providing aggregate gross proceeds of $5,279,863.20 to the Company, (b) a total of 5,866,504 Incentive Warrants were issued pursuant to the Incentive Program, and (c) following completion of the Incentive Program, there remains 28,764,086 Outstanding Warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
1844 Resources

1844 Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting

1844 RESOURCES Inc. (TSXV: EFF) (the "Company" or "1844") announces that, at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held December 15, 2022 (the "Meeting"), the Company's shareholders re-elected incumbent directors, Mr. Pierre-Yves Larose, Andrew Davidson, Tom MacNeill, Denis Clement and Sylvain Laberge. 1844 reports the resolutions re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and approving the continuation of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

The shareholders of the Company showed their support for the matters brought before the Meeting, with each of the resolutions passing with over 96% of the votes cast, representing 20.69% of the issued and outstanding shares of 1844.

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold (CSE:ALMA)

Alma Gold Provides Corporate Update

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update, and an update on its exploration permits and plans in Guinea.

Alma Gold's exploration permits at its Karita West Project remain in good standing and the Company continues to monitor exploration activities surrounding its permits as part of its long-term strategy to acquire additional permits in the area.

Keep reading...Show less
Siren Gold

Siren Intersects High Grade Gold and Antimony at Bonanza East

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its Auld Creek Prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
