Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Experts Warn of Supply Cliff for Battery Raw Materials as Gigafactory Demand Builds

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Rare Earths Stocks: 8 Biggest Companies in 2024

Gwen Preston: Building a Successful Portfolio with Uranium, Gold and Copper Stocks

Canada Beats China for Top Spot in Global Battery Supply Chain Ranking

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Trending Press Releases

Heritage Mining - 2023 Program Update & Six New High-Grade Targets

E-Power Drills 23.97 % Cg over 5.15 Metres at the Tetepisca Graphite Property, North Shore Region, Québec

Element79 Gold Reports Additional High-Grade Results from Pillune, Sando Alcalde regions of Lucero Project.

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Multiple High-Grade Hits with Visible Gold Intercepted at Cork Tree Well

Changes to the Board & Company Update

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Nuclear Fuels

NF:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Impact Minerals

Key Milestone of 99.99% (4N) High Purity Alumina (HPA) Achieved at the Lake Hope Project, WA

High Purity Alumina (HPA) at greater than 99.99% (4N) purity has been produced from the metallurgical processing of lake clays from Impact Minerals Limited’s (ASX:IPT) Lake Hope Project, located 500 km east of Perth in Western Australia (Figure 1). Impact can earn an 80% interest in Playa One Pty Limited, which owns the Lake Hope project, by completing a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the project which is in progress (ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).

  • Better than 99.99% (4N+) High Purity Alumina (Al2O3) produced from Lake Hope mud via the proprietary and patented Playa One Sulphate Process.
  • The Sulphate Process underpins the recent Scoping Study, which demonstrated an NPV8 of A$1.3 billion for the project and an estimated operating cost to produce 4N HPA up to 50% lower than anyone else globally at less than US$4,000 per tonne.
  • Production of larger quantities of HPA can now commence using the now-optimized Sulphate Process to demonstrate consistent quality to potential customers.
  • Preliminary discussions with potential customers indicate very strong demand for 4N HPA.
  • Other possible process routes to produce HPA from Lake Hope may be possible, with initial results due shortly.
  • The Pre-Feasibility is on schedule to be completed in late 2024.
Impact Minerals Limited’s Managing Director, Dr Mike Jones, said, “The production of 4N HPA is a major milestone and exciting result for Impact and its shareholders as we have now shown that we can produce this high-value product, which commands prices of US$20,000 per tonne or more, from the mud in the top two metres of Lake Hope. It underpins the results of the Scoping Study, which showed an NPV8 of A$1.3 billion for the project and, at less than US$4,000 per tonne, possibly the lowest cost of production of HPA globally by a significant margin of up to 50%.

We have also optimized the Playa One Sulphate Process and have already started batch production of HPA to demonstrate consistent quality to our potential customers. We have discovered from our marketing that there is very strong demand for this high-value product, so we will continue progressing the Pre-Feasibility Study as quickly as possible. In addition, we recently uncovered two other possible process routes to produce HPA from these remarkable clays, which may offer yet further reductions in operating cost and capital expenditure if our initial test work is positive, and we are looking forward to getting those results soon,” Dr Jones said.

The 4N HPA was produced via a proprietary and patented metallurgical process called the ‘Sulphate Process’ which is owned by Playa One. The replication and optimization of this process for Lake Hope has been the key focus of Impact’s Pre-Feasibility Study to date, and therefore, these new results are a key milestone in the development of the project (ASX Releases March 21st 2023 and October 18th 2023).

The clays at Lake Hope occur in the top two metres of two small salt lakes on E63/2086 in a deposit containing about 880,000 tonnes of alumina (Al2O3) in various minerals. The deposit comprises Indicated (88%) and Inferred Resources (12%) of 3.5 million tonnes at an average grade of 25.1% alumina (see the Resource Estimate below and ASX Release 19th June 2023).

The lake clays contain a unique combination of naturally extremely fine-grained minerals, which delivers significant cost advantages to the mining and processing of the ore to produce HPA. The clays are free- digging and require no crushing, screening or other on-site preparation, and it is envisaged that the clay will be trucked offsite to a pre-permitted industrial site, most likely either in Kalgoorlie or Perth (Figure 1 and ASX Release March 21st 2023 and November 9th 2023).

Figure 1. Location of the Lake Hope Project.

The Playa One Sulphate Process is straightforward and comprises five stages based around very modest amounts of sulphuric acid (Figure 2): Stage 1 Wash circuit, Stage 2 Sulphuric acid leach and roast circuit, Stage 3 Intermediate alumina salt production, Stage 4 purification by conventional hydrochloric acid gas sparging and Stage 5 calcining to produce HPA. Results from the optimization of the first three Stages of the Process were reported to the ASX on October 18th 2023.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Impact Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

copper investingaluminum investingasx stocksasx:iptgold explorationimpact mineralsgold investingGold Investing
IPT:AU
Impact Minerals Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

Impact Minerals Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Impact Minerals

Impact Minerals Limited


Keep reading...Show less

B2Gold Reports Three Fatalities from Off-Site Incident in Mali

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") deeply regrets to report that three B2Gold employees have passed away as a result of injuries sustained in an off-site incident in Mali earlier today. B2Gold wishes to express its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased employees.

Traveling under Malian gendarme escort, a bus transporting B2Gold employees from the Fekola Mine to Bamako was involved in an incident when it was attacked approximately 75 kilometers west of Bamako. Initial reports have identified this tragic event as the result of an attack on the employee transport convoy, which included Malian gendarmerie vehicles in front and in the rear of the transport convoy. Unfortunately, the incident resulted in the death of three employees. Initial reports indicate several other employees travelling on the bus were wounded, all whom have been transported to a local hospital. Other personnel involved in the incident were transported to Bamako for assistance and counselling.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
smart money in mining panel at the 2024 vancouver resource investment conference

How is the Smart Money Investing in Mining Today?

The resource industry has long been seen as risky for investors. Filled with juniors looking to make a name for themselves with a discovery, the sector offers diversification, but isn't necessarily for the faint of heart.

There have been some notable winners over the years, but for the last decade or so most generalist investors have stayed away from mining stocks. This is despite an increasing number of commodities hitting record-high prices or coming close to record-high prices in the relatively recent past, including gold, copper and zinc.

At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Jay Martin, president and CEO of Cambridge House International, convened a panel to explore where the smartest plays in the mining sector are right now.

Keep reading...Show less
rob mcewen, michael meding, gold and copper bars

McEwen, Meding: Buying Gold Juniors Now, Watching Copper Demand Build

Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) and Michael Meding of McEwen Copper sat down to speak about the outlook for gold and copper, as well as news from their respective companies.

For McEwen, the price trajectory for both metals is "higher," although copper's gains won't be immediate.

When it comes to gold, he has a long-term price target of US$5,000, and although the metal is well below that level, McEwen believes it's moving in the right direction with strong reasons to buy backing it up.

Keep reading...Show less

AGNICO EAGLE PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON 2023 EXPLORATION RESULTS AND 2024 EXPLORATION PLANS - MINERAL RESERVES UP 10.5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 54 MOZ; INITIAL MINERAL RESERVES OF 5.2 MOZ DECLARED AT EAST GOULDIE; INITIAL UNDERGROUND MINERAL RESOURCES DECLARED AT DETOUR LAKE OF 1.6 MOZ

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less